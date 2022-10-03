Looking for a power adapter for your iPhone 14 and other Apple devices? These are the best options on the market right now!

There's no doubt that the Apple iPhone 14 lineup offers some of the best smartphones you can buy right now. While the company has improved a lot with its latest generation, introducing features like Emergency SOS via satellite and the new Dynamic Island notch, it still hasn’t fixed (and doesn’t even plan to anytime soon) one of the most annoying quirks of Apple smartphones — the iPhone 14 series also does not ship with a charging adapter in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, Spigen remains one of the most trusted brands in the field. When it comes to charging my devices, Spigen chargers are my preferred choice.

So, in this article, we take a close look at three compact-size dual USB-C chargers from Spigen that are the perfect companion for your new iPhone 14. And not only for iPhone, the following mentioned power adapters gel well with other Apple devices, including MacBooks and iPads, as well and even devices from other manufacturers, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the best dual USB-C port chargers you can buy right now.

Best USB-C chargers for iPhone 14

Spigen offers a range of chargers under its ArcStation Pro GaN chargers lineup. There are three power adapters you can choose from, namely the ArcStation Pro GaN 352, GaN 452, and GaN 652. Interestingly, Spigen has named its products in such a way that the first two digits of the charger denote its total power output, and the last digit denotes the number of USB-C ports it comes with. For example, the GaN 352 comes with a total power output of 35W and has two USB-C ports.

For the amount of power they produce, though, these chargers are extremely small. Spigen says the ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is almost the same size as the first generation AirPods Pro. Besides being 40 percent smaller than Apple's official charger, this one comes with an additional USB-C port for charging your iPhone's accessories. In fact, not just the GaN 352, all the chargers of the ArcStation Pro series are quite small and can even be carried in a pocket.

Coming to the design of the chargers, they all feature a clean white matte finish exterior. The GaN logo branding is present above the two USB-C ports, while the side carries the cool-looking Spigen logo. Overall, the chargers look pretty clean without any large text or numbers, making them feel very premium and sturdy.

Talking about the features of the chargers, all the Spigen GaN chargers come with Power Quality technology. This makes sure that all the current output provided to your iPhone is stable, ensuring a longer lifespan for both the charger and your iPhone. The chargers can also detect devices automatically and provide optimized maximum output to the connected products, thanks to QuantumBoost and Intelligent Power Diffusion technologies. They also feature Overheat Protection despite being small in size.

Comparing the prices of Apple’s official Dual port USB-C adapter with Spigen’s offering, the ArcStation Pro GaN 352 costs $5 less than Cupertino’s charger and comes in a much smaller package. And even though Apple’s official 67W charger is cheaper than Spigen’s comparable offering, it only offers one USB-C port. The GaN 652 offers not only the same power output but also one extra USB-C port without too much of an increase in price. Not to forget, the ArcStation GaN 652 is 53 percent smaller than Apple’s 67W charger.

Read: Wondering how GaN chargers can deliver the same amount of power despite being smaller in size? You can find out everything about GaN power adapters here.

If you’re a new iPhone 14 owner, the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 should suffice your usage. Apple says any charger with 30W or higher can fast charge the new iPhone 14 series. However, if you own any other Apple product or a device that supports USB-C charging, we would recommend you to go with the GaN 652 charger. It can charge both a MacBook and iPhone simultaneously, and by purchasing the highest-end Spigen charger, you can ensure its long-term usability.

You can check out all the chargers of the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN using the links given below. So, which one are you planning to buy? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352 is the perfect small charger for your iPhone 14. Not only is it 40 percent smaller than Apple's official charger, but you can also use it to charge your AirPods and iPhone 14 at the same time. View at Amazon View at Spigen

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 offers a total of 45W power output and two USB-C ports. This AirPods Pro-sized Super Mini charger can charge iPad and iPhone at the same time. View at Amazon View at Spigen

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 offers a total of 65W power out and two USB-C ports. It can charge your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air and iPhone at the same time at maximum speed. View at Amazon View at Spigen

Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable Spigen ArcWire USB C to Lightning Cable is one the best charging cable you can buy for your iPhone 14. It is MFi certified, which ensures perfect compatibility with your Apple devices, and features Durabend technology allowing it to able to withstand more than 10,000 bend lifespan.

View at Amazon View at Spigen

While we dedicated this entire post to Spigen chargers for iPhone 14, we also rounded up iPhone 14 chargers from other brands you might be interested in.