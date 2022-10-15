Need a slim yet protective accessory for your Google Pixel 7 Pro? Read this guide to learn about the best available options.

Unveiled on October 6, 2022, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring several upgrades, including better build quality, a refined design, and improved internals. And yes, Google is still keeping its aggressive pricing for the two smartphones. The new design even keeps the identifying camera bar intact and curved back.

But with this robust chassis that houses a 5000mAh battery comes thickness. Google Pixel 7 Pro measures in at 8.9mm, which means any case you use can make the device feel clunky. So to ensure your device is protected yet feels similar to its actual build, here is a collection of thin cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Best Thin Cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro

Spigen Thin Fit (Pixel 7 Pro) Spigen Thin Fit is a durable, thin, and light accessory for Pixel 7 Pro that combines two materials—TPU and polycarbonate—to offer good protection and a clean look. Like other Spigen accessories, it features the OEM's proprietary Air Cushion technology, has tactile buttons, and proper port cutouts to ensure your device is safe and easy to interact with in daily use. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Pixel 7 Pro) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features the protective elements of the Thin Fit but with a transparent design that allows you to show off the color of your smartphone. The OEM also states the accessory comes with anti-yellowing technology, which applies to its hard PC backplate. In addition, raised bezels across the front and back will aid in keeping your device scratch-free. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air (Pixel 7 Pro) The Liquid Air is another slim alternative from Spigen, but this accessory uses only TPU in its construction, avoiding the inclusion of polycarbonate. It has a soft-touch feeling in your hand, and the pattern design on the back does add some character to an otherwise plain accessory. This accessory even comes with the claim of military-grade protection. View at Amazon

Foluu Silicone Case (Pixel 7 Pro) The Foluu Silicone Case for Pixel 7 Pro is the accessory to pick up if you want an affordable slim case that adds adequate protection and offers a great in-hand feel. It uses a layer of silicone on the outside that helps it remain grippy yet comfortable to hold. There's also a microfiber lining on the inside to ensure the glass on your Pixel 7 Pro remains clean and scratch-free even after long periods of using the protective cover. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop (Pixel 7 Pro) The Caseology Nano Pop comes with all the benefits of a slim case but ups the ante when it comes to design. It features a dual-tone design that combines one subtle shade with an accent color that pops. Another advantage it boasts is its slim and lightweight design that's still certified for military-grade protection against drops. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion (Pixel 7 Pro) The Ringke Fusion is a transparent, minimalist clear case with a matte coating that helps differentiate it from the competition. The layer adds an element of fingerprint resistance and helps avoid streaks on the back. The case is worth considering if you want to show off your Pixel 7 Pro's color slightly differently. It also includes a provision to attach lanyards if you'd like to personalize the accessory and increase usability. View at Amazon

Tech21 Evo Lite (Pixel 7 Pro) The Tech21 Evo Lite for Pixel 7 Pro comes with the claim of 10ft drop testing and a design that protects against bumps, scratches, and any possible fall damage. The accessory also has a grip built into its sides to help keep your smartphone secured in your hands—it also aids in increasing comfort. View at Amazon

Which Thin Case Is the Best for Google Pixel 7 Pro

As we discussed at the beginning of this guide, adding a case can make your Pixel 7 Pro a tad bulkier. Therefore, picking the right thin case might be the ideal solution for many. Our top recommendation is Spigen's Thin Fit case, which combines polycarbonate and TPU to create a lightweight and slim accessory that offers ample protection. Its profile also means features like wireless charging—reverse or otherwise—work just fine.

The second case we'd recommend pairing with your smartphone is the Foluu Silicone Case. This accessory combines the thin form factor with a soft-feeling material that is also quite grippy. Its inner microfiber lining will keep your Pixel 7 Pro free from scratches even with prolonged use of the protective cover. An alternative to this plain accessory from Foluu is the Caseology Nano Pop which comes in several dual-tone finishes and brings a little more protection to your Pixel.

Lastly, suppose clear cases are more up your alley because you like to showcase your smartphone's colorway. In that case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid will be your best friend due to its build, which integrates highly protective TPU with a resilient polycarbonate back, just like the Spigen Thin Fit, but transparent.