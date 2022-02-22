These are the best thin and light cases for your Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a fairly slim device at 7.6mm, and it measures at 157.4 x 75.8 mm, or 6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 inches. It is, however, a little on the heavy side as it weighs 195 grams (6.88 oz). The back now comes with a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus panel, which, although makes it feel more premium, it adds more weight to the device. If you ever accidentally drop it, a heavier device can crack, or have the glass panel on either the front or back side shatter, which can be costly to fix at today’s prices.

Protecting your device should always be a priority as it reduces the need to shell out hundreds of dollars to get the display or the back glass fixed, which could sometimes also take a few additional days that could leave you without a device. We’ve collected some of the slimmest and thinnest cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. We’ve also created guides for the best colorful, and best Galaxy S22 cases. We also have a special article with some of the best Galaxy S22 deals.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The UBP series are some of the most popular cases for smartphones, and SUPCASE already has a dual-layer, rugged case available for the S22 series. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It also has a front screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, and more. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. i-Blason Cosmo Case Elegant & Unique The new i-Blason Cosmo Case features a front screen protector to prevent scratches, and the back is made out of an impact-resistant TPU that provides reliable and overall excellent protection from scratches, falls, scrapes, and bumps. The company also drop-tested from 10ft, and it has raised edges for even more protection. i-Blason Ares Colorful Frame Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. TORRAS Slim Features MIL-STD-810H Military Grade protection with the soft and flexible silicone rubber case. It comes in black color, and it has a slim profile with raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display on the front from scratches. Spigen Crystal Clear Crystal Clear For those who want to show off the great design of the Galaxy S22 Plus, Spigen offers its classic Crystal Clear protective case. It's made out of a durable, anti-slip TPU that keeps the case's profile slim and lightweight. It's screen protector compatible and offers a great look. Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung Available in Black, White, and Green colors, and it's made from genuine leather. It's an official Galaxy S22 Plus accessory, so rest assured that fit will be more than perfect, and it's also fingerprint-free. If you're looking for something more premium, this is a great choice. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It comes in five colors, black, green, yellow, red, and blue. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Incipio Duo Minimalistic It's available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Red colors. The case has been 12 ft drop tested, and it comes with raised edges that protect the camera and the screen from scratches. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, and it works perfectly with wireless chargers. Ringke Fusion Transparent If you're a fan of transparent cases, Ringke offers one in Matte Clear, and Clear designs. The anti-fingerprint finish keeps the case clean, and the raised edges protect the camera layout and display of the Galaxy S22 Plus. If you're looking for minimal, and transparent protection, this is a great pick. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit Thin Fit lineup offers, as the name suggests, a very slim and thin profile, all while offering a great protection against scratches and drops. It's best recommended for those who commute a lot and want something that can easily fit in any pocket and suits. Caseology Nano Pop Two-Tone & Slim It has a unique two-tone design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors.

Our Recommendation

All of the cases will serve you well, and while some look better than others, we’re sure you’ll be able to pick a thin case from the list above. None of the cases add too much bulk, but it’s important to keep in mind that if you go for a more sturdy variant, it will make the device bulky, wider, and slightly heavier – but it will certainly offer more protection in case of a fall.

Slim & Sturdy: If you want a slim and sturdy case, the SUPCASE EB Edge Pro is an excellent option, and it also comes with a built-in screen protector. The i-Blason Ares also offers excellent protection, but it may be ever so slightly thicker. The Caseology Nano Pop might be another excellent option if you prefer something a tad sturdier and rugged, without the added bulk.

If you want a slim and sturdy case, the SUPCASE EB Edge Pro is an excellent option, and it also comes with a built-in screen protector. The i-Blason Ares also offers excellent protection, but it may be ever so slightly thicker. The Caseology Nano Pop might be another excellent option if you prefer something a tad sturdier and rugged, without the added bulk. Thin & Light: Ringke Fusion, and Spigen’s Thin Fit cases are among the best on the market today that offer a thin and lightweight option. The Samsung Silicone Cover and the Leather Cover also offer great protection without adding too much bulk and extra weight.