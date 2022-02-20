These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra thin cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a massive device, and you need big hands to comfortable get a grip on it. Using big and heavy cases can prevent damage, but it will add bulk and weight to the device, making it even more challenging to use it one-handed. A thin and light case can still offer some protection, and while we would recommend something that’s between thin and still rugged, we’ve collected some of the best thin cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra brings back the beloved S Pen slot, and comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel that offers an adaptive refresh rate between 1-120Hz, and the brightness goes up to 1,750 nits, which makes it one of the best smartphones to use while wandering around in direct sunlight. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or Exynos 2200 chip, and it has a great battery life and is excellent for multitasking and drawing. We’ve also found some of the best Galaxy S22 deals, and we have many more case guides available on the website for more colorful cases and much more.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen. Clayco Xenon Rugged Protection It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It's available in four colors, black, purple, burgundy, and green. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Incipio Duo Minimalistic It's available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Red colors. The case has been 12 ft drop tested, and it comes with raised edges that protect the camera and the screen from scratches. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and it works perfectly with wireless chargers. Caseology Nano Pop Bold & Two-Tone It has a unique two-tone, bold design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22 Ultra. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit The Thin Fit case lineup from Spigen is one of the best thin and light cases on this list. It offers excellent durability while adding barely any bulk to the device. It has a scratch-resistant back, raised edges, and tactile buttons. It comes with a matte finish, and it's an excellent case. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid The new Ultra Hybrid provides excellent protection with the TPU bumper and durable PC back. It has a crystal clear back design that lets you show off the beauty of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to your friends and family. The buttons also have a more pronounced feel, and it has raised edges like most other cases. Ringke Fusion Budget Friendly If you want a solid, transparent case that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg, this is a great budget option. There is a clear option, as well as three others that come with flower patterns, offering a more unique and customizable look. It has a PC back and a shock-absorbent flexible TPU bumper to protect the phone from scratches and falls. TORRAS Slim Protection The case features Military Grade shockproof protection, and it has a slim profile. The buttons provide a tactile feel, and it adds a better grip to hold the massive S22 Ultra. It supports wireless charging, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports.

Our Recommendation

Picking a case can be a challenging task. There are many options out there, and it can be difficult to make a decision. We often write our recommendation on the bottom of our guides to help you make up your mind to speed up the process.

Three of the highly recommended cases on this list, in no particular order:

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro: Pick this, if you want excellent all-around protection. The case also comes with a built-in screen protector, and it has a transparent back to showcase the beauty of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has precise cutouts raised edges, and it’s a sturdy case to prevent damage.

Samsung Silicone Cover: If you want to stick with the original, first-party case, Samsung’s Silicone Cover is an excellent thin and light case. It comes in four colors, and the rubberized feel improves your grip over the massive device.

Spigen Thin Fit: I’ve used the Thin Fit series for years, and it’s one of my favourite cases. It provides excellent protection against small drops and certainly prevents scratches and scuffs. This is a perfect pick if you don’t want to add any bulk.