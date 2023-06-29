Google entered the tablet market this year with the release of its Pixel Tablet. While it isn't the most powerful Android tablet out there, the Google Pixel Tablet stands out by combining a smart home display and an Android tablet in one device. It is ideal for kids and can handle daily tasks like displaying recipes in the kitchen and casual multimedia consumption easily. All things considered, if you're looking for a smart home device that also doubles as a tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets you can buy right now.
Does Google Pixel Tablet Support Stylus Input?
A lot of Pixel Tablet users have been curious about stylus input support. The good news is that the Google Pixel Tablet does support stylus input. The tablet incorporates USI 2.0 stylus support, allowing you to use compatible styluses for note-taking, drawing, annotating, and more. While Google doesn't provide a first-party stylus for the Pixel Tablet, there are various USI 2.0 styluses readily available that are compatible with your Pixel Tablet. To save you time and effort, we have compiled a list of the best styluses compatible with the Pixel Tablet below:
Although made for the company's Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon's official stylus pen is one of the best stylus out there. This stylus supports USI 2.0, so it'll work with your Pixel Tablet with no issues. Moreover, this stylus offers up to 6 months of battery life, so you can use it for extended periods without fear of running out.
Penoval is renowned for their exceptional styluses, and their USI 2.0 stylus is no exception. It offers seamless compatibility with the Pixel Tablet, boasts 4096 pressure levels for accurate sketching, and a 90-minute battery life on a single charge. It also features USB-C charging.
The Lenovo USI Pen 2 is a USI 2.0-compatible stylus that offers a good grip and 4096 levels of pressure for sketching and drawing on the Pixel Tablet. It also features Finer Tip technology for creating fine strokes. Unfortunately, it is not magnetic, so it won't attach to the tablet.
If you're looking for an affordable yet feature-rich option, the Weikdury USI 2.0 Pen is a great choice offering 4096 pressure sensitivity levels, palm rejection, and a USB-C rechargeable battery. Notably, it's fully compatible with the Pixel Tablet since it supports the USI 2.0 protocol.
If you want an affordable USI stylus, consider the CaoXiong USI 2.0 Pen. Despite its low price, it doesn't compromise on features. It offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. Plus, it's compatible with the USI 2.0 protocol, making it a perfect fit for your Pixel Tablet.
Known for its durable build that can withstand drops up to four feet, the Logitech Pen is a great match for your Pixel Tablet. Its non-slip grip ensures a comfortable hold, while the triangular design prevents accidental rolling off your desk. No pairing is required, and this stylus also features a USB-C port.
Our Top Pick for the Pixel Tablet Stylus
While there aren't many USI 2.0 stylus on the market right now, the styluses mentioned above are all USI 2.0 compliant and fully compatible with your Pixel Tablet. Amazon's Stylus Pen is our top pick, since it offers the best battery life and support essential stylus features like tilt support and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. If budget is not a concern, the Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen is an excellent choice with its USB-C charging capability and durable build.
Google is also said to be working on a first-party stylus as well as a keyboard cover for the Pixel Tablet. While the company has not yet revealed official accessories, aside from the speaker dock, there's still a chance official Pixel Tablet stylus and keyboard make their way to the market. However, if you're looking to pick up a pen for your Pixel Tablet right now, it's recommended to choose from the listed options above.
