Best Tech Gifts this Mother's Day

It's that time of the year again when we get together with our family to show appreciation for the one person who always finds a way to support us when we need it. Yes, I'm talking about the person we call Mom. They take care of us when we're sick or almost always have an idea of what we might need to get things done in our endeavors. And Mother's Day brings around the perfect opportunity to show them just a hint of our appreciation.

But with the number of options and types of gifts that exist, it can be quite a task to pick one that might be perfect for your mother, but maybe you choose one item and then realize there might be something else she could need.

Hence, to express appreciation for the mom in your life, here is a collection chock full of tech that you can give as a gift to make their life easier and even more fulfilling!

You should also check out Pocketnow's Mother's Day Deals Post to check out some of the offers various brands have available for the occasion — this particular gift guide consists of gift ideas and not items on sale.

Best Phone

Apple iPhone 13 Best Smartphone The iPhone 13, part of Apple's 2021 lineup, is a highly-capable device and recently had a mid-cycle update that introduced a new Green color. It comes with the A15 Bionic Processor, which will ensure your mum's time spent on the phone is hassle-free, and its camera array can capture some great images to ensure the memories of your family always look the best. It is available in a total of six colors, each of which is quite appealing in terms of looks! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Best Large Phone The Galaxy S22 Plus, part of Samsung's 2022 flagship launch, is the large phone to consider if you need an Android flagship that can do it all. It features the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive camera setup headlined by a new 50MP primary camera. As mentioned earlier, if you're shopping in the Android realm, it's the top option to consider if having a stable user experience is a must! OnePlus N20 5G A Good Inexpensive Device The OnePlus Nord N20 5G, successor to the N10, offers a package that's well rounded and is one of the limited options available in the US budget market. It features the Snapdragon 695 and a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device has one of the nicest designs currently available at its cost, and some T-Mobile customers can even have it for free! The cameras on this product aren't the best, but its other hardware earns points to build a great case for it!

Best Laptops & Chromebooks

M1 MacBook Air 2020 The Best Affordable Ultrabook The M1 MacBook Air, though launched back in 2020, kickstarted the reign of Apple Silicon and is one of the best options to have for your loved one to use around the house. It's a thin and light laptop with a performance-to-cost ratio that many devices can't match. Hence, if you're looking for a laptop with great battery life and is perfect for keeping in touch with family and using social networks, this is the device to get! Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Comes with a Stylus Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a powerful ultrabook — available in two sizes — and the device to consider if your mum enjoys using a touchscreen and has experience with using Windows. The display here even supports using the S Pen (included in the box)! It is powered by the latest Intel processors and has Intel EVO certification, ensuring great battery backup and fast startup times. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Best Available Chromebook The Acer Chromebook Spin 713, with its root of ChromeOS, comes with the promise of incredible battery life and a great visual experience due to its 13.5-inch 2.5K display. It has a productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio for the screen, which provides more vertical space for reading and seeing information in general. The device also has a 360-degree hinge for wider use cases, where this device may even replace recipe books if your mum is fond of cooking.

Best Tablets

iPad Air (5th Generation) Long-term Usability iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. It's the perfect iPad to buy your mum in case her existing tablet is aging or if she needs a device that'll come in handy for years to come. Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Great for Content Consumption The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a mid-sized device from Samsung's tablet lineup and is a great tool for productivity and media consumption. The aspect ratio on this device makes it great to watch movies while the processor on the inside has enough horsepower to handle various professional applications and handle web-based apps with ease. It is also the only model with cellular connectivity in the United States. iPad Mini (6th generation) Perfect Multipurpose Pocket Reader The 6th-generation iPad mini features a massive redesign, bringing it in line with the design of the iPad Air and iPad Pro series. It packs the A15 Bionic, features support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, has Touch ID built into its power button, and to top it off implements a USB-C port for wired connectivity. It's the perfect companion to catch up on books and have video calls with the family if you're mum is on the lookout for an easy-to-carry device.

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Essential The best smartwatch made by Apple. It features an expansive display and is part of an ecosystem that'll make your mum's life easier as she continues to use it. The way it ties in with the iPhone and is able to track health metrics can bring about a welcome change if your loved one is trying to be more mindful. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Great Android Wear Device Galaxy Watch 4 is the device to pick if you're looking for a fitness-centric smartwatch that doesn't hurt your wallet. At $249, its assortment of features and assurance of quality make it worth buying! If your mum is on the Android side of things, it is the perfect pairing. Fitbit Sense Cross Compatible Device If you want your mum to have an all-around solid experience and all the health and fitness-related features in a sleek and modern-looking smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is a great choice. It's compatible with both iPhones and Android devices if she isn't fond of the other options available on the market. Garmin Venu 2 Plus For the Fitness Fanatic The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a great companion for your mum if she's interested in the realm of fitness and wishes to have pinpoint metrics to understand and track her performance out in the gym or field. It features several 24x7 monitoring capabilities and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Bluetooth Trackers

Bluetooth Trackers are the perfect devices to get for your mum if she's always had a hard time finding her things or if she has expressed interest in wanting something to help her keep better track of her belongings. Both Apple and Samsung leverage the wide reach of their respective smartphone hardware in the world to create an ecosystem that can locate an item that you may have left behind.

Each of the trackers listed here can send an alert if an item is ever left behind at a location. With Tile the feature is called Smart Alert and is behind a paywall. But in the case of Apple and Samsung, this feature is activated by default.

I have first-hand experience with how Apple's hardware can send a notification with location information, and such devices can be a boon if configured correctly.

Apple AirTag Elegant & Functional Samsung Smart Tag Tied into the Samsung Ecosystem Tile Mate (2022) Cross-compatible Accessory

For the mom who loves the kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Appliance The Instant Pot Duo Plus comes with the ability to prepare food in nine different ways and has several one-touch controls that can activate customizable smart programs. It has an easy-to-read display and is available for purchase in three different capacities. AeroGarden Harvest Plant to Plate The AeroGarden Harvest is an easy-to-use hydroponics system that can help your mum grow her greens in the kitchen to add those special elements to her meals. It can grow up to six plants at a time to a total height of 12-inches. The LED spectrum built into the top plays a key role in ensuring the effective natural growth of the greens. Echo Show 15 Household Harmony The Amazon Echo Show 15 features a giant 15.6-inch screen that can display all forms of information to help the mother in your house not only keep track of all the activities happening but even stay on top of tasks involving groceries and school events, etc. The presence of Alexa also makes the ease of voice commands a readily available function.

For the mom who loves a clean house

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus Premium Robot Vacuum Roborock S7 MaxV Plus brings the ability to mop and vacuum floors in one run, keeping the home spick and span. The automatic dust collection system on the S7 MaxV Plus can even go 120 days between emptying, while the multi-stage filtration will ensure the air at home remains fresh and clean. The mop even has a video camera for real-time video calls in case someone wants to check in on the pets or kids. Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Inexpensive Robot Vaccum The Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a more compact system that offers 200 minutes of cleaning and a cleaning map that shows session details in the application. It features four cleaning modes, Silent, Balanced, Turbo, and Max, which can be used on a variety of surfaces. This particular model also has a Mop-version available for an additional cost. Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Handheld Cleaning The Roborock Dyad Cordless Vacuum is the alternate device to pick up in case your mother is someone who'd like to get their own hand involved in the cleaning process. It comes with an adaptive system that adjusts the power used and even has a cleaning head that can change its angle to make it easier to move around chair and table legs.

Tech Knick Knacks

Aura Carver Luxe HD Personalized Frame The Aura Carver Luxe HD Digital Photo Frame is the perfect accessory for the counters around the house as it can display Full HD images of your family stored on its cloud photo database. It even has extra features like AI-based photo pairing that can create custom portrait pairs. The device even comes ready in a gift box and can be personalized before gifting. Philips - Water GoZero Smart Bottle UV Cleaning If you know your mum to be someone who sips on water throughout the day, the Philips GoZero Smart Bottle features a unique carbon fiber filter and UV self-cleaning ability, keeping the water inside fresh and free from harmful bacteria. Ember Mug 2 Temperature Regulation Is your mum someone who fancies their hot drink of the day? Well, the Ember Mug 2 comes with an extended battery that will keep a poured drink perfectly hot for up to 80 minutes or all-day on the redesigned charging coaster. The Ember Mug also works with and without an application, which plays a role in configuring the temperature you want the mug to maintain. Vanity Planet LED Tri-Light Mirror Easy Makeup Application The Vanity Planet LED Tri-Light Mirror is a low-profile rechargeable mirror that provides perfect illumination to make the makeup application process a little bit simpler. It has the ability to switch between three different colors and a dimmer, which can help work with the lighting in the room. The product can work while being plugged in. Anker PowerCore III Reliable Power On-the-go Anker PowerCore III is a 10000mAh power bank that features USB-C PD, Qi Wireless Charging, and a USB-A port. The presence of a wireless charging pad on top also makes it easier to charge your device, which will come in handy if your mum isn't a big fan of wires. Its package comes with all the essentials, as it contains a USB-C to USB-C cable and a carrying pouch.

With that, we end the Pocketnow Mother's Day Tech Gift Guide! If you have any thoughts on this collection, let us know what you think and don't forget to mention what present you bought for your mum this year.