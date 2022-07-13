These are the Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2022

True Wireless Earbuds are difficult to choose between as there are a lot of factors that one has to consider when making a choice. Luckily, here at Pocketnow, we come across several earbuds, getting the opportunity to use them and understand why they stand out. Thus, to help make your decision easier, we have picked out the best options for the three categories to which we think these gadgets belong.

The list contains earbuds that are the best overall because of their audio quality and feature set, then there are those pairs you can sweat in with comfort being at the all-time highest, and last is the budget product, which does just a little bit of everything but to such a degree that you'd wonder how they cost so less. So, without further ado, here's Pocketnow's guide for the best wireless earbuds in 2022!

Best Overall

Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 tops this list because of its all-around showing, which prioritizes high-quality audio, great active noise canceling, and battery life that can easily outlast its toughest competition. And because the design features a significant and positive overhaul compared to the previous generation — plus an IPX4 rating. The earbuds are an all-around improvement that even WF-1000XM3 owners can consider upgrading.

Focussing on the hardware, the Sony WF-1000XM4 comes with a 6mm driver unit to produce an audio profile that's refined, giving the earbuds the ability to focus and enhance the distinct details of most songs, be it the background vocals or a mild instrument. For ANC performance, the new V1 chip built into the earbuds works with dual-noise-sensor microphones to erase most ambient sounds in your surroundings.

And let us tell you that this feature works great, beating out its competition easily. In his review of the WF-1000XM4 for Pocketnow, Joshua Vergara says they're pretty much on par with the close-backed WH-1000XM4.

As for battery life, these earbuds are rated to last eight hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. If you use them without noise-canceling, that number increases to 12. Plus, the carrying case adds another 24 hours to the mix. You will need a USB-C cable or a wireless charging pad to charge them. There is also support for fast charging, which gives 60 minutes of playtime to the earbuds with a five-minute charge.

Lastly, extras like Google Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Smart Assistant Support, and DSEE Extreme are available on these earbuds. While they have a steep asking price of $279, finding deals on them isn't rare, and if you ask us, they're worth the money if you want the absolute best.

Honorable Mentions

Apple AirPods Pro Best for Apple The Apple AirPods Pro is comparable to Sony WF-1000XM4 in several ways, but if you're looking for the absolute best audio experience, they do fall behind. But throw an iPhone into the fray, and the integration that's on offer with these earbuds makes it a whole different ball game. Hence, we think the AirPods Pro deserves an honorable mention due to its well-rounded nature and functionality when used in the Apple Ecosystem. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best for Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has reasoning similar to the AirPods Pro that supports its inclusion in this list. When paired with a Samsung phone, these earbuds provide an experience that's par for the price. And if compared to the Sony WF-1000XM4, they are even better in some ways, particularly their microphone quality. They have a unique design with glossy and matte elements but are not the best fit, so keep this factor in mind.

Best for Fitness

Jabra Active 7

Next up are the Jabra Elite 7 Active. These earbuds make it to the list as the top option to consider if you spend a lot of time doing rigorous activities and working up a sweat. The primary selling factor with this pair of earbuds is its ShakeGrip technology, which refers to the silicone rubber-like material used in their manufacturing.

The Jabra Elite 7 Series has another pair, the Elite 7 Pro. The Elite 7 Active earbuds come reasonably close to it in terms of audio quality due to the 6mm drivers packaged into their compact design. As for fitting, these earbuds are made to sit deep within your ears, ensuring minimal shifting while exercising and providing great passive noise isolation. Add to this the ANC capabilities, and these earbuds will do a great job at keeping many frequencies out of your ears, especially the clanging sound of metal in the gym.

Elaborating on the sound-related features, the Jabra Elite 7 Active has a sound profile that emphasizes the thumping provided by a bass, which leads to less noticeable instruments. Nevertheless, these earbuds will be pretty enjoyable if you're an EDM guy in the gym. And coming to the microphones, there is a six-microphone array that features noise and wind reduction. The experience provided here will leave you easily audible to the person on the other end of the line.

The case that ships with these earbuds is relatively compact and provides about 22 hours of charge which, when combined with the earbuds' eight, gives you 30 hours of listening before you need to plug in. You will also find a fast wired charging element (and support for wireless charging) here with the earbuds capable of providing an hour of playback with a five-minute charge.

As for extras, these earbuds support Bluetooth Multipoint, which will let you pair them with more than one device at once — a feature that even the Sony WF-1000XM4 doesn't have. Apart from that, you will find support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard, aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs, and an application that lets you manage gestures (which can also be used to increase volume), plus lets you customize equalizer settings.

Honorable Mentions

Beats Fit Pro Best Fit Following the Jabra Elite 7 Active are the Beats Fit Pro. These are the earbuds to pair with your phone for training sessions if a secured fit is your priority over everything else. They feature a wingtip-based design that helps lock them into place, making any movement from quick activity a non-issue. Their biggest selling point apart from fitting is their compatibility with Android and iOS devices, as they offer a near 1:1 experience, with Spatial Audio being the only missing link. The earbuds will last six hours on a single charge with ANC turned on, and the case can provide an additional 18 for a total of 24 hours of listening. Jaybird Vista 2 Best Durability The Jaybird Vista 2 is the pair of earbuds to pick if you want to ensure your gadget can withstand any rough use. It comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications, meaning there's a high ceiling on the roughhousing that can be endured, and it's one of the few earbuds where even the case has an IP rating. The fit on these is one of the most variable parts and can make or break your purchase. For audio, Jaybird checks most of the boxes for audio performance and even includes ANC and customizable EQ via its app. These are the weaker options in terms of battery life on our list, but they should suffice for daily gym wear. Jaybird Vista 2 is rated to provide 8 hours of listening with ANC active, and the case can provide two additional charges. Like the Jabra, a 5-minute charge system provides 60 minutes of playback and wireless charging compatibility.

Best Value

Realme Buds Air 2

Coming to the best value segment of this article. The Realme Buds Air 2 aren't new by any margin, as they've been on sale since February 2021, but they've also been part of my daily carry for the last year. And in my opinion, for $50, these punch way above their paygrade, with an audio profile that's well balanced and a control scheme that doesn't leave you wishing for more.

In my day-to-day use, I've found them to have the perfect amount of bass, which lets other instruments also come through without much masking — but these can be made bass-heavy via the Realme Link app if you wish to! And ANC performance that's shockingly impressive.

Realme promises about 25 hours of usage with the Buds Air 2 before you find yourself looking for a charger. The claim held when I first got there, and the story is pretty much unchanged a year later. I still get about four hours of use with ANC active, and the case's twenty-odd hours last me through a week (sometimes two) before needing to charge it. There is a quick charge feature here with 10 minutes on the charger providing 120 minutes of listening, but your earbuds will have to be at zero to see these exact results.

I've found their fit to be comfortable, and if you'd like to use them during a drizzle or in the gym, you can do so without worry due to their IPX5 rating. As for other extras, you can find in-ear detection on these earbuds. Its companion app will provide access to several features, like modes that allow for increased bass, lower latency, and customizable controls.

Honorable Mentions

Nothing Ear 1 Unique Design The Nothing Ear 1 is more expensive than the Realme Buds Air 2, but they also come with their unique advantages. Their primary strength is their unique design, which is also very comfortable to wear. The earbuds are light and can be worn for hours without much discomfort. These provide about four hours of listening on a single charge, with the case bringing an additional 24 if you find yourself using ANC a lot. If you don't, you will see the earbuds and case last you six and 34 hours, respectively. TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 Versatile Offering Lastly, we have the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600. These are another pair to consider if you're looking for earbuds that ace the basics of fit and audio. Perhaps the look of the Nothing Ear 1 is not to your liking, and if you were looking for something plain, these earbuds should be up your alley. The sound profile on these is described as one that offers the right amount of bass, mid, and highs without having an instrument overpowering another. Compared to our other value options, these earbuds offer the longest duration on a single charge (8 hours). And as for its case, it will provide up to 4 rechargers and is wireless charging compatible.

And that completes our round-up of the best True Wireless Earbuds in 2022. What are your thoughts on this compilation? Let us know with a comment below.