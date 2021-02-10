Tangled with last-minute Valentine’s Day gift shopping? Well, if you’re looking for gift ideas for your significant other who also happens to be a tech enthusiast, we got you covered there. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best tech accessories that your significant other will definitely appreciate. And don’t worry, we’ve covered products across all price brackets and classes, so rest assured that you’ll definitely come across something that will sound just about perfect as a Valentine’s Day gift. Have a look:

For gaming on the move

Nintendo Switch Lite Now,.this one is my favorite item on the list. If you’re not necessarily a fan of the standard Nintendo Switch and its detachable design (and the price premium that comes with it), the Nintendo Switch Lite is your best bet. This compact and lightweight handheld console comes equipped with a 5.5-inch LCD display and opens the world of beloved Nintendo games as well some modern titles that as well that are quickly making way to the platform. The bundle that we’re recommending includes the Nintendo Switch Lite and a set of ten accessories that include a clear case, stylus, and thumb grip cap to name a few. View at Amazon

A tiny speaker with many AI smarts

Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Looking for a smart speaker that isn’t bulky, and won’t nuke the budget? The second-gen Nest Mini is where you put your money. This tiny smart speaker by Google has a pebble-like design with a mesh fabric pattern, and comes in numerous color options, all of which are easy on the eyes. It sounds better than its predecessor and brings a ton of Google Assistant smarts to the table such as music streaming, reading calendar entries, controlling connected smart home devices, and do a lot more. View at Best Buy

For the drone enthusiast

DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo For drone enthusiasts who want to dip their toes in the domain of aerial photography and videography without seriously hurting the wallet, the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone FlyCam is the best option. It can capture 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD videos that are stabilized via a 3-axis gimbal. The bundle includes the aircraft body, remote controller, a trio of batteries, spare propellors, a wide range of connectors, and an 18W charger among other items. On a single charge, it can fly for up to 30 minutes with a peak speed of 13m/s. View at Amazon

Cool sunglasses that also play music

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses Does the idea of sunglasses that can also play music in your ears sound interesting? If yes, the Bose Frames audio sunglasses are the best in the market right now. These sunglasses come in various styles and connect via Bluetooth to your phone. Each temple has a thin acoustic package that ensures that only you hear the sound produced by the onboard speakers, and there is also a mic to let you take calls too. View at Amazon

An entertainment essential

Chromecast with Google TV The new Chromecast has a fresh yet minimalistic design, and it comes with a new software experience called Google TV that runs on top of Android TV OS. Google TV aggregates all your favorite movies, shows, and other content from different platforms in one place. It comes with a sleek remote control that supports voice commands and has a dedicated button for Google Assistant. Chromecast with Google TV brings support for streaming 4K HDR videos at 60FPS as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. View at Best Buy

For bibliophiles

Kindle Paperwhite For folks who love reading, there is no better gift than a Kindle. And once you’ve decided to buy a Kindle as your Valentine’s Gift, go with the new Paperwhite. Rocking a waterproof build and adding some cool new color options too, this one is the thinnest and lightest Kindle Amazon has made so far. Plus, this one has a brighter display and the built-in adjustable lights offer a more comfortable reading experience, day or night. View at Amazon

A large screen with immense potential

Kindle Paperwhite An iPad is great for watching videos. It is well-suited for reading books and comics. It is fast enough to double as your backup productivity machine. In a nutshell, the iPad is multiple devices blended into one, sleek metallic form factor that is truly a meaningful gift for your significant other on a special day. The 8th Gen iPad is plenty, has a beautiful display, and comes with a host of useful internal upgrades. And the best part? It won’t nuke your bank account either. View at Amazon

Color the lights in your house

Philips Hue Smart Bulb Kit A pretty meaningful tech gift that can add a whole lot of convenience to your life is a smart bulb, and right now, Philips has one of the best options on the table. The idea of being able to adjust the color of your room’s light with the press of a button is pretty darn cool to me, and I’ve been hooked to them for the past couple of years now. Combined with the bundled hub, the Philips Hue Smart bulb also supports voice commands, custom light schedules, syncing with movies and music, creating personalized light profiles, and a lot more. View at Amazon

Extra battery juice is the king of tech accessories

Philips Hue Smart Bulb Kit I call power banks the savior gadget, as they’ve rescued me from the perils of a dead phone on more occasions than I can remember. The Anker Power Core Slim 10,000mAh power bank is a favorite of mine, because not only it is slim, but also comes in a choice of bright colors to suit your taste. In addition to charging your phones, this one is also powerful enough to juice the battery inside an iPad Pro. Plus, the charging status LEDs at the back are a neat addition too. View at Amazon

Tiny buds, great sound

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In case your significant other is not an iPhone user, but you still want to gift her a smartwatch with a stunning design and the most advanced features out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best answer to Apple’s offering. This one looks really stunning, especially with that clean round bezel with touch input support. You get heart rate tracking, ECG capability, blood pressure monitoring, optional LTE, and a slew of advanced activity-tracking features. Plus, the 40mm size is just perfect for dainty wrists. View at Amazon

This one’s for audiophiles

Sony WH-1000XM3 Yes, Sony has already launched a successor, but for around $250, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are still one of the best noise-canceling headphones out there. They offer a terrific sound output with great noise isolation, a useful ambient mode, and a comfortable design. The custom EQ settings are something audiophiles will certainly appreciate, and audio codec support is plentiful too. Automatic ambient sound settings and touch-based quick attention mode are a couple of other useful features that you will certainly appreciate. View at Amazon

A smartwatch that also looks dashing

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 If you don't want to get locked in the Apple ecosystem after buying an Apple Watch, but you still want to gift your significant other a smartwatch with a stunning design and the most advanced features out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best answer to Apple’s offering. This one looks really stunning, especially with that clean round bezel with touch input support. You get heart rate tracking, ECG capability, blood pressure monitoring, optional LTE, and a slew of advanced activity-tracking features. Plus, the 40mm size is just perfect for dainty wrists. View at Amazon

If I were in your place, I’d personally pick between the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Chromecast with Google TV, as both of them offer a lot of functional value for their asking price. So, these were our top tech accessories picks for a Valentine’s Day gift. So, that was all about our tech accessories gifting ideas for the Feb 14 special day. Want to look at more options? Check out our Best Tech for her on Valentine’s Day and Best smartwatch for her on Valentine’s Day for some more inspiration. We’ve got a lot more Valentine’s Day gift guide coverage on the Pocketnow website, so make sure to check them out as well.