Planning your trip and unsure about what to pack? In today's world, it's challenging to travel without your tech gadgets, but finding the right balance between packing essentials and keeping your luggage weight can be tricky. In this article, we'll help you guide and pack the most vital items that you need to keep in your travel backpack while going on a trip. Rest assured, this list doesn't include items like your smartphone and laptop. Instead, it contains things that you might overlook or forget to pack, but are essential in making your vacation more enjoyable.
No matter which smartphone you own — even if it is one of the best smartphones in the world or a smartphone with a gigantic battery — when you're traveling, your phone will die before the end of the day. That's why having a power bank in your travel backpack is necessary.
For iPhone users, we suggest opting for a MagSafe-based battery pack that can charge your phone while you're on the move. Alternatively, if you prefer a conventional power bank, there are many options with fast charging capabilities. Check out some of the best power banks on the market right here:
Baseus Magnetic Power Bank (6,000 mAh)
The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is an amazing accessory for your iPhone. It features a 6,000 mAh battery cell and charges your iPhone wirelessly on the go. It's simple, reliable, and affordable. It comes in four colors, and the power bank also features a battery-level LED indicator that gives an indication of the battery's charge level.
Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD
The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control.
MOZOTER Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
If you're looking for a rugged portable MagSafe charger, then you should consider purchasing the MOZOTER Magnetic Wireless Portable power bank. It features a big 10000mAh cell, supports both wireless and wired charging and is waterproof as well. If you want a power bank for your hiking trip, this is the one you should get.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
If you're looking for a MagSafe battery pack that offers the best value and isn't very bulky, then take a look at the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with strong magnetic strength and has a foldable kickstand built-in. Moreover, it comes with LED indicators to show the remaining capacity.
Noise-Canceling Headphones or Earbuds
The next thing that's an absolute must to carry on your next flight is noise-canceling headphones or earbuds. I cherish my flight time as "me time," and those pesky background noises can be quite bothersome. Having a pair of noise-canceling earbuds let me listen to the music I live, watch TV shows without disturbance, and even catch a peaceful nap in-flight. If you're looking for the best earbuds or headphones currently available, check out our top recommendations below:
Apple AirPods Pro 2$199 $249 Save $50
The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.
Nothing Ear 2
Nothing Ear (2) are the new true wireless earbuds from the London-based brand. The new earbuds come with features such as Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0 technology, Personal Sound Profile, Dual Connection, Clear Voice Technology, and much more. There is support for Active Noise Cancelation and the earbuds also have IP54 rating.
Sony WH-1000XM5
The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.
Bose QuietComfort 45
The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting 24 hours battery, a comfortable design, and a premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancelation for several years. Moreover, these now charge via the USB-C port.
Travel Adapter
Another thing that we sometimes overlook when traveling is the type of plug used at the destination. Different regions like the EU, US, Asia, and the Middle East have their unique plug designs. Therefore, it's crucial to have a universal adapter with you. This way, it won't matter which country you're heading to, you'll always be prepared. Alternatively, you can opt for a charging adapter, like the one mentioned below, which includes interchangeable plugs, making your charging setup more convenient and less bulky.
Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ
The Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ USB-C charger is your companion for trips. It's ultra-compact and travel-ready, featuring interchangeable plugs for the US, UK, and Europe. With PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it offers universal compatibility with a wide range of devices, including MacBook, iPad, and most flagship mobile devices.
NEWVANGA Travel Adapter$15 $20 Save $5
If you're looking for universal worldwide charging, this travel adapter accepts plugs from over 150 countries, including Italy, China, and more. Safety is ensured with built-in shutters. It's an all-in-one solution, combining five input plugs into a single adapter.
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
This worldwide travel adapter from EPICKA is an all-in-one 6-in-1 travel essential. It features four plugs covering 150+ countries, but excluding India and South Africa. This adapter also features simultaneous charging of up to 6 devices through four USB-A ports (2.4A), 1 USB-C port (3A), and 1 AC socket.
TESSAN Universal Power Adapter$18 $22 Save $4
Another great option is from TESSAN, which offers a travel adapter for 150+ countries with Type C, G, I, and A plugs. It features 3 USB-A ports (2.4A) and a 3A USB-C port. It comes with a universal AC outlet and 4 USB charging ports, enabling simultaneous charging of up to 5 devices.
Luggage Tracker
You can no longer rely on airlines to safely carry your bags to your destination — you just can't. Having a luggage tracker in your check-in bag can help you a lot. A luggage tracker provides peace of mind by allowing you to monitor your bag's location in real-time. This way, you'll always know where your belongings are, even if they temporarily get separated from you during your journey. You can go with Apple's AirTags or the best alternatives available, or use item tracking solution from third-parties like Tile.
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPad, and Macs.
Chipolo ONE Spot
Chipolo One Spot works exactly like Apple AirTag (with the company's Find My network) and comes in a sleek matte black design. Additionally, it offers a built-in ring hole, making it easier to attach to your beloved belongings. It is also water-resistant and features 120dB ring volume.
Tile Mate (2022)$22 $25 Save $3
Like the AirTag, the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. Its built-in battery will last 3 years, after which you'll need to replace the tracker.
Chipolo Card Spot
Like most other tracking devices on this list, the Chipolo Card Spot works with the Apple Find My Network to help you locate misplaced items. The card can easily fit in your existing wallet, and can be used with Apple devices to track your wallet, luggage, passport, and other items.
SIM Card
Another essential item to consider is a SIM card for your destination. You have two options: you can either purchase one upon arriving at your destination or buy an eSIM before you fly and activate it when you reach. I used Holafly's eSIM solution during my visit to IFA Berlin this year, and I was amazed.
It provided me with unlimited data, allowing me to call and text home without any hassle. Plus, I didn't need to visit a local SIM card store upon landing. All I did was scan a QR code before my flight, and once I arrived, it worked seamlessly right out of the box. It's a pretty neat solution for traveling, and based on my experience, I highly recommend this service.
VPN
When we travel, we often use Wi-Fi networks at places like airports and restaurants. While iPhones and Android smartphones have built-in privacy protection features, it's a good idea to use a VPN connection for added security. A VPN helps protect your identity when you're on public Wi-Fi networks. Plus, with VPN services like Nord VPN, you can also access your favorite TV shows or sports events on your device, even if they're restricted due to geographical blocks.
USB Cables and Converters
USB cables are like the lifelines for smartphones and all your tech gear. And no matter how many cables you pack, having an extra one in your backpack is always handy, especially a USB-A cable since many airlines and hotels still use them. If you're looking for some of the best USB cables out there, here are our recommendations. We've included both USB-A and USB-C to Lightning cables, as well as USB-C to USB-C options.
Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable
Anker's USB-C to Lightning Cable for iPhone is MFi certified, so you can charge your Apple devices without any worries. The company claims it can withstand over 12,000 bends. Also available in 6-feet and 10-feet options.
Belkin USB-A to Lightning Cable
Belkin is known for its Apple accessories and its USB-A to Lightning cable is one of the best 'value-for-money' products you can buy. It offers the same feel and compatibility as the official cable and is MFi certified.
DOCKCASE Short USB-C Cable
DOCKCASE Short USB-C Cable is a nifty accessory to buy if a compact and flat cable is in need. It supports the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard, allowing for up to 100W power transfer, 4K video relay, and 10 Gbps data transfer speeds.
Anker Nylon USB C to USB C Charger Cable$13.99 $19.99 Save $6
The Anker USB-C cable is 10ft long and supports up to 100W charging speeds. It's compatible with most modern smartphones, laptops, and tablets and is available in three colors. The new Nylon material also makes the cable last longer and more durable than ever.
Speaker
A great trip wouldn't be complete without some music, right? Dancing to the tone you love (carefree) is one of the best ways to rejuvenate. And you might want to consider getting a portable speaker for this. If you're in the market for a portable speaker that delivers the best sound, check out our top recommendations:
JBL Flip 6
The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best speakers out there. It boasts a sturdy design and delivers a strong powerful sound. It features up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and also comes with IP67 rating, making it perfect for pools and parks.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker$28 $30 Save $2
The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker delivers stereo sound with deep, distortion-free bass using its two drivers. This speaker features up to 24-hour battery life and packs a IPX5-rated case, ensuring full liquid protection.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3
Take your audio experience to new levels with the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that features powerfully loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass you can feel.
Marshall Emberton II
The Emberton II speaker by Marshall delivers superior signature sound, true 360° audio, and waterproof durability. It offers over 30 hours of portable playtime and features an IP67-rated rugged design. Easy pairing for instant enjoyment of music.
E-Reader
However, if you're on the flip side and enjoy spending your leisure time reading books, owning a Kindle or an e-reader is essential. If you're going on a trip and have a stack of novels to catch up on, here are some of the best e-readers you can purchase at the moment:
Amazon Kindle (2022)
The 2022 Kindle e-reader is smaller than before, which means it's more convenient to carry wherever you go. It has a 6-inch e-ink screen with a familiar 300 ppi high-resolution display.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables.
-
Amazon Kindle Scribe
It is not only an e-reader, but you can also take notes, draw and annotate on the Kindle Scribe. It features a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi front-lit display and comes with the Kindle Scribe pen in the box.