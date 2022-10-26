Here are some of the best slim, thin, and light cases for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max from SUPCASE, Spigen, UAG, Apple, and more

The new Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are some of the latest and highest-end flagships from the company. The new high-end phones are powered by the new A16 Bionic chip, feature an improved rear camera setup and a new front selfie camera, and are the first in the iPhone 14 series to come with the AoD (Always-on Display) functionality. The only difference between the two Pros are the displays and the battery sizes, which are larger on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In this post, we collected some of the best thin and light cases we could find for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. We included some of our favorite brands, including SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, Incipio, and many more.

Best thin cases for iPhone 14 Pro

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is one of the company's best-selling cases. It comes in three different color options, one with a black frame, a fully transparent one, and another featuring purple frames. The back cover on all three cases is transparent, letting you show off the beauty of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The case has precise cutouts, and raised edges to protect the display and the rear cameras from scratches, scuffs, and drops. The case is compatible with most wireless chargers and screen protectors.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 14 Pro) The SUPCASE UB Style case is available in three colors and comes with an elegant and minimal design. It features a clear back cover and provides excellent overall protection for everyday use, whether you're commuting from one place to another or traveling abroad. View at Amazon

i-Blason Ares

The i-Blason Ares case is available in a total of three color options, including Azura, Black, and Mauve. The case is compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro and has a unique color on the frame for more personalization options. The back cover is transparent to let you show off the beautifully designed iPhone 14 Pro, and it provides great overall protection against drops and scratches.

The Ares case is compatible with most wireless chargers. It also has a built-in screen protector, saving you extra money and taking the hassle off of purchasing more products for your newly purchased smartphone. If you’re looking for a stylish, thin, light, and compact case, then you can’t go wrong with the i-Blason Ares.

i-Blason Ares is the rugged case to pick up if you want to flaunt the color on your iPhone while upping the ante on protection. Like the SUPCASE UB Pro, it has a built-in screen protector attachment and adds 20-feet drop protection. It is available in three colors that will play well with every shade of the iPhone 14 Pro. The OEM even mentions the accessory will remain compatible with most wireless chargers. View at Amazon

Other great cases for iPhone 14 Pro

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds 20-feet drop protection to iPhone 14 Pro series with a multi-layer design that combines TPU, polycarbonate, and a screen protector. Be it a bump into a wall or a fall on the pavement; your phone will come out unscathed. Additions like a kickstand built into its back — letting you prop up the device for portrait or landscape viewing — and a rotatable belt clip attachment in the box adds to its value. View at Amazon

The i-Blason Cosmo Series case comes with a built-in screen protector, 10-foot drop protection, and a stylish design that's available in seven different designs and colors. The case protects against scratches and drops and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro) A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options. View at Amazon

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14 Pro) If you're looking for a more premium spin on the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case, the Leather Case is a perfect choice. While pricey, the cover will provide unmatched compatibility with accessories and comes in several colors, each of which will age differently based on your use, giving your case a touch of personality.

View at Amazon

Incipio Grip (iPhone 14 Pro) If you're looking for a plain accessory to pair with your iPhone 14 Pro while adding features like drop protection and increased grip, the Incipio Grip is an accessory to keep your eyes on! According to the OEM, it's rated for 14-feet drop protection and even maintains MagSafe compatibility. It's available in five different SKUs, offering a mix of transparent and solid-colored backs. View at Amazon

UAG Metropolis LT (iPhone 14 Pro) UAG Metropolis LT is one of our favorite cases for iPhone 14 Pro because of its strikingly different combination of materials in an accessory that will protect a smartphone from falls and bumps. It's even compatible with MagSafe charging. Yes, UAG does mention a reduced drop protection rating — 16 feet — but that's a reasonable trade-off for the design, in our opinion. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (iPhone 14 Pro) The Spigen Thin Fit case comes in five colors, and it has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with unique air cushion technology to provide even more durability. The case is thin and light and features a slim profile with a matte finish. It has tactile buttons, and it's scratch resistant. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 14 Pro) The Ultra Hybrid is one of the most popular cases on the market. It has an integrated magnet that supports MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has a slim and light design to ensure it can fit in any pocket. It comes in four different designs and has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from damage. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (iPhone 14 Pro) The Liquid Air Armor provides a grippy feel on the back cover and has a slim, form-fitted, and lightweight design. It's available in two options, and it has an anti-slip matte surface. The case is also military-grade certified and provides excellent all-around protection against scratches and drops. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop (iPhone 14 Pro) The prime selling point for Caseology Nano Pop is its list of color options and simple design. Each SKU combines a dark tone with another that contrasts well, giving the case an attractive look. In the way of protection, it is bound to perform similarly to Spigen's Mag Armor. Caseology even states that if using Nano Pop, several screen protectors will function without hassle. View at Amazon

TUDIA MergeGrip (iPhone 14 Pro) The TUDIA MergeGrip case is military-grade certified, and it features ToughRhino technology with dual-layer protection against scuffs and drops. It has a non-slip texture design, and considering the features, it's a rather slim case with a magnetic ring built-in to support MagSafe chargers and accessories. View at Amazon

UAG DOT (iPhone 14 Pro) UAG's DOT Silicone Case is the cover to add to your phone if you want something that feels as good as the first-party solution but offers more protection. Tacking this onto your iPhone 14 Pro series device won't make it overly bulky. MagSafe's performance with this accessory will ensure you can charge without issues. Your mileage with other accessories might vary. View at Amazon

ESR Classic Hybrid (iPhone 14 Pro) The construction of ESR's Classic Hybrid Case combines a clear polycarbonate back panel with a TPU bumper, ensuring your iPhone can absorb any impact without trouble while flaunting the color of its matte back glass and stainless steel frame. The case shares a degree of similarity with Apple's Clear Case but is the better pick because of its pricing and grippy nature. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case (iPhone 14 Pro) The ESR Clear case protects against scratches, bumps, and drops. It features shock-absorbing corners, and the elevated bezels protect the device's screen and camera from scuffs and cracks. The case supports wireless charging and is compatible with screen protectors. View at Amazon

TORRAS OriginFit (iPhone 14 Pro) The TORRAS OriginFit case is ultra-thin and super light. It's 0.03 inch thin and weighs just 0.65oz. It has raised edges to protect the display and camera from accidental damage and a sturdy matte PC cover to protect the case from scratches and drops. It's available in three colors. View at Amazon

Best thin cases for iPhone 14 Pro Max

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Style

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag case comes in three colors: one with a black frame, a fully transparent one, and another with purple sides. The back cover on all three cases features a clear design, letting you see through the case, and see the back design of your iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The case has elevated bezels to ensure the display and rear camera lens stay scratch-free, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons for a more comfortable experience. The case is slim, light, and weighs almost nothing, and it’s also fully compatible with most MagSafe wireless chargers and accessories.

The SUPCASE UB Mag Case features a hard PC back and a shock-absorbent TPU bumper for additional protection. It has a clear back cover, raised edges to protect the screen and the rear camera, and it even has precise cutouts. The case is also compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series

The i-Blason Cosmo series comes in seven designs in total, each featuring different colors and different elements on the back cover for a more stylish and unique look. The case is compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and has a built-in screen protector that prevents scratches and cracks.

The case has raised camera and screen bezels for additional protection, and the case is mde of an impact-resistant TPU that provides reliable protection from scrapes, bumps, and falls. The case has also been 10-foot drop tested for improved durability and supports wireless chargers.

Other great cases for iPhone 14 Pro Max