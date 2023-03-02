Looking for the best USB-C chargers for your Samsung Galaxy S23 series? Check out our top picks for fast and reliable charging!

If you're one of the lucky owners of Samsung's latest flagship series, the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra, then you may have already noticed that these phones don't come with a charging adapter in the box. This means you'll need to buy a USB-C charger separately. With a plethora of options available in the market, it is important to choose the right one that best fits your requirements and budget. In this post, we'll take a look at the best USB-C chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, so you can choose the one that suits your needs.

Before We Begin

Before we take a look at the best USB-C charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23 device, there's something that you need to take a note of. Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is equipped with varying levels of charging capabilities. The vanilla S23 supports "Super fast charging," capable of delivering up to 25W fast charging, while the S23+ and S23 Ultra are powered by "Super fast charging 2.0," which can go up to 45W fast charging.

Therefore, it's crucial to select a charger that is compatible with your device's charging specifications to ensure efficient and safe charging. In this post, we've compiled a list of the best USB-C chargers for all the Samsung Galaxy S23 models, taking into account all of these factors. To find the charger that best suits your needs, simply click on the sub-heading that corresponds with your device model and explore the recommended options.

Best USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+

Samsung 45W USB-C charger The Samsung Official 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is the perfect charger for S23+ and S23 Ultra. Thanks to the latest technology used, it can also charge other Galaxy devices at 15W, even if the other Galaxy device doesn't support Super Fast Charging 2.0. This charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and delivers up to 3A for fast charging. See at Samsung

Anker Nano II 45W The Anker Nano II 45W USB C Charger features GaN II technology and is a PPS Fast Compact Foldable charger. It charges the latest Samsung Galaxy devices in a safe and efficient manner at 45W. It's 34% smaller in size and doesn't compromise on power, thanks to innovative GaN II Technology. See at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 offers a total of 45W power output and two USB-C ports. This AirPods Pro-sized Super Mini charger can charge your Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as your smartphone's companion such as Galaxy Buds at the same time. See at Amazon (US)

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W UGREEN's Nexode Mini offers 45W charging in a highly compact package that's priced quite fair, in our opinion. Its foldable prongs and build quality aren't second to many in the market. See at Amazon (US)

Belkin 45W Dual USB-C Charger Belkin's 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger has two ports to fast charge two devices simultaneously. It features USB-C PD 3.0, GaN technology for efficient charging, PPS technology for optimum power, and delivers up to 45W via a single port or 25W + 20W via both. It can charge the S23+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes. See at Amazon

Which USB-C charger should you buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or S23+?

When it comes to selecting the best USB-C charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or S23+, we highly recommend the Samsung Official 45W USB-C Charger. This charger is specially designed for these two phones, and it can also charge other Galaxy devices at 15W. With its 3A fast charging capabilities and compatibility with any standard wall outlet, this charger is a convenient and efficient choice.

However, if you're looking for options other than Samsung, the Anker Nano II 45W USB C Charger and Spigen's ArcStation Pro GaN 452 are both great choices. The Anker Nano II stands out for its compact size and advanced GaN II Technology. Meanwhile, the ArcStation Pro boasts two USB-C ports that can charge not just your Galaxy S23+ or S23 Ultra, but also other devices like wireless earbuds.

Best USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger Samsung's 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger is one of the best option you can choose for your Samsung Galaxy devices, as it is compatible with the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other great Android phones. See at Samsung

Anker Nano 3 Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. It also comes with ActiveShield 2.0 which monitors the temperature of the device for safe charging. The charger is available in multiple colors as well! See at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your iPhone 14. Not only is it 40 percent smaller than Apple's official charger, but you can also use it to charge your AirPods and iPhone 14 at the same time. See at Amazon (US)

UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is a compact, powerful charger supporting Samsung's 25W Fast Charging standard. It features an upgraded GaN II chip, foldable plug design, and Thermal Guard technology for real-time protection. With multiple fast charging protocols, it can charge earbuds, phones, and even tablets. It has multiple safety systems for all-round security. See at Amazon

Baseus 30W USB-C Charger The Baseus 30W Dual Port USB-C Charger charges up to 2 devices at once, 18W from USB-C and 12W from USB-A, and features trickle charging technology with Baseus' SuperSi chip for safe charging. Its foldable plug makes it easy to carry without taking up much space. See at Amazon

mophie USB-C Charger GaN 30W The mophie USB C Charger utilizes GaN Technology to enable faster current flow and sustain higher voltage for up to 30W fast charging. Its compact design with folding prongs makes it easy to carry around, and its casing is made with post-consumer recycled plastics. See at Amazon

Which USB-C charger should you buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or S23+?

When it comes to choosing the best USB-C charger for your Galaxy S23, Samsung's official 25W USB-C Charger is the recommended option. This charger is specifically designed to work with Samsung Galaxy devices, including the S23 series. With its super-fast charging capabilities, you can quickly recharge your device, making it ideal for those who are always on the go. Plus, it's a reliable and safe choice, as the same brand makes it as your device.

If you want to explore other options, the Anker Nano 3 511 and UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger are both great choices. The Anker Nano 3 is a compact charger with 30W fast charging and ActiveShield 2.0 for monitoring temperature while charging. On the other hand, the UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is powerful and supports Samsung's 25W Fast Charging standard, making it a suitable option for your Samsung Galaxy S23.

Now that you have chosen the best USB-C charger for your Samsung Galaxy S23, make sure to fully protect your device as well. At Pocketnow, we have curated a list of the best protective cases and screen protectors that provide comprehensive coverage for your Galaxy S23. Click on the guides below to explore our top picks and ensure your device stays safe from scratches, drops, and other potential damage: