With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a lot of you must be pondering over the gifts to impress your significant other. It is a daunting task, I agree with that. But in my opinion, a gift that offers something practical in terms of value and functional usage is the best. And this is where tech gifts come to the rescue of all those lost souls who’ve gone through endless online gift guides and still can’t make up their minds. We’ve rounded up these best tech gift ideas for her guide to save you the brainstorming:

A cool and sturdy pop socket case

Otter + Pop symmetry series case If there is one thing I’ve learned after being in a relationship for years now, it is that women love their smartphone cases, and a lot of research goes into picking the right now. If you want to impress your significant other, get the OtterBix + Pop socket case that not only looks beautiful and comes in a wide array of design choices, but also offers a very useful pop-socket at the back without hindering wireless charging support. View at Otterbox

A versatile Smart Display

Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant I’ve been a smart display user for a while now, and they have quickly grown on me. Aside from just telling the time, they double as a modern digital photo frame, can play some soothing tunes from your Spotify playlist and let you check your calendar with ease. Plus, they can also be used as a hassle-free tablet for video calls while lying on your table or kitchen counter. Needless to say, they are a truly versatile purchase, and the Lenovo offering happens to be a particularly good one. View at Best Buy

A piece of smart jewelery

Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker When it comes to Valentine’s Day gift ideas, jewelry often sits at the top of shopping lists. How about adding some fitness smarts to jewelry? The Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Health Jewelry can be used as a necklace or a wristband. But more importantly, this IPx6-rated gadget can also track your steps, distance walked, calories burned during workouts, sleep monitoring and stress measurement among other tricks. View at Amazon

A waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers, but finding the right one that fits your usage scenario is a tough one. In comes the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker, which delivers 12W of bass-heavy audio output and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. But more importantly, this one is water-proof, which means it is perfect for pool parties or for listening to some calming tunes during a relaxing bath. View at Amazon

Chic and good-sounding wireless earbuds

A sexy and feature-packed smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 In case your significant other is not an iPhone user, but you still want to gift her a smartwatch with a stunning design and the most advanced features out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best answer to Apple’s offering. This one looks really stunning, especially with that clean round bezel with touch input support. You get heart rate tracking, ECG capability, blood pressure monitoring, optional LTE, and a slew of advanced activity-tracking features. Plus, the 40mm size is just perfect for dainty wrists. View at Amazon

A fitness tracker for the health conscious

Fitbit Charge 4 If your significant other happens to be a fitness enthusiast, a fitness band makes a lot of sense. And the most trusted name in the domain right now is Fitbit, with the Charge 4 being one of the best in the brand’s portfolio. Thanks to built-in GPS, it is perfect for outdoor runs and hikes. It offers features such as continuous heart rate tracking, calories burn measurement, goal-based exercise modes, and support for payments. Plus, it is water-resistant as well and is quite easy on the eyes too. View at Amazon

An instant camera for memories

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Smartphones come in handy when it comes to capturing important memories and sharing memories, but the appeal of photos printed on a sheet of paper is something else. But getting it printed is a hassle on its own. In comes the Instax Mini 11 instant camera, which not only lets you capture precious memories, but can also print them in a jiffy. Plus, it comes with a neat selfie mode too, and the color options on the table are also quite cheerful and peppy. View at Amazon

A kindle for book lovers

Kindle Paperwhite For folks who love reading, there is no better gift than a Kindle. And once you’ve decided to buy a Kindle as your Valentine’s Gift, go with the new Paperwhite. Rocking a waterproof build and adding some cool new color options too, this one is the thinnest and lightest Kindle Amazon has made so far. Plus, this one has a brighter display and the built-in adjustable lights offer a more comfortable reading experience, day or night. View at Amazon

A phone sanitizer for the pandemic era

Lunani UV Light Sanitizer Box We live in the era of a pandemic, and as medical experts have kept on saying for a year now, taking precautions saves lives. Smartphones happen to be particularly susceptible to contamination, and the best way to get rid of all those germs and viral material is a UV sterilizer for gadgets like your smartphones, wallet, object trackers, etc. This one by Lunani, in particular, is a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift idea and is quite easy on the wallet too. View at Amazon

A power bank for charging on-the-go

Anker Core Slim Power Bank I call power banks the savior gadget, as they’ve rescued me from the perils of a dead phone on more occasions than I can remember. The Anker Power Core Slim 10,000mAh power bank is a favorite of mine, because not only it is slim, but also comes in a choice of bright colors to suit your taste. In addition to charging your phones, this one is also powerful enough to juice the battery inside an iPad Pro. Plus, the charging status LEDs at the back are a neat addition too. View at Amazon

An iPad, of course!

Apple iPad 8th Gen An iPad is great for watching videos. It is well-suited for reading books and comics. It is fast enough to double as your backup productivity machine. In a nutshell, the iPad is multiple devices blended into one, sleek metallic form factor that is truly a meaningful gift for your significant other on a special day. The 8th Gen iPad is plenty, has a beautiful display, and comes with a host of useful internal upgrades. And the best part? It won’t nuke your bank account either. View at Best Buy

Well, these were our best tech gift ideas for her. As for my personal preference, I've already purchased the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and got it wrapped up for the big day.