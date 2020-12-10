I’m one of those consumers who don’t like to put a case on their gorgeous new phone. After all, there’s a reason they come in several colors and sport different finishes on the rear. However, I’m also one of the clumsiest people I know, and I end up scratching the back of my phone easily – whether it be due to a minor drop or putting it on a rough surface. I’ve destroyed the look of multiple fabulously-designed phones, which also include a couple of high-end devices. It took me about six phones to learn the lesson that protective cases are necessary for your new phone. But I don’t like adding bulk to my new purchase, and if you are anything like me, you’re probably looking at a thin case for the protection of your new device. We’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases that you can purchase right now.

Totallee Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max Case For the Minimalist It is only 0.02 inches thin. One of the thinnest iPhone 12 Pro Max cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max For the Elegant This one includes open buttons that offer original click response and quick accessibility. It has slim fit design that keeps application and removal effortless. View at Amazon

PITAKA Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max 3D Grip Embedded metal strips in the MagEZ Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max offer a seamless wireless charging experience with PITAKA’s MagEZ Series chargers. View at Amazon

CASEKOO Slim Fit Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case Wafer-thin It is thin as paper at only 0.03-inch. One of the thinnest and lightest cases in the market, keep your new 12 pro max 5G slimmer and add zero weight while providing basic protection to the phone. View at Amazon

TORRAS Slim Fit Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max For the Skinny pecially designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max with just 0.03-inch thickness and 19 grams weight. If you are not a fan of chunky cases and want some protection, this one is made for you. View at Amazon

TOZO Compatible for iPhone 12 Pro Max Hard and Thin At 0.35mm it is one of the thinnest hard protect cases in the world. It has a semi-transparent design, which is simple, yet elegant. The case has a matte finish. View at Amazon

AOTESIER Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case For the stylish it will fit your iPhone perfectly, all buttons and ports have precise cutouts. This simple and elegant case adopts an exquisite design. View at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe Thin but expensive This one comes straight from Apple. It fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of iPhone 12 Pro Max without adding bulk and feels great in the hand. View at BestBuy

Our personal favorite is the Totallee thin iPhone 12 Pro Max case. It is one of the thinnest cases around as it measures only 0.02-inch in thickness. Hence, it adds nearly no bulk to your phone while maintaining its original beauty. It is one of my favorites since you won’t feel you have a case on your phone, but it will still be protected from scratches and minor drops. Moreover, the company is so proud of its product that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

However, if you are budget conscious, and are looking for relatively cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max thin cases, the Spigen thin fit is the one to go for. At $13.99, you are getting drop and scratch protection, all in a slim-fit design. It measures around 0.4-inch in thickness and comes with precise cutouts. It comes with open buttons that offer original click response and quick accessibility.