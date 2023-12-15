2023 was a great year in tech. While it's true that things may have slowed down a bit, innovation continues to thrive, and there are plenty of great devices out there that continue the boundaries of what's possible. From smart glasses that can capture videos and provide instant information into our ears to handheld devices that deliver console-level gaming experiences, all while being barely as big as your smartphone, 2023 brought us some remarkable gadgets.

Every year, we look closely at the devices announced and select the most outstanding products in various categories. While we appreciate all the companies for pushing their boundaries, here we've focused only on the devices that truly stand out thanks to their unique features, improvements, and innovation. Welcome to the Pocketnow Awards 2023, where we showcase the top tech of this year, spanning across categories such as tablets, smart TVs, monitors, game consoles, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, laptops, and more.

Best Tech and Gadgets of 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Best Tablet Equipped with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 11200 mAh battery, the Tab S9 Ultra stands out as the flagship model for the best performance and productivity. $1780 at Amazon $1199 at Samsung $1199 at Best Buy

2023 was the first year in over a decade that Apple did not update a single iPad model across its lineup. This turned out to be a significant advantage for Samsung, with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra earning the title of our best tablet for the year 2023. Announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Tab S9 Ultra boasts top-tier hardware. It's got a big 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate for best-in-class media experience.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for top-notch performance and power efficiency. With up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage, this tablet ensures smooth multitasking without any hiccups. On the productivity front, it offers S Pen support for note-taking and drawing, along with Samsung DeX, allowing you to transform the tablet into a desktop-like experience.

If you're in the market for a tablet that excels in every aspect – powerful, boasting a stunning display, stylus included, and offering an exceptional media experience – then the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is your best bet. It might be more than what most people need, but if you want the absolute best tablet in 2023, this is the one to get.

TCL QM8 QLED TV Best Smart TV The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $900 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy

In 2023, we saw some great smart TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, but our top pick for the best Smart TV of 2023 is the TCL QM8. This TV offers a remarkable array of features at an affordable price point. It's available in sizes ranging from 65 inches to an enormous 98 inches, with prices starting at just $899. At this cost, it stands as one of the finest home cinema entertainment systems available right now.

The standout feature of the TCL QM8 is its 4K mini-LED QLED screen, boasting more than 2,300 local dimming zones for precise backlight control. This technology enables an incredibly bright display exceeding 2,000 nits and support for almost all modern playback formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

It's a great option for gamers as well, thanks to support for up to a 240Hz variable refresh rate, ensuring smooth gaming experiences on devices like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Additionally, it features auto game mode and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Its sleek bezel-less design adds an attractive touch, and it keeps up with modern connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6. For those who value audio quality, the TCL QM8 even includes a built-in subwoofer.

If you want the best TV for your money, the TCL QM8 is truly an exceptional smart TV. It offers the best media experience for the price, and you'll be delighted by how your favorite TV shows, movies, channels, and games come to life on this screen.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor Best Monitor $850 $1400 Save $550 Samsung's Odyssey G9 49-inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is one of the best gaming monitors you can get today, as it features a 1,000 curved QLED dual QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro. $850 at Amazon $899 at Samsung

In 2023, we got some impressive monitors like the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE and the ASUS ProArt PA278CV, but our top pick for the best monitor of 2023 is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. It's one of the best monitors out there for both work and play. It features a wide 49-inch dual QHD resolution display that's perfect for gaming, but it's also a great productivity machine as it's like having two 27-inch monitors side by side. It has an aspect ratio of 32:9 and 1800R curve, and coupled with QLED technology, the Odyssey OLED G9 delivers vibrant and vivid colors.

For gamers, it's a dream come true, offering features like Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, lag-free gaming, and supporting an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it doubles as an excellent multimedia device, thanks to the inclusion of Samsung Smart Hub and Gaming Hub. With these features, you can enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies directly on the monitor, without the need for a PC.

Google Pixel Tablet Best Smart Display $399 $499 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Tablet is the best smart home display in 2023 as it offers the convenience of a smart home display and an Android tablet in one package. It features a large 10.95-inch IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset — the same chipset that powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This capable processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You'll find an 8MP camera on both the back and front for video calls. It's backed by a 7,020mAh battery and features a quad-speaker for a great multimedia experience.

The Pixel Tablet runs on Google's flavor of Android, ensuring a smooth experience. Moreover, it's a great tool for productivity too, allowing you to open two applications side-by-side. Google has optimized many of its own apps for a smoother experience. But what's amazing is that it turns itself into a smart home display when docked on the included speaker dock. In this mode, it acts as a smart home hub, letting you control lights and other smart devices. And when you want to use it as a tablet, simply lift it from the dock, and you're good to go.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Best Smart Glasses The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses come with a 12MP camera that can capture photos and record videos seamlessly. It looks just like a normal pair of Ray-Ban glasses but also offers smart features. They allow for easy livestreaming to social media and provide clear audio with open-ear earbud design. It runs on Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 platform. $299 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

2023 marked significant progress in the AR/VR industry. We finally got to see Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset and some noteworthy offerings from XREAL. However, our standout wearable product of the year at Pocketnow was the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. These smart glasses combine a classic Wayfarer design with smart features that enhance your connectivity and awareness.

Equipped with a 12MP camera, they allow you to capture moments from your perspective. These smart glasses can directly livestream to Instagram and offer a great way to capture stories. Moreover, you can retrieve information about what you're seeing by using Meta AI hands-free. Additionally, these glasses come with open-ear earbuds for music and calls on the go, and offer up to 32GB of onboard storage, sufficient for 100 videos and 500 photos.

For those searching for the best smart glasses in 2023 that seamlessly blend in with everyday eyewear while providing unique smart features, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the perfect choice.

Lenovo Legion Go Best Handheld Gaming Console The Lenovo Legion Go boasts a large 8.8-inch QHD+ display, an AMD Z1 Extreme chipset, excellent controls and full support for Windows 11. It has a touchpad, providing an incredible gaming experience with powerful graphics and detachable controllers. $700 (512Gb) at Lenovo $749 (1Tb) at Best Buy $700 at Amazon

After the successful Nintendo Switch and last year's Steam Deck, now in 2023, the handheld gaming category competition has heated up quite a bit. The ROG Ally started off the year with a nice Windows 11-based handheld gaming device, but the Lenovo Legion Go is the one that takes this award due to its better feature set and functionality.

We love that the Legion Go's controllers are removable and can be converted into a mouse-like vertical first-person shooter table-top controller that provides excellent gameplay in things like Halo Infinite. The kickstand and Bluetooth keyboard let you set it up as a real ultra-mobile PC as well for both work and play. Since it runs Windows, the gaming library support includes practically all PC games, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and even RetroArch game emulation going back as far as the 1980s arcades.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Best Smartwatch $749 $799 Save $50 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by the new Apple S9 chip, and comes with improved tracking. It's rugged, powerful, and it can last for up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It has the brightest display on any smartwatch, and it provides advanced metrics and views for you to track workouts. $749 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is undeniably the best smartwatch you can buy in 2023. While it may not have stolen the spotlight during the September 2023 Apple keynote, it brings small but meaningful upgrades compared to the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a 1.92-inch LTPO OLED display with Sapphire crystal glass protection. It retains the robust and rugged design of its predecessor, featuring a titanium chassis and passing military-grade MIL-STD 810H testing. Moreover, it packs IP6X dust resistance and WR100 (100m water resistance), making it ready for outdoor adventures.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with built-in cellular connectivity and includes essential safety features like crash detection and Emergency SOS. It is powered by the Apple S9 chipset, bringing features like faster CPU, on-device NPU for faster Siri, and Double Tap gesture for hands-free control. As expected, it incorporates all of Apple's health and fitness capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood oxygen measurement, and more. It has the best battery life of all the Apple Watch models lasting between two and three days on a single charge. If you're in the market for the top smartwatch of 2023, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 should be your first choice.

Jabra Elite 10 Best Earbuds $200 $250 Save $50 Jabra Elite 10 are an excellent pair of earbuds that offer superb noise cancelation, immersive sound through 10mm speakers and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, they come with features like clear calling, all-day comfort, 27-hour battery life, HearThrough mode, Multipoint Bluetooth, and wireless charging, making them perfect for both work and leisure. $200 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Over the years, Jabra has consistently impressed us with their earbuds, delivering sturdy build quality, top-notch sound, and features. A shining example of this is the Jabra Elite 10, which earns our title of the best earbuds of 2023. These earbuds come with Jabra's most advanced hardware to date and offer a design that's comfortable for an all-day fit.

When it comes to sound quality, these earbuds rank among the best, thanks to their 10mm speakers. They also feature Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology. What sets them apart in the world of Active Noise Cancelation is their ability to effectively reduce noise without causing discomfort or fatigue.

With a six-mic array system for voice calls and up to 6 hours of playback on the earbuds alone (totaling 27 hours with the wireless charging case), these earbuds cover your needs. They support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you don't have to manually switch between devices when you get a call. If you're in search of the best wireless earbuds for 2023, the Jabra Elite 10 stands out as the top choice.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Best Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones offer superb noise cancelation, customizable EQ, a long 24-hour battery life, and personalized listening modes. They are available in four colors, and each pair comes with an optional audio cable featuring a built-in microphone. $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort was voted for the Best Headphones of 2023 thanks to their comfortable design, impressive sound quality, and industry-leading active noise cancelation. These headphones feature soft ear cushions that provide a snug fit without causing discomfort, and they're conveniently removable for easy cleaning or replacement.

Equipped with CustomTune sound technology, the Bose QuietComfort delivers audio tailored to your preferences. With Bluetooth 5.3, they offer optimal connectivity and exceptional call quality, thanks to noise-filtering microphones that ensure crystal-clear phone calls.

In terms of battery life, these headphones last up to 24 hours on a single charge, with a 2.5-hour charge time for a full charge. A quick 15-minute top-up via the USB-C charging port adds an extra 2.5 hours of playback. If you're in search of the best over-ear headphones this year, these are the ones to get.

MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023 Best Laptop $1349 $1499 Save $150 The 15.3-inch MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Touch ID, and more. $1349 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2023) earns our top spot as the best laptop of 2023. For a price just north of $1,000, this laptop delivers excellent value for money. It offers a big 15.3-inch screen that’s great for productivity. And while it may not have the 120Hz Promotion display like the MacBook Pro, it offers ample screen real estate for multitasking. Moreover, this laptop packs an immersive sound system with Spatial Audio for the best-in-class multimedia experience.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M2 processor with up to 8-core GPU and 10-core GPU, bringing great performance and power efficiency. Coupled with up to 24GB RAM and 2TB of storage, this laptop can breeze through all demanding tasks easily — all while maintaining a sleek and slim profile.

Thanks to the optimized processor, you get up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and when you run out of juice, you can easily charge it up via the MagSafe port. Whether you're a student, professional, or digital creator, the 15-inch MacBook Air has you covered. If you're looking for the best laptop of 2023 that delivers excellent value, the 15-inch MacBook Air should be your top choice.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) Best of the Best $1449 $1599 Save $150 The 14-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 and M3 Pro chips, a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and up to 36GB of RAM. It's the perfect compact powerhouse that can enable you to do all demanding tasks, whether that's video editing, 3D modeling, or gaming on the go. $1449 at Amazon $1599 at Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) earned our Best of Best award for this year. Unveiled at Apple's Scary Fast event just a couple of months ago, this laptop offers a remarkable combination of top-tier hardware, software, and performance. The M3 MacBook Pro comes with a gorgeous 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which can now go up to 1,600 nits for HDR playback — 20% compared to previous models. This display is ProMotion enabled, so the content on your screen looks smooth, while the six-speaker sound system ensures the best multimedia experience.

It runs on the Apple M3 chipset, which is the first commercially-available processor based on the 3nm node process architecture, delivering outstanding performance and power efficiency. Coupled with up to 1TB storage and 48GB unified memory, the MacBook Pro M3 is always ready to handle even the most demanding tasks. Additionally, it offers a 1080p FaceTime camera and a three-microphone array for top-notch video calls and audio quality.

In terms of connectivity, it offers a variety of ports, including a MagSafe connector for charging, two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, you won't need to worry about running out of power even during your busiest days. Finally, with a starting price that's less than its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Pro is a well-deserved recipient of the Best of the Best Pocketnow Award for 2023.