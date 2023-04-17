Fitness trackers are excellent affordable devices, and some even come with added smartwatch functionalities that let you sync your notifications, make calls, receive reminders, make contactless payments, and some even go as far as offering voice calls. Many fitness trackers come with some smartwatch functionalities, but most only offer basic measurements such as heart rate, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen. Many smartwatches also work with both iPhones and Android smartphones, although some may have limited functionality based on the device you pick up.
More advanced and specialized smartwatches are too few and far between, and they’re often hard to filter out and find among the myriad of great general smartwatches on the market. In this post, we collected some of the best specialized smartwatches and fitness trackers that come with the ability to do blood pressure monitoring.
Best smartwatches for blood pressure monitoring
Omron HeartGuide
The Omron HeartGuide is an excellent piece of medical device. It can take blood pressure readings in just 30 seconds, and it's FDA-cleared, giving you peace of mind that it's been rigorously tested.
- FDA-cleared
- Compact and accurate readings
- Fast readings and quick measurements
- Expensive
- Doesn't measure blood oxygen
- Not water-resistant
The Omron HeartGuideis is an excellent FDA-cleared medical smartwatch. It has an inflatable cuff inside the watchband that lets you monitor blood pressure. Like most devices, it takes around 30 seconds to take a measurement. The results are readily available on both the watch’s screen and inside the app, which is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.
The watch also lets you track fitness and other activities and monitor your sleeping patterns and habits. Alongside the fitness-oriented features, the watch can also provide you notifications from your smartphones, display the time, and help you stay or get in shape.
Fit VII
The FitVII smartwatch is an inexpensive blood measure monitoring device. It works with Android and iOS smartphones, and it's waterproof, and provides accurate blood measurement readings and fitness tracking.
- Affordable
- Automatic blood pressure monitoring
- Great smartwatch features
- IP6X water resistant
- Not the most accurate fitness tracker
- Not very customizable
The FitVII smartwatch is an excellent, inexpensive smartwatch that can take blood measurement readings. The watch can be set up to take readings automatically, and it has great fitness features to track activities. The device is IP6X rated, meaning that sweat and water shouldn’t be an issue, and it has a great set of functionality to help you stay healthy.
Keep in mind that the fitness-centric features might not be the most accurate readings from this device, although that doesn’t seem to affect the accuracy of the blood pressure readings. That said, the watch can track your sleep, heart rate, and sports activities. It’s a great affordable alternative if you’re on a budget, and it looks great on the wrist.
Huawei Watch D
The HUAWEI Watch D comes with various health measurement features, including blood pressure monitoring, and ECG Analysis. It has a 7-day battery life and is an affordable way to track your health and fitness activities.
- Accurate tracking
- Great fitness features
- Seven day battery life
- Limited availability
- Price
The HUAWEI Watch D smartwatch is a medical-grade (not approved by FDA) blood measure monitoring device with ECG. It can track blood oxygen, various sports activities, heart rate, and even sleep. It’s precise and accurate and can last up to seven days on a single charge.
Despite its excellent features, it’s not available in all regions, and it’s unavailable in North America. The Watch D can be connected with iPhones and Android smartphones, and it has smartwatch features that enable users to sync notifications, change the watch face, and track sports activities. Regarding workouts, the smartwatch supports more than 70 modes, allowing you to track anything from running to hiking and swimming.
Honor Band 6
The HONOR Band 6 is a great budget smartwatch with many fitness features. It lets you measure your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure. It works with nearly all devices, and it's an excellent affordable fitness tracker with some smartwatch functionalities.
- Affordable
- Water-resistant
- Long battery life
- The screen could've been brighter
- No GPS
- Only 10 workout modes
The HONOR Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, and it offers five levels of brightness levels, and various fitness tracking features. It comes with Sp02 and 24-hour heart rate monitoring features. The wearable comes with a blood pressure monitoring functionality, enabling you to see and track the information directly on the watch, and within the app.
Like many other devices on the list, the HONOR Band 6 lets you connect and sync with any Android and iOS smartphone, although the GPS functionality appears to be limited to a select few devices, and iPhones aren't supported. It has 10 workout modes, the ability to track sleep, and the battery life that lasts up to 10 days with heavy use, or 14 days with regular use. HONOR claims the Band 6 can charge up in just 65 minutes, meaning the battery shouldn’t ever be an issue.
The Samsung Galaxy smartwatches were always known for their high-quality feeling, accurate tracking, and excellent compatibility with Android and Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 5 series are the best Samsung has to offer. The smartwatches are some of the best when it comes to fitness features, and they pack a blood pressure functionality too.
To start measuring your blood pressure, you’ll need to download the Samsung Health Monitor app, and calibrate the watch using a blood pressure cuff – which means you’ll have to spend extra money on this accessory. Additionally, the watch will need to be calibrated every four weeks.
That said, if you already have the watch, it could mean that you don’t have to spend additional money on an extra device, which you’d likely only use occasionally or daily. The Galaxy Watch also tracks sports activities, heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep.
Like the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the previous generation of Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches also support the blood pressure functionality. It’s worth noting that the feature is region-limited, and it might require a bit of tweaking to get it work, since it’s not available out of the box. XDA has an excellent guide to help you set it up, assuming you’re happy to spend some extra time doing this.
The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are excellent premium smartwatches, offering accurate tracking, lots of sports activities, and sleep tracking. The watch also comes with thousands of available watch faces, allowing you to customize your experience, and of course, they pack all the smart features you’ve come to expect from Samsung’s wearables.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is an elegant, sleek-looking modern smartwatch. It packs a lot of fitness features, and it has many great smartwatch features that can often be found in higher-end wearables.
- Water-resistant
- Excellent fitness features
- Stylish and beautiful
- Limited customization
- Not the most accurate tracker
The Amazfit GTR 3 series were announced back in 2021, and I even reviewed the non-pro version, the Amazfit GTR 3. The Pro model offers even more features out of the box, making it an excellent smartwatch, even in 2023. Amazfit also added the functionality to measure blood pressure, making it an excellent alternative. The watch can track blood oxygen, heart rate, and offer detailed information on the watch and in the application to help you improve your workouts.
The GTR 3 Pro comes with plenty of smartwatch functionalities, and it even supports Amazon Alexa, enabling you to ask questions directly from your wrist. The watch is waterproof up to 50 meters, and allows you to change the straps with other 22mm bands. If you’re looking for a smartwatch with plenty of workout modes, the GTR 3 Pro is a great option.
Alternatives for Apple Watch users
Apple Watch smartwatches do not have blood pressure monitoring available and are built-in by default. However, most Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch Series 8, can connect to supported third-party devices to capture data. This data can then be transferred to the Apple Health app and Samsung Health on Android to show information on the smartphone and the smartwatch itself.
The best third-party devices that support the Apple Watch are the following:
Our Recommendation
The main reason why we selected the Omron HeartGuide is for a few simple reasons. First, it’s already cleared by the FDA, meaning that it’s gone through the testing processes, which deemed it accurate enough to be recommended and used by professionals, and for medical purposes. While the HeartGuide has a few drawbacks and might be bulkier than a standard smartwatch, it has a lot of functionality that makes it stand out from the crowd.
It can take readings in just 30 seconds, and the battery can last for about two days. It’s excellent for tracking sports activities, and it’s primarily aimed at those who are looking for a sleek-looking smartwatch that can take accurate readings. If that’s what you’re after, the Omron HeartGuide might be your best option, even if it’s more expensive than most of the other devices on this list.
Omron HeartGuide
