Here are the best thin and light cases for the Google Pixel 7, including some of our favorite brands

The new Google Pixel 7 is finally available, and it’s the company’s best Google Pixel device to this date. The new Pixel 7 comes with a new camera setup, a more color-accurate and brighter display, a longer battery life, and more powerful graphics and processing power than its predecessor. The new Google Pixel 7 series consists of the traditional Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, as well as Google’s first Pixel Watch, and its upcoming Pixel Tablet.

We also have an excellent article showing you the best cases for the Google Pixel 7 flagship device

In this guide, we collected some of the best colorful, slim, thin, and lightweight cases we could find on Amazon. We included some of our favorite cases from brands such as SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason, Ringke, and many more.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Best Buy View at Amazon

Best thin cases for Google Pixel 7

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices. It's one of the best-rugged cases, offering the ultimate protection for your new device. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 7 from drops, scratches, and scuffs. The Cosmo series features a beautiful design, and it's also available in three different colors with different designs. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air (Google Pixel 7) The Liquid Air case is similar to Spigen's Thin fit design. It too, features a slim, lightweight, and beautifully crafted modern design. It features military-grade protection, and Spigen's Air Cushion technology to prevent scratches, and reduce the impact of drops and falls. It's available in two colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel 7) The Thin Fit case has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion technology. It's a durable, thin, light case with a premium matte finish coating. It has tactile buttons, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels for extra protection. It's available in two colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a fan favorite. It features a transparent, clear case, and it has an anti-yellowing coating to prevent any discoloration. It's made from a hybrid technology that is made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it lets you show off the Pixel 7's design. It's also available in Matte Black. View at Amazon

TORRAS case (Google Pixel 7) The TORRAS case has been 8ft drop tested, and it's certified against the MIL-STD-810H standard. It has four shock-resistant corner, a TPU bumper, and a premium cushion to protect the Pixel 7 from falls and scratches. The case features a slim and light profile and comes in black color. View at Amazon

Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel 7) The Caseology Parallax case is one of our favorites. It has a unique 3D hexa-cube texture and design on the back, improving the ergonomics and grip of the device. It has raised bezels for additional protection, and it protects the device from scratches and falls. It also features military-grade certification, and it's available in four colors. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion (Google Pixel 7) The Ringke Fusion is a transparent, minimalist clear case with a matte coating. It features a fingerprint-resistant and smudge-proof coating that feels soft and easy to hold. If you want to show off the beautiful Pixel 7's new design, this is a case worth considering. It's also available in Matte Smoke Black colors. View at Amazon

Ringke Onyx (Google Pixel 7) The Ringke Onyx is a tough, heavy-duty case. It has a slim form factor, and it's super light. It has a streamlined design, and it sports an anti-fingerprint texture. The case also has two lanyard cutouts on both sides and supports wireless charging and screen protectors. It's available in Black and Dark Green colors. View at Amazon

Tech21 Evo Lite (Google Pixel 7) The Tech21 Evo Lite case fits the Pixel 7 perfectly, and it has been 10ft drop tested to ensure it protects the device from scratches, bumps, and fall damage. It has a slim profile and additional protection for the camera and the display on the front. It has an enhanced grip to ensure it's comfortable to hold. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel 7) The Caseology Nano Pop features a bold, two-tone color and camera ring design. It's a slim, lightweight case certified with military-grade protection, supports wireless charging, and provides excellent protection against drops and bumps. View at Amazon

Caseology Athlex (Google Pixel 7) The Caseology Athlex comes with a unique dual-tone design and is available in three different colors. It has an ergonomic design and sports a slim and light fit for a more compact feel. The case is military-grade certified and supports wireless chargers and screen protectors. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

The Google Pixel 7 isn’t the thinnest device on the market, measuring 8.7mm. Putting a case on it could make it feel thick, and we can’t blame you for wanting a thin and light case to keep the device as compact as it is. While thin cases offer less protection than the best-rugged cases, we still see them as some of the best options for protecting your investment.

If you’re looking for our favorite picks, then our recommendation is the Spigen Thin Fit, Liquid Air, Ultra Hybrid, TORRAS, and Ringke Fusion, and Onyx cases. They’re not only thin and light, but they also offer excellent protection, without sacrificing the look and feel of the Google Pixel 7. You can't go wrong with these cases if you’re looking to keep the device as close to its original form factor as possible.

With that out of the way, you can’t go wrong with any of these cases, and we love the dual-tone design of the Caseology Athlex, and Caseology Nano cases. Tech21 Evo Lite is also a fan favorite, and many people love the additional grip the Parallax case provides.