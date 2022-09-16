Need to quickly charge your brand new iPhone 14 series device? Read this guide to learn about some of the most versatile options available to buy.

The iPhone 14 series, unveiled during Apple’s Far Out keynote will begin making its way into the hands of users from today, September 16, 2022. While it's only the standard iPhone 14 and the two iPhone 14 Pro models that'll be making their way out (iPhone 14 Plus will start shipping in October), one thing remains common among all four models, and that's they ship with no charger in the box — in most markets.

If you're one of the few who are upgrading after spending years with an older generation iPhone, you're likely to want a charger that can quickly power the batteries on these new devices. There’s also the fact that Apple has changed its Lightning cable to have a USB-C end. Hence, to ensure you can top up your battery, in this article, we have listed six types of USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new iPhone 14 series device.

We’ve structured the guide in order of increasing prices, and also ports. Each accessory offers a unique element that might make it worth considering and adding to your setup.

Note: iPhone 14 series are said to support 20W fast charging. Apple states this ability by mentioning iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro will need a 30-minute charge via a 20W USB-C adapter to reach 50% charge. iPhone 14 Pro Max will need 35 minutes.

Apple 20W USB-C Charger

First on this list is the official adapter sold by Apple. It comes with a single USB-C port and is rated to provide 20W power to any connected device. It’s noticeable due to the standard white color it’s manufactured in, which also makes it option that easily blends into most households.

But a key selling point for it is affordability and compatibility with Apple hardware. It’s also one of the cheapest adapters on the market that promises a high level of reliability. A factor that’s essential especially when it comes to powering expensive electronics.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match.

Anker 511 Nano 3

Anker 511 Nano 3 is the charging adapter to add to your daily carry if you're looking to take the definition of compact and add it to a powerful charging accessory. We couldn't really fathom it until a few years ago when GaN accessories were still not on the scene.

Nano 3 offers 30W of power via USB-C PPS. Now, the iPhone 14 isn't capable of harnessing all the power on this accessory — testing has showcased its capability of accepting a maximum of 23W — but as we said, the key selling point with this accessory is its compact nature. Nano 3 features a folding prong design that earns it a place on this list.

Anker Nano 3 Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too!

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W

Next, we have UGREEN's Nexode Mini 45W. The accessory offers the advantages of Anker's 511 Nano 3 but does one better by offering an additional USB-C port and 15W more power. The dual port adapter splits the power into 25W and 20W when both are active.

I've been using the UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W offers for the last few weeks, and it can get my Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 12 up to 100% in over an hour. My Apple Watch probably hits 100% a little earlier than my phone, but I pick them off simultaneously for convenience's sake.

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W UGREEN's Nexode Mini offers 45W charging in a highly compact package that's priced quite fair, in our opinion. Its foldable prongs and build quality aren't second to many in the market.

Satechi 108W Wall Charger

Next is Satechi's 108W Wall Charger. It makes its way onto this list because of its triple port setup. It takes the trend set by the UGREEN Nexode in this guide a step further by offering three USB-C ports instead of two and ups the total wattage on offer to 108W. All that power means that this adapter can plug into an outlet to power devices like MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones — any three of them — simultaneously without hassle.

Its design and build quality are also significant positive factors. Its elongated look in conjunction with foldable prongs simplifies packing the charger when on the move.

Satechi 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger The Satechi 108W wall charger is one of those accessories that many powerhouse users can't entirely live without using! It comes with support for GaN Tech, which helps it be so compact in such a powerful. Yet powerful.

Anker 633 MagGo

The Anker 633 MagGo is a 10,000 mAh power bank with MagSafe functionality that can serve as a charging hub for your iPhone. You can magnetically attach your smartphone to the puck and plug it into the wall. MagSafe will ensure your device charges with 15W of power, while the wall connection will mean the battery is ready to use when required.

This generation of the accessory also comes with a built-in kickstand and places its USB-C port onto its left edge. It allows the accessory to be charger while its kickstand is in use. There's even a USB-A port along the bottom in case you want to charge another small device, probably something like an Apple Watch or AirPods.

Anker 633 MagGo Anker 633 MagGo is a unique power bank for the iPhone 14 series that will help you prop up your device and use it. It comes with a 10,000 mAh cell inside and will charge your iPhone up to 7.5W.

Anker 727 Charging Station

And to end the compilation we have Anker's 727 Charging Station. This is one of the more exciting accessories we've seen launched recently. As it says in the name, the 727 is more of a station and comes with more than just your standard USB-C ports. The 100W charger has six power ports -- two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets.

If you're wondering why this accessory is on an iPhone charger guide. We think it's the perfect tool to have handy when on a trip with a larger group. Its setup allows you to charge multiple devices without much hassle and can even quickly charge powerful devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro.