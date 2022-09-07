At its booth in Berlin, Honor displayed a collection of cases for the Honor 70 that are absolutely fantastic.

Last week, at IFA 2022, Honor announced the global availability of its latest mid-range handset, the €549 ($546) Honor 70. Tony and I have both been using this phone for several days now, so stay tuned for Pocketnow’s upcoming review.

Overall, The Honor 70 is a slim mid-range phone with decent specs. While I’m happy with the 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, stereo speakers, and bespoke 54MP IMX 800 main camera, I’m less impressed with the lack of OIS, wireless charging, linear haptic motor, and metal frame, which make it more difficult to justify the Honor 70’s premium mid-range price tag.

But none of this really matters, because at its booth in Berlin, Honor displayed a collection of cases for the Honor 70 that are absolutely fantastic. As a tech journalist who’s been covering trade shows for over 15 years, I don’t easily get excited anymore, but the whimsy of the Honor Talents cases had me smiling ear-to-ear. Not only is the artwork delightful, but the cases are well made, and fit the Honor 70 perfectly.

6 Images

Close

Back in 2021, Honor invited artists to submit artwork as part of its Honor Talents Global Design Awards, with up to $11,000 in prizes. While last year’s competition was limited to participants based in China, the 2022 Global Design Awards are open to anyone worldwide. Artwork includes wallpapers for Honor phones and smartwatches, and even AR experiences like the Gateway to the Future, an initiative Honor launched at IFA 2022.

Honor actually took me and a handful of other journalists and content creators to Hamburg to see this AR experience first hand outside the Wasserschloss in the city’s Speicherstadt neighborhood. We were each given a Magic 4 Pro – Honor’s flagship – and told to wave it in front of the iconic landmark to activate two separate AR experiences: “Sailing Through Time” by artist Yunuene and “Blooming Future” by Timo Helgert.

4 Images

Close

Each AR experience consists of a different cartoon-like animation overlaid on the area directly surrounding the Wasserschloss. “Sailing Through Time” depicts the evolution of the port of Hamburg, while “Blooming Future” highlights the city’s commitment to environmental stewardship by imagining the neighborhood’s green future. Overall, this makes creative use of the Magic 4 Pro’s advanced camera features.

Like these AR experiences, the Honor Talents cases feature some of the winning artwork from the 2021 Global Design Awards, but it’s unclear if the cases are available for purchase or are simply limited-edition promotional items. I’ve reached out to Honor for clarification, and I’ll keep you posted. If you’re planning to purchase the Honor 70, and are looking for some protection, one of these cases should absolutely be on your shopping list.

Because, no matter what, the Honor 70’s Talents cases are definitely the best thing I saw at IFA 2022.