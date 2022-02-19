These are the best Galaxy S22 thin & light cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a thin and lightweight flagship, and it weighs only 167 grams, and it’s only 7.6mm thick. It’s the thinnest and lightest device in the new Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, and it has a 10MP selfie camera, and three more rear cameras. The primary sensor is a 50MP; there’s also a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto, capable of 3x optical zoom.

The new Galaxy S22 is a perfect compact smartphone with its small size, and impressive specifications. While the battery may have become smaller compared to its predecessor, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Exynos 2200 chipset should provide the same great battery life. If you’re thinking about picking up the Galaxy S22, we would recommend our deals guide, where we’ve collected some of the best Galaxy S22 deals that we could find today. If you’re looking for the best official Samsung Galaxy S22 cases guide, we also have you covered.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The UBP series are some of the most popular cases for smartphones, and SUPCASE already has a dual-layer, rugged case available for the S22 series. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It also has a front screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, and more. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Protective The UB Edge Pro offers a stylish and thin frame that ensures your phone looks great, all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in screen protector, and it comes in two colors, Black and Red. If you want great looks, a stylish design that stays true to the device, this is an excellent choice. i-Blason Ares Transparent & Rugged Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It comes in five colors, black, green, yellow, red, and blue. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung Available in Black, White, and Green colors, and it's made from genuine leather. It's an official Galaxy S22 Plus If you're looking for something more premium and elegant looking, this is a great choice. Samsung Frame Cover Made by Samsung If you're looking for a great first-party case from Samsung that has a stylish and colorful frame, this is an excellent pick. You can pick a Navy Blue, Clear, or White frame design to further customize the look of your device and protect it from falls and scuffs. Ringke Fusion Transparent Protection The new Ringke case comes with Military-Grade drop protection that ensures the phone doesn't get damaged when dropped. The back is made out of a shock-absorbent TPU that provides great protection, and it can prevent scratches and scuffs. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit Thin Fit lineup offers, as the name suggests, a very slim and thin profile, all while offering a great protection against scratches and drops. It's best recommended for those who commute a lot and want something that can easily fit in any pocket and suits. TORRAS Slim Features MIL-STD-810H Military Grade protection with the soft and flexible silicone rubber case. It comes in black color, and it has a slim profile with raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display on the front from scratches. Caseology Nano Pop Two-Tone & Slim It has a unique two-tone design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors. Spigen Liquid Crystal Liquid Crystal The liquid crystal case is slim and lightweight, and often hard to notice that it even is on the phone. It comes with an anti-slip TPU that keeps the device free from scratches, and it also provides a great overall protection from smaller drops. Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid It has a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it has a clear transparent design to showcase the phone's original design. The buttons have a better feel that allows a more tactile feel when pressed, and it protects the device from falls and scratches.

Our Recommendation

It might be easy to get your hands around the new Galaxy S22 due to its small, light, and compact form factor, but it’s also better to be safe than paying large sums of cash for repairs, which could’ve been avoided with a small purchase. We always recommend using cases, since rocking nude can often cause problems, and accidents do happen.

At the end of the day, no matter which of these cases you pick up, they will serve you well and provide excellent protection against scratches, accidental falls, and scuffs.