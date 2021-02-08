Nothing says “I love you” to a man better than a tech gift. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and this is the moment you need to seize. Are you in the market looking for the best tech gifts for your man? You’ve come to the right place. These are the best tech gifts for him on Valentine’s Day.

He’s a Gamer

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is one of the best tech gifts you can buy for your special someone who is a gamer. The new console features ultra-high-speed SSD, 8K output, as well as supports 4K TV gaming. All of this is combined with the next-gen adaptive triggers that feature dynamic resistance levels that simulate the physical impact of in-game activities in select PS5 games.

Sony PlayStation 5 For the gamer Enjoy smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120 fps for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays. Buy at Best Buy

He’s creative

The iPad Pro is one of the best tablets in the market if you are a creator. If your partner is an artist, this should be your go-to gift purchase. It features a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It is powered by an industry-leading chipset that allows for smooth transitions while using the tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch For the Creators 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. There is A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine Buy at Amazon

Fitness is his thing

There can be no better gift than the Apple Watch Series 6 if he is serious about his fitness. The wearable measures your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app. It has an Always-On Retina display, which is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down, and the watch is powered by 20% faster S6 SiP. It can measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, dance, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 For the fit Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Buy at Amazon

Mix Tech with Style

The Bose Frames are sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers. These mix style with tech making them one of the best tech gifts for Valentine’s Day for your partner. Bose Frames Alto features a classic angular shape and commanding lenses in two sizes. There is also an integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone’s virtual assistant. The sunglasses block up to 99% of UVA/UVB Rays.

Bose Frames For the Stylish Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers that produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing. View at Amazon

He’s an avid reader

If your partner loves reading, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite would make an excellent Valentine’s Day gift. It comes equipped with a flush-front design and 300PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. The e-reader is waterproof so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For the Readers The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Buy at Amazon

He likes drones

If the sky is the limit for your partner, the DJI Mini 2 should be your choice of gift. It is currently the best compact drone one can buy. It captures 4K at 30fps, and it is small enough to be slipped into any bag or even a jacket pocket. The drone isn’t complicated to fly because of its redesigned controller. He can fly the device for up to 30 minutes.

DJI Mini 2 For the Drone Pilot DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Buy at Best Buy

Camera and ACTION!

The GoPro HERO9 Black is your go-to best tech gift if your partner is into action and extreme sports. The camera can shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution, perfect for maintaining detail even when zooming in. It captures crisp, pro-quality photos with 20MP clarity. And with SuperPhoto, HERO9 Black can automatically pick all the best image processing for you.

GoPro HERO9 Black For the Action 5K Video - Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution, perfect for maintaining detail even when zooming in Buy at Amazon

Affordable audio for fitness

The Amazfit PowerBuds offer precise heart rate monitoring during exercise with PPG Sensor. It notifies for workout status and excessive heart rate data. It offers 8 hours battery life on a single charge. You can rear our Amazfit PowerBuds review here.

Amazfit PowerBuds For the Sporty These one-of-a-kind earbuds feature heart-rate monitoring during exercise. They come with magnetic ear hooks for increased stability. Also, these feature ENC dual-microphone noise reduction. View at Amazon

These are the best tech gifts for him that you can purchase for Valentine’s Day. Go order now!