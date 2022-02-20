We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra thin cases

By Roland Udvarlaki February 20, 2022, 7:00 am
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thin cases Source: Pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a massive device, and you need big hands to comfortable get a grip on it. Using big and heavy cases can prevent damage, but it will add bulk and weight to the device, making it even more challenging to use it one-handed. A thin and light case can still offer some protection, and while we would recommend something that’s between thin and still rugged, we’ve collected some of the best thin cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings back the beloved S Pen slot, and comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel that offers an adaptive refresh rate between 1-120Hz, and the brightness goes up to 1,750 nits, which makes it one of the best smartphones to use while wandering around in direct sunlight. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or Exynos 2200 chip, and it has a great battery life and is excellent for multitasking and drawing. We’ve also found some of the best Galaxy S22 deals, and we have many more case guides available on the website for more colorful cases and much more.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Ultimate Protection

The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around.

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro

Slim Protection

It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple.

i-Blason Cosmo Series for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

i-Blason Cosmo Series

Stylish Protection

i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen.

Clayco Xenon for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Clayco Xenon

Rugged Protection

It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue.

Samsung Silicone Cover for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Silicone Cover

Made by Samsung

It's available in four colors, black, purple, burgundy, and green. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time.

Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Incipio Duo

Minimalistic

It's available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Red colors. The case has been 12 ft drop tested, and it comes with raised edges that protect the camera and the screen from scratches. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and it works perfectly with wireless chargers.

Caseology Nano Pop for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Caseology Nano Pop

Bold & Two-Tone

It has a unique two-tone, bold design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22 Ultra. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors.

Spigen Thin Fit for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin Fit

The Thin Fit case lineup from Spigen is one of the best thin and light cases on this list. It offers excellent durability while adding barely any bulk to the device. It has a scratch-resistant back, raised edges, and tactile buttons. It comes with a matte finish, and it's an excellent case.

Spigen Liquid Crystal for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Spigen Liquid Crystal

Crystal Clear

It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Ultra Hybrid

The new Ultra Hybrid provides excellent protection with the TPU bumper and durable PC back. It has a crystal clear back design that lets you show off the beauty of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your friends and family. The buttons also have a more pronounced feel, and it has raised edges like most other cases.

Ringke Fusion Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ringke Fusion

Budget Friendly

If you want a solid, transparent case that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg, this is a great budget option. There is a clear option, as well as three others that come with flower patterns, offering a more unique and customizable look. It has a PC back and a shock-absorbent flexible TPU bumper to protect the phone from scratches and falls.

TORRAS Slim for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

TORRAS

Slim Protection

The case features Military Grade shockproof protection, and it has a slim profile. The buttons provide a tactile feel, and it adds a better grip to hold the massive S22 Ultra. It supports wireless charging, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports.

Our Recommendation

Picking a case can be a challenging task. There are many options out there, and it can be difficult to make a decision. We often write our recommendation on the bottom of our guides to help you make up your mind to speed up the process.

Three of the highly recommended cases on this list, in no particular order:

  • SUPCASE UB Edge Pro: Pick this, if you want excellent all-around protection. The case also comes with a built-in screen protector, and it has a transparent back to showcase the beauty of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has precise cutouts raised edges, and it’s a sturdy case to prevent damage.
  • Samsung Silicone Cover: If you want to stick with the original, first-party case, Samsung’s Silicone Cover is an excellent thin and light case. It comes in four colors, and the rubberized feel improves your grip over the massive device.
  • Spigen Thin Fit: I’ve used the Thin Fit series for years, and it’s one of my favourite cases. It provides excellent protection against small drops and certainly prevents scratches and scuffs. This is a perfect pick if you don’t want to add any bulk.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Burgundy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup. It has a massive display, a flagship chipset, plenty of RAM and storage, and the beloved S Pen. If you’re looking for the ultimate and best smartphone experience, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

