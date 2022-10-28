The only list you need to buy the best thin and light case for your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices are some of the best and latest flagship smartphones from Apple. They’re both equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, and have a long-lasting battery life, and support the unique magnetic MagSafe wireless charging technology. The new phones have a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back, and the front 12MP selfie shooter is now finally equipped with autofocus for clearer and better shots.

If you’re in the market for a new device, these are some of the best iPhones you can consider today

We collected some of the best thin and light cases from our favorite brands, including SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, Incipio, CASETiFY, UAG, and many more. Here are some of the best thin and light cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that we could find on Amazon.

Best thin cases for iPhone 14

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style

The Unicorn Beetle Style comes in five color options, and it’s a slim and light case. It has a frosted back cover, and it’s made from a hard PC material with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper, providing excellent overall protection against falls, scratches, scuffs, and bumps.

The case has elevated bezels that protect the screen and the rear camera sensors from scratches and cracks. It has precise cutouts, and the buttons provide tactile feedback when pressed. The case is compatible with most wireless chargers and screen protectors.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 14) Promoted

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is available in several color options, including a clear/transparent model and blue, pink, black, green, and red colors. The case is made of a hard PC back, and the TPU bumper helps absorb all shock damage to protect the device from scratches and fall damage. View at Amazon

i-Blason Ares

The i-Blason Ares is available in multiple colors, including purple, blue, pink, red, black, white, and green. It has raised edges for additional protection and precise cutouts and tactile buttons for a better feel. The case improves the grip over the device and comes with a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches on display.

The Ares case is compatible with most wireless chargers, and it’s relatively light and slim, based on the additional protection it provides in a small and compact form factor.

i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14) Promoted

Love showing off the color on your phone? i-Blason Ares combines the best of rugged cases with a transparent back panel that will let you show off the color on your iPhone 14 series device. Be it the new Blue or Purple making a comeback; this case will let you flaunt that color at all times. Its protective bumper is available in seven different colors. View at Amazon

Other great cases for iPhone 14

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 14) Promoted

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style is available in several color options, including a clear/transparent model and blue, pink, black, green, and red colors. The case is made of a hard PC back, and the TPU bumper helps absorb all shock damage to protect the device from scratches and fall damage. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 14) Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices if required. It's available in four colors, Black, Red, Green, and Blue. View at Amazon

i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14) Promoted

Love showing off the color on your phone? i-Blason Ares combines the best of rugged cases with a transparent back panel that will let you show off the color on your iPhone 14 series device. Be it the new Blue or Purple making a comeback; this case will let you flaunt that color at all times. Its protective bumper is available in seven different colors. View at Amazon

totallee Thin (iPhone 14) The new totallee Thin case offers minimal looks, and a thin and light design that's precisely crafted to seamlessly fit the new iPhone 14 series. The case provides excellent protection against scuffs, scratches, and falls, and the company even provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're unsatisfied. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact (iPhone 14) Like most other CASETiFY Impact cases, these come with the same 4x MIL-STD-810GB certificate, and the new EcoShock protection technology to provide advanced protection against falls and scratches. The case is available in more than 30 different styles and colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone 14) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your iPhone 14 from drops. The case also comes in three colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Infinity (iPhone 14) Promoted

i-Blason Infinity brings back the heavy-duty cases into our guide, offering several elements that come together to protect your phone and make it more useful in specific scenarios. The OEM includes a screen protector and holster attachment when you purchase the accessory. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case (iPhone 14) The Impact case is available for the entire iPhone 14 series. It's been 8.2-foot drop tested, and it comes with a MIL-STD-810G certificate to protect against fall damage and scratches. It's available in four colors, and it has raised bezels to protect the screen and camera from accidental damage. View at Amazon

Incipio Duo (iPhone 14) The Duo case comes in four colors, and it's been 12-foot drop tested with impact Struts protection technology to reduce the impact force. The case also features raised edges to protect the screen and camera from any accidental damage. The case is compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has a scratch-resistant coating for extra peace of mind. View at Amazon

Incipio Organicore (iPhone 14) The Organicore case from Incipio lets you show off the beautiful design of the iPhone 14. The case comes in various colors, including Violet, Clear, Charcoal, and Ocean Blue. The case has been 14-foot drop tested, it has raised edges to provide additional protection, and it supports MagSafe chargers and accessories. View at Amazon

Incipio Forme (iPhone 14) Like most other cases from Incipio, the Forme has been 10-foot drop tested, and it features the same raised bezels to offer even more protection for the camera unit on the back, and the display. It's a slim case with two layers, and it has six unique designs users can choose from. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S (iPhone 14) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S is essentially the same case as the standard, Ultra Hybrid, except it comes with a metal kickstand that can be adjusted to your needs. The Hybrid case is made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it provides excellent protection against falls and scratches. View at Amazon

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14) If you're looking for a more premium spin on the Apple Silicone MagSafe Case, the Leather Case is a perfect choice. While pricey, the cover will provide unmatched compatibility with accessories and comes in several colors, each of which will age differently based on your use, giving your case a touch of personality. View at Amazon

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (iPhone 14) A first-party accessory promising absolute compatibility with other accessories, the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe adds a layer of protection to your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus while introducing a way to personalize. The accessory is popular among buyers for its lightweight nature, soft in-hand feel, and various color options. View at Amazon

ESR Classic Hybrid (iPhone 14) The construction of ESR's Classic Hybrid Case combines a clear polycarbonate back panel with a TPU bumper, ensuring your iPhone can absorb any impact without trouble while flaunting the color of its matte back glass and stainless steel frame. The case shares a degree of similarity with Apple's Clear Case but is the better pick because of its pricing and grippy nature. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal (iPhone 14) The Liquid Crystal case is flexible, and features a so-called Fluid design. It's a slim, form-fitted, and lightweight case, and it has an anti-slip TPU that keeps the iPhone 14 safe and secure. It has precise cutouts and a responsive button layout with excellent feedback. It's available in three styles View at Amazon

ESR Classic Kickstand (iPhone 14) With a slight weight increase and a redesign of the Classic Hybrid comes the ESR Classic Kickstand. The accessory has every feature seen on the standard model but with a kickstand built into the area around the camera array. This additional piece allows you to pair a different MagSafe accessory with your smartphone, letting you avoid the commonly seen MagSafe stand. View at Amazon

UAG DOT (iPhone 14) UAG's DOT Silicone Case is the cover to add to your phone if you want something that feels as good as the first-party solution but offers more protection. Tacking this onto your iPhone 14 series device won't make it overly bulky. MagSafe's performance with this accessory will ensure you can charge without issues. Your mileage with other accessories might vary. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (iPhone 14) The Liquid Air Armor provides a grippy feel on the back cover and has a slim, form-fitted, and lightweight design. It's available in two options, and it has an anti-slip matte surface. The case is also military-grade certified and provides excellent all-around protection against scratches and drops. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (iPhone 14) The Spigen Thin Fit case comes in five colors, and it has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with unique air cushion technology to provide even more durability. The case is thin and light and features a slim profile with a matte finish. It has tactile buttons, and it's scratch resistant. View at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease. View at Best Buy View at Apple View at T-Mobile

Best thin cases for iPhone 14 Plus

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Case

The Unicorn Beetle Mag Case comes in three colors, black, blue, and clear. All three cases have a transparent back cover, allowing the iPhone 14 Plus to shine through. The case is made from a hard PC and TPU bumper to provide additional protection against scratches, falls, cracks, and scuffs. It also has raised bezels to protect the display and the camera from damage.

The case natively supports all MagSafe accessories and compatible wireless chargers, thanks to the additional magnets on the back. The case is slim and lightweight, and it provides excellent overall protection for your device.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Case (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

The Unicorn Beetle Mag Safe is made of high-quality materials and has a short absorbent TPU bumper to provide additional protection against falls and scratches. The case has elevated bezels to protect the screen and camera sensors from damage and is available in three colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo

The i-Blason Cosmo Series is one of the best-looking, and most stylish cases for the iPhone 14 Plus. The case is available in seven different colors and styles, each looking better than the other. The case is made from a flexible and impact-resistant TPU that provides a reliable and excellent protection against scratches, and drops.

Like most other cases from the company, the case has elevated bezels that provide additional protection. The Cosmo Series also comes with a built-in screen protector, precise cutouts, and improves the grip of the device.

i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your iPhone 14 from drops. The case also comes in three colors. View at Amazon

Other great cases for iPhone 14 Plus

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

The Unicorn Beetle Style is available in several color options, including a clear/transparent model and blue, pink, black, green, and red colors. The case is made of a hard PC back, and the TPU bumper helps absorb all shock damage to protect the device from scratches and fall damage. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Mag Case (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

The Unicorn Beetle Mag Safe is made of high-quality materials and has a short absorbent TPU bumper to provide additional protection against falls and scratches. The case has elevated bezels to protect the screen and camera sensors from damage and is available in three colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your iPhone 14 from drops. The case also comes in three colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Infinity Series (iPhone 14 Plus) Promoted

i-Blason Infinity brings back the heavy-duty cases into our guide, offering several elements that come together to protect your phone and make it more useful in specific scenarios. The OEM includes a screen protector and holster attachment when you purchase the accessory. View at Amazon

UAG Monarch Pro (iPhone 14 Plus) The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro case is shock-resistant, and layered with carbon fiber and leather to provide ultimate protection for your new iPhone 14 Plus. As an added bonus, the case is also compatible with MagSafe charging accessories and chargers, and it has magnets built-in. The bezels are raised, and it's MIL-STD-810G certified to protect even more protection. The case is available in six colors. View at Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox (iPhone 14 Plus Promoted

The Armorbox case offers ultimate protection against scratches, scuffs, and fall damage with its rugged design, and it’s built to last. The case is made out of flexible TPU and polycarbonate materials to provide full coverage and MIL-STD 810G military-grade protection. The case has a built-in screen protector, with elevated edges to protect the screen and camera from damage. View at Amazon

UAG Monarch (iPhone 14 Plus) The Urban Armor Gear Monarch case offers multi-layer protection thanks to the 5-layer construction. It's shock-resistant, and layered with carbon fiber and leather to protect the device all-around. The bezels are raised, and offer additional protection to protect the screen and camera lens on the back. The case is available in five colors. View at Amazon

totallee Thin (iPhone 14 Plus) The new totallee Thin case offers minimal looks, and a thin and light design that's precisely crafted to seamlessly fit the new iPhone 14 series. The case provides excellent protection against scuffs, scratches, and falls, and the company even provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're unsatisfied. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case (iPhone 14 Plus) The Impact case is available for the entire iPhone 14 series. It's been 8.2-foot drop tested, and it comes with a MIL-STD-810G certificate to protect against fall damage and scratches. It's available in four colors, and it has raised bezels to protect the screen and camera from accidental damage. View at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact (iPhone 14 Plus) Like most other CASETiFY Impact cases, these come with the same 4x MIL-STD-810GB certificate, and the new EcoShock protection technology to provide advanced protection against falls and scratches. The case is available in more than 30 different styles and colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (iPhone 14 Plus) The Spigen Liquid Air Armor is a slim, lightweight, and form-fitted case made precisely for the iPhone 14 Plus. It has an anti-slip matte surface on the back, improving the grip, fingerprint resistance, and comfort. The case can absorb the shock and has raised bezels and tactile buttons. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal (iPhone 14 Plus) The Liquid Crystal is one of our favorite cases. It's a transparent, slim, and lightweight case that provides excellent protection for your everyday commute. It's ideal for those wanting a slim case form factor, and it's also something that can take a punch. View at Amazon

Spigen Silicone Fit (iPhone 14 Plus) The Silicone Fit case has a soft touch feel, yet it manages to be durable and feel rugged. It has an integrated magnet on the back to help support MagFit and MagSafe accessories and chargers, and it has precise cutouts and tactile buttons for solid feedback. It comes in two colors, black and blue. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (iPhone 14 Plus) The Spigen Thin Fit case comes in four colors, and it has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with unique air cushion technology to provide even more durability. The case is thin, light, and features a slim profile with a matte finish. It has tactile buttons, and it's scratch resistant. View at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof (iPhone 14 Plus) The TORRAS case comes with a frosted back cover and is available in five different colors. It has a military-grade certification and can absorb large shocks and impacts. The case has a premium, thin, sleek design, offering excellent overall protection against drops and scuffs. View at Amazon