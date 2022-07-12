Here are all the smartwatches that can take an ECG

Heart rate monitors and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors took off in recent years, and most new smartwatches come equipped with both sensors. These let you track your heart’s rhythm and electrical activity, making them excellent for tracking your health and fitness data. These can help you track your progress, get you closer to your goals, and be used for diagnosing medical conditions. We also have an excellent article about the best smartwatches that work with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Our list contains some of the best ECG-capable smartwatches. We included the ones that have been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and the ones that have the hardware, but are awaiting approval. The ones that aren’t yet approved don’t necessarily mean they’re not accurate. Still, they haven’t been rigorously tested to be certified to be used for a few things, hence why we’ll strongly recommend the approved smartwatches, if you want to take health tracking seriously.

Smartwatches that support ECG (FDA-approved smartwatches)

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch is the company's latest and most up-to-date smartwatch. It pairs seamlessly with all compatible iPhones and has a built-in ECG functionality that may be the most advanced yet in a consumer wearable product. Users can easily open the ECG feature by putting their finger on the digital crown, and holding it while following the instructions on the smartwatch’s display. Results take only a few seconds and are often reliable and accurate information, although dedicated ECG monitors are still preferred.

Once the ECG tracking is complete, the results will be provided in plain English in an easily understandable way. The information is also logged in the Apple Health smartwatch app and can be shared with a doctor. The Apple Watch Series 7 has received FDA approval, and the ECG feature is available in North America and many countries in Europe and Asia.

If you have a smaller budget, you’ll be glad to know that the Apple Watch Series 4, 5, and 6 also support ECG tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7 It’s available in 41mm and 45mm models, and it has GPS and cellular versions. The cellular is best recommended for those who want to take calls while out and about, and those who want to connect to the internet, make calls while away from their devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are the latest smartwatches from the company. The Galaxy Watch 4 series are the first smartwatches to come pre-loaded with the Wear OS 3 software, and they’re some of the best smartwatches on the market today with ECG functionality.

On the Galaxy Watch 4 series, it takes as little as 30 seconds to get an ECG measurement, and the user is required to rest their finger on the top button, and they must remain still throughout the tracking progress. Their arms must also be placed on a flat surface for the most accurate results.

Once the measurement is taken, the user can head to the Samsung Health application on their mobile phone to see the results, and some basic information will also be shown on the watch itself. The ECG functionality on the Galaxy Watch 4 series is approved in the United States, Europe, South Korea, and a few other Asian regions.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches are also expected to feature ECG functionality. They may also have a few additional sensors to track even more information.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 is the best companion if you want to monitor your health and fitness activities. It's one of the most customizable smartwatches on the market, and it has excellent features to keep you focused. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the device for those looking to own a traditional-looking timepiece that does more than meets the eye. It's one of the best smartwatches for Android users. Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Active The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Active features several sensors that let you track your activities and meet your fitness goals. It has an ECG sensor, HR tracking, and it can automatically detect sports activities.

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is another excellent wearable on the market, supporting the ECG tracking functionality. Like the other smartwatches on top, it’s approved by the FDA, and it’s available in select countries, including the United States and Europe.

To take an ECG, users are required to touch their fingers on the casing while holding still. The sensor then takes the ECG, and displays the results on the watch and the application on mobile. The information can also be exported as a PDF, and it can detect abnormal rhythms, including high and low heart rates.

The smartwatch can also track many sports activities and is one of the best fitness devices. It’s fully supported on both iPhones and Android devices, and there are great features to help you stay motivated and get in shape.

Fitbit Sense The Fitbit Sense has an ECG sensor that can track many sports activities. It's one of the best fitness wearable devices on the market and works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices.

The following smartwatches have ECG sensors, but aren't yet approved

Withings ScanWatch

The Withings ScanWatch takes inspiration from traditional wristwatches and looks like a regular watch. It boasts a tiny display that can show ECG information, heart rate, SPO2, and other relevant information, and it also has GPS and sports tracking capabilities to help you get in shape.

It features an elegant and minimal design and works with Android and iOS smartphones. The smartwatch is also waterproof, making it convenient for divers and those who like to go down to the beach and the pool. The watch is available in multiple colors and sizes, including 38mm and 42mm.

Withings ScanWatch The Withings ScanWatch has all of the functionality and features you expect from smart wearables and fitness trackers, but it sports a traditional wristwatch design. It has a long battery life and lets you track your progress using the mobile app.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is available in 43mm and has two colors: green and blue. It has identical features to the ScanWatch smartwatch, but it has a more traditional wristwatch design, a stainless steel case, a rotating bezel, and stainless steel indexes and brass hands. It has an SPO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, and other sports activity tracking.

The watch also has a 30-second ECG sensor detecting atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm. The battery can last up to 30-days on a single charge, and it can pair up with all Android and iOS devices. If you’re looking for a traditional smartwatch, this is one of the higher-end models without sacrificing its capabilities.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon The Withings ScanWatch Horizon features the same set of features as the original Withings ScanWatch, but it comes with a more luxurious traditional wristwatch design. It's made out of stainless steel, and it packs an ECG sensor, and it can track just about everything you need to stay or get in shape.

Withings Move ECG

The Withings Move features a classic and minimal look, and it’s available in White and Black colors in 38mm. Users can choose from three additional band, including yellow, pink, and green. Like other Withings smartwatches, it’s compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and it has a 5 ATM waterproof certificate.

The watch can track sports activities, heart rate, and sleeping, and a built-in ECG sensor can monitor and provide results in just 30-seconds. The battery on the Withing Move ECG is also replaceable and can last up to 12-months. There are no digital displays here, but the mobile app can show all relevant information.

Withings Move ECG The Withings Move ECG comes with a minimal design and all the tracking features you need to track your fitness activities. As the name suggests, it has ECG measuring capabilities, and it's compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is available in both Ceramic and Titanium models. The smartwatch can take calls via Bluetooth, and it features a stylish design that blends together with modern wrist and smartwatches. There are customizable watch faces, and it can automatically detect more than 100 workout modes to help you track your progress.

The watch supports sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, SPO2, and ECG. HUAWEI says that it can last for about 14 days on a single charge, or about 8-days with heavy usage. Like most other smartwatches on this list, it features the 5ATM waterproof certificate for up to 30 meters and is compatible with Android and iOS platforms. However, some features may be limited to Android only.