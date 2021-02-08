Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Are you looking for a present to gift to your loved one? Are tablets your priority? If yes, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best tablets you can gift your partner on February 14 this year. We have broken down the best ones in the segment for creativity, productivity, and more.

Creativity is life

The iPad Pro is one of the best tablets in the market if you are a creator. If your partner is an artist, this should be your go-to gift purchase. It features a 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It is powered by an industry-leading chipset that allows for smooth transitions while using the tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch For the Creators 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. There is A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine Buy at Amazon

Productivity is priority

If your partner wants to be productive, the Surface Pro series is the one to go for. The Surface Pro 7 would make one of the best tablet gifts. It is the next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally. It features a standout design that weighs less too — ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 pounds. If you are at a budget, you can also look at the Microfost Surface Go.

Media consumption is his/her thing

We have two recommendations here. First, the Galaxy Tab S7 (review). If you want an Android tablet for reading, browsing, media consumption, and occasional office work, go get it! Second, the new iPad Air is a champ. It features a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.

The average user

If your partner is an average user, and you don’t want to spend a lot on a tablet, the Apple iPad is an all-rounder. It features a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina Display and is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. It also supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard if you want to do more with the tablet.

Apple iPad For regular use Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display and A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine make this one of the best tablets in the range. Buy at Amazon

Best cheap tablet

If you are at a budget, the Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 Plus is one of the best tablets out there. You can also pair it with the Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Angreat, enabling Show Mode with Alexa. It has all-day battery life and features wireless charging too.

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 Plus For the affordable All-day battery life & wireless charging in less than 3 hours with charging dock - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best tablets you can gift your loved one for Valentine’s Day. Order now to secure one for your partner!