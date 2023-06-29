Google entered the tablet market this year with the release of its Pixel Tablet. While it isn't the most powerful Android tablet out there, the Google Pixel Tablet stands out by combining a smart home display and an Android tablet in one device. It is ideal for kids and can handle daily tasks like displaying recipes in the kitchen and casual multimedia consumption easily. All things considered, if you're looking for a smart home device that also doubles as a tablet, the Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets you can buy right now.

Does Google Pixel Tablet Support Stylus Input?

A lot of Pixel Tablet users have been curious about stylus input support. The good news is that the Google Pixel Tablet does support stylus input. The tablet incorporates USI 2.0 stylus support, allowing you to use compatible styluses for note-taking, drawing, annotating, and more. While Google doesn't provide a first-party stylus for the Pixel Tablet, there are various USI 2.0 styluses readily available that are compatible with your Pixel Tablet. To save you time and effort, we have compiled a list of the best styluses compatible with the Pixel Tablet below: