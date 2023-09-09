Going on a trip? Here are some essential gadgets and tech devices that you must carry along!

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank (6,000 mAh) The Baseus Magnetic Power Bank is an amazing accessory for your iPhone. It features a 6,000 mAh battery cell and charges your iPhone wirelessly on the go. It's simple, reliable, and affordable. It comes in four colors, and the power bank also features a battery-level LED indicator that gives an indication of the battery's charge level. $35 at Amazon

Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control. $30 at Amazon

MOZOTER Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger If you're looking for a rugged portable MagSafe charger, then you should consider purchasing the MOZOTER Magnetic Wireless Portable power bank. It features a big 10000mAh cell, supports both wireless and wired charging and is waterproof as well. If you want a power bank for your hiking trip, this is the one you should get. $20 at Amazon

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) If you're looking for a MagSafe battery pack that offers the best value and isn't very bulky, then take a look at the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo). This slim battery pack from Anker offers a big 5,000 mAh cell. It comes with strong magnetic strength and has a foldable kickstand built-in. Moreover, it comes with LED indicators to show the remaining capacity. $60 at Amazon

Noise-Canceling Headphones or Earbuds The next thing that's an absolute must to carry on your next flight is noise-canceling headphones or earbuds. I cherish my flight time as "me time," and those pesky background noises can be quite bothersome. Having a pair of noise-canceling earbuds let me listen to the music I live, watch TV shows without disturbance, and even catch a peaceful nap in-flight. If you're looking for the best earbuds or headphones currently available, check out our top recommendations below:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. $199 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Nothing Ear 2 Nothing Ear (2) are the new true wireless earbuds from the London-based brand. The new earbuds come with features such as Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0 technology, Personal Sound Profile, Dual Connection, Clear Voice Technology, and much more. There is support for Active Noise Cancelation and the earbuds also have IP54 rating. $149 at Nothing $149 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $399.99 at Amazon $399.99 at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting 24 hours battery, a comfortable design, and a premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancelation for several years. Moreover, these now charge via the USB-C port. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Travel Adapter Another thing that we sometimes overlook when traveling is the type of plug used at the destination. Different regions like the EU, US, Asia, and the Middle East have their unique plug designs. Therefore, it's crucial to have a universal adapter with you. This way, it won't matter which country you're heading to, you'll always be prepared. Alternatively, you can opt for a charging adapter, like the one mentioned below, which includes interchangeable plugs, making your charging setup more convenient and less bulky.

Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ The Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ USB-C charger is your companion for trips. It's ultra-compact and travel-ready, featuring interchangeable plugs for the US, UK, and Europe. With PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it offers universal compatibility with a wide range of devices, including MacBook, iPad, and most flagship mobile devices. $40 at Amazon

NEWVANGA Travel Adapter $15 $20 Save $5 If you're looking for universal worldwide charging, this travel adapter accepts plugs from over 150 countries, including Italy, China, and more. Safety is ensured with built-in shutters. It's an all-in-one solution, combining five input plugs into a single adapter. $15 at Amazon

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter This worldwide travel adapter from EPICKA is an all-in-one 6-in-1 travel essential. It features four plugs covering 150+ countries, but excluding India and South Africa. This adapter also features simultaneous charging of up to 6 devices through four USB-A ports (2.4A), 1 USB-C port (3A), and 1 AC socket. $23 at Amazon

TESSAN Universal Power Adapter $18 $22 Save $4 Another great option is from TESSAN, which offers a travel adapter for 150+ countries with Type C, G, I, and A plugs. It features 3 USB-A ports (2.4A) and a 3A USB-C port. It comes with a universal AC outlet and 4 USB charging ports, enabling simultaneous charging of up to 5 devices. $18 at Amazon

Luggage Tracker You can no longer rely on airlines to safely carry your bags to your destination — you just can't. Having a luggage tracker in your check-in bag can help you a lot. A luggage tracker provides peace of mind by allowing you to monitor your bag's location in real-time. This way, you'll always know where your belongings are, even if they temporarily get separated from you during your journey. You can go with Apple's AirTags or the best alternatives available, or use item tracking solution from third-parties like Tile.

Apple AirTag The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPad, and Macs. $29 at Amazon $29 at Best Buy

Chipolo ONE Spot Chipolo One Spot works exactly like Apple AirTag (with the company's Find My network) and comes in a sleek matte black design. Additionally, it offers a built-in ring hole, making it easier to attach to your beloved belongings. It is also water-resistant and features 120dB ring volume. $28 at Amazon $28 at Best Buy

Tile Mate (2022) $22 $25 Save $3 Like the AirTag, the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. Its built-in battery will last 3 years, after which you'll need to replace the tracker. $22 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Chipolo Card Spot Like most other tracking devices on this list, the Chipolo Card Spot works with the Apple Find My Network to help you locate misplaced items. The card can easily fit in your existing wallet, and can be used with Apple devices to track your wallet, luggage, passport, and other items. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

SIM Card Another essential item to consider is a SIM card for your destination. You have two options: you can either purchase one upon arriving at your destination or buy an eSIM before you fly and activate it when you reach. I used Holafly's eSIM solution during my visit to IFA Berlin this year, and I was amazed. It provided me with unlimited data, allowing me to call and text home without any hassle. Plus, I didn't need to visit a local SIM card store upon landing. All I did was scan a QR code before my flight, and once I arrived, it worked seamlessly right out of the box. It's a pretty neat solution for traveling, and based on my experience, I highly recommend this service. VPN When we travel, we often use Wi-Fi networks at places like airports and restaurants. While iPhones and Android smartphones have built-in privacy protection features, it's a good idea to use a VPN connection for added security. A VPN helps protect your identity when you're on public Wi-Fi networks. Plus, with VPN services like Nord VPN, you can also access your favorite TV shows or sports events on your device, even if they're restricted due to geographical blocks. USB Cables and Converters USB cables are like the lifelines for smartphones and all your tech gear. And no matter how many cables you pack, having an extra one in your backpack is always handy, especially a USB-A cable since many airlines and hotels still use them. If you're looking for some of the best USB cables out there, here are our recommendations. We've included both USB-A and USB-C to Lightning cables, as well as USB-C to USB-C options.

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable Anker's USB-C to Lightning Cable for iPhone is MFi certified, so you can charge your Apple devices without any worries. The company claims it can withstand over 12,000 bends. Also available in 6-feet and 10-feet options. $14 at Amazon

Belkin USB-A to Lightning Cable Belkin is known for its Apple accessories and its USB-A to Lightning cable is one of the best 'value-for-money' products you can buy. It offers the same feel and compatibility as the official cable and is MFi certified. $25 at Amazon

DOCKCASE Short USB-C Cable DOCKCASE Short USB-C Cable is a nifty accessory to buy if a compact and flat cable is in need. It supports the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard, allowing for up to 100W power transfer, 4K video relay, and 10 Gbps data transfer speeds. $23 at Amazon

Anker Nylon USB C to USB C Charger Cable $13.99 $19.99 Save $6 The Anker USB-C cable is 10ft long and supports up to 100W charging speeds. It's compatible with most modern smartphones, laptops, and tablets and is available in three colors. The new Nylon material also makes the cable last longer and more durable than ever. $13.99 at Amazon

Speaker A great trip wouldn't be complete without some music, right? Dancing to the tone you love (carefree) is one of the best ways to rejuvenate. And you might want to consider getting a portable speaker for this. If you're in the market for a portable speaker that delivers the best sound, check out our top recommendations:

JBL Flip 6 The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best speakers out there. It boasts a sturdy design and delivers a strong powerful sound. It features up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge and also comes with IP67 rating, making it perfect for pools and parks. $130 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $28 $30 Save $2 The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker delivers stereo sound with deep, distortion-free bass using its two drivers. This speaker features up to 24-hour battery life and packs a IPX5-rated case, ensuring full liquid protection. $28 at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Take your audio experience to new levels with the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that features powerfully loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass you can feel. See at Amazon

Marshall Emberton II The Emberton II speaker by Marshall delivers superior signature sound, true 360° audio, and waterproof durability. It offers over 30 hours of portable playtime and features an IP67-rated rugged design. Easy pairing for instant enjoyment of music. $166 at Amazon

E-Reader However, if you're on the flip side and enjoy spending your leisure time reading books, owning a Kindle or an e-reader is essential. If you're going on a trip and have a stack of novels to catch up on, here are some of the best e-readers you can purchase at the moment: