The iPhone 15 series supports 20W fast charging, which means you can get to a 50% charge in just 30 minutes using the right USB-C adapter.

If you've got a relatively recent iPhone model, your current wall adapter and the USB-C to USB-C cable that comes with your new iPhone 15 should do the trick. But if you're among the few who are upgrading from an older iPhone after many years, you'll probably want a charger that can juice up your new device quickly. Well, you're in luck. In this article, we have listed the best USB-C chargers for your new iPhone 15 series device.

The iPhone 15 series, revealed at Apple's Wonderlust event, is set to start reaching users this week, on September 22, 2022. The new models offer significant upgrades over the previous generation iPhone 14 models , including the introduction of a USB-C port for charging, data transfer, and much more. However, similar to the previous models, none of the four models include a charging adapter in the box.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 is the ultimate 2-in-1 charger. It's both a powerful portable battery and a wall charger, all in one stylish package. It offers high-speed charging through PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, though it doesn't support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

The Satechi 100W wall charger stands as one of the best desktop chargers available. With the latest GaN technology, it ensures that your iPhone and accessories charge at top speed. It's a dependable pick for anyone who charges their iPhone on their desk.

The Belkin BoostCharge 30W USB-C charger is a lightweight and easy to carry fast charger. It is PD 3.0 certified, which means it can deliver a fast and safe charge to your device. It also comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

If you're looking for an affordable charger that can quickly power up all your Apple devices, take a look at the Amazon Basics 65W GaN charger. It's perfect for charging your iPhone 15 and MacBook at top speed, though it has one drawback — it only has one USB-C port.

If you want a charger with multiple USB-C ports that still delivers fast charging, take a look at the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 charger. It's well-built and can charge your iPhone at top speed, even if you connect another device to the second port.

Another great option is the UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger. It is compact, powerful and supports iPhone fast charging. This charger also includes an upgraded GaN II chip, foldable plug design, and Thermal Guard technology for real-time protection. Similar to the Anker Nano 3, this charger can also power up your MacBook.

Anker 511 Nano 3 is the best compact charger that you can buy for your iPhone 15. Even though your it supports only 20W charging, this charger comes with 30W USB-C fast charging so you can use it with your Mac and iPad as well. The charger is available in multiple colors too!

The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match.

Which USB-C charger should you buy for the iPhone 15 series?

The list above includes some of the best USB-C chargers for the iPhone 15 series, but if you want a quick, trustworthy option, go for the official Apple USB-C wall adapter. It packs enough power to charge your iPhone 15 at max speed and is easy to carry. And, since it's made by the same brand as your device, it's a dependable and secure choice.

On the other hand, if you want the best value, go for the Amazon Basics 65W GaN charger. It's priced nearly the same as Apple's official charger, but it also provides enough power to charge your MacBook at max speed. The only downside with this charger is that it has just one USB-C port. If you need multiple USB-C ports, consider Spigen's ever-reliable ArcStation Pro GaN 452 or the Satechi 100W USB-C charger.

