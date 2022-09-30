Here are some of the best casual and premium smartwatches you can buy from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Google, Garmin, and HUAWEI.

Smartwatches haven’t been fun for a long time, and let’s admit it; the market has been mainly dominated by the Apple Watch. There hasn’t been a large selection of exciting smartwatches in the Android world, but luckily, that appears to be slowly changing. OEMs are now back at the drawing board, developing new smartwatches and ensuring they can meet the new, higher demand.

The new trend has brought smartwatches back, and we’re now seeing more devices launch every month with shiny displays, new sensors, and unique designs. In this guide, we collected some of the best premium, casual, and fitness trackers that money can buy. If you’re in the market for a brand new smartwatch or a smart fitness tracker, then this is the list for you.

We have an excellent article showcasing all of the smartwatches that can let you take an ECG, and we also have another guide showing you all the smartwatches that work with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Best Premium Smartwatches

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is one of the latest and most durable smartwatches in Apple’s lineup. It starts at $799 and comes in a single 49mm Titanium case with GPS and Cellular connectivity on board. It’s powered by the latest Apple S8 chip, and it features a large 2-inch LTPO OLED, Crack Resistant display. It has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and is the brightest display yet on a smartwatch in this category.

The watch has all the fitness and health features you expect from an Apple Watch, and it works seamlessly with iPhones. It’s tested to Military-grade MIL-STD 810H, which is a first on an Apple Watch, and it still features the IP6X dust resistance, and WR100, as well as the internationally recognized EN13319 certificates.

Early reports suggest the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life yet on an Apple Watch, and users report battery life of 2-3 days on a single charge. Casual users will likely be able to get three days out of it, while more active users should expect at least a comfortable 2-day battery life.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399, and it's one of the best premium smartwatches for people who want a stylish, and excellent smartwatch to go with their iPhones. The watch is available in several colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red. The watch is also available in Stainless Steel, which comes in Silver, Graphite, and Gold finishes.

The 41mm model sports a 1.69-inch display, while the larger 45mm watch comes with a 1.9-inch LTPO OLED, Crack Resistant screen. Both models feature a slim, 1.7mm bezel, and have up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, making them easily visible in direct sunlight.

We also have an excellent guide explaining the differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 vs the Apple Watch Series 8

The watch is powered by the latest Apple S8 chip, and it can track blood pressure, heart rate, sleep, and hundreds of sports activities. It’s also IP6X dust waterproof and WR50 water resistant for up to 50 meters, which means that diving and swimming shouldn’t be an issue. It’s a highly accurate smartwatch, and it can usually last between 12-48 hours on a single charge, depending on how many tracking and GPS services you rely on.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has the largest battery yet, which can be found in a Samsung-made smartwatch. The 45mm Titanium casing feels premium and elegant, and it sports the Exynos W920 chip, and a 590mAh battery. Early reviews indicate that it can last anywhere from one day to three days on a single charge, depending on the activities tracking, and how often the GPS is enabled. That’s very respectably for a Wear OS running smartwatch, and it’s one of the best we’ve seen so far.

Like the Apple Watch, the Watch 5 Pro can track all heart-elated activities. There’s a blood pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and more. It lets you track your sleep, fitness, and other essential activities to keep you in shape. It’s highly accurate, and while the watch works best with Samsung devices, it works great with most Android smartphones.

The watch sports 16GB of storage, enabling users to store music and applications, and it also has NFC with support for Samsung Pay and Google Pay. The watch is running One UI Watch 4.5, based on Wear OS 3.5. The watch is also 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certified, meaning that it can withstand swimming, rain, sweat, and dust.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a unique smartwatch, and it offers an unlimited battery life, assuming you always have plenty of sunlight around you. The watch features a rugged design and can be submerged for up to 100 meters. It’s shock and thermal-resistant, and it’s reinforced with a polymer case. There’s also a Gorilla Glass screen protector to protect the screen from scratches.

The watch can display notifications, calendar information, track activities and measure various sports and other actions. It also has Garmin Pay, which lets users make contactless payments, and it can also seamlessly sync with the Garmin Connect app to save all progress across all mobile operating systems. The watch also has GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites built-in for more precise tracking.

The solar technology allows the watch to have an unlimited battery life, assuming the person spends at least 3 hours outside in 50,000 lux condition (for reference, it can go over 100,000 lux over summer at noon), which is very impressive. If you’re someone who spends a lot of time outside, it’s a great smartwatch that lets you forget that charging exists.

Best for most people

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android, especially for Samsung users. The Watch 5 runs Wear OS 3 by default, and it can be customized to your liking and sync up with your Samsung smartphone seamlessly. If you’re feeling fancy, you can also customize your own watch faces using the desktop application.

The 40mm version comes with a 1.2-inch, while the 44mm sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Always-on functionality. It’s powered by the Samsung Exynos W920 chipset, and it has 1.5GB of memory, and 16GB of storage to store your favorite songs, applications and system files. It’s 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H rated, so swimming, dust, and sweat will be the last of your worries.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features all the health measurement features you expect, including blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking, steps, heart rate, and more. ECG is also possible; however, you’ll be required to have a Samsung-branded device for that to work. The battery is also larger than last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 and supports faster charging speeds.

Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation was unveiled in September, alongside the new iPhone 14 series of flagships, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a more affordable option when compared directly to the Apple Watch S8. While it sports most of the same functionalities and a similar design, there are a few rather apparent ways Apple made it look more budget-friendly.

For starters, the smartwatch starts at just $249 for the 40mm GPS variant, while the 44mm GPS model will only set you back $279. It’s available in three colors, Starlight, Midnight, and Silver, and it supports most of the same bands as the standard Apple Watch S8.

The 40mm watch a 1.57-inch OLED display, while the 44mm variant sports a 1.78-inch panel. There are some noticeable bezels on all sides, and the battery can only last for about a day before it has to be recharged. There’s no fast charging, and using the GPS for longer workout sessions could kill the watch even faster. That being said, if you don’t want the Always-on Display feature, and more advanced sensors, then the Apple Watch SE 2 is an excellent option on the budget. We recommend it for those who want to get in shape or live healthier lives.

Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen. 6 smartwatch is one of the best-looking devices on the market. It will also be one of the first smartwatches to receive the new Wear OS 3 update, which should significantly improve the smartwatch's performance and usability. The device is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, and it’s capable of tracking most of the important fitness activities you would need.

The watch also sports a continuous heart rate monitoring sensor, which can track your sleeping activities, and workouts. It has a large 1.28-inch display with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, and it even has a microphone to help you take calls on-the-go. It has GPS, NFC, and just about all the features you need, including a 3ATM water resistance level.

The Fossil Gen 6 is available in 42mm and 44mm stainless steel cases and sizes. It will start at $299 and $319, depending on your chosen model.

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro has a beautiful design made of premium materials, a high-quality display, and accurate sensors. The watch also features an ECG sensor, and it’s an excellent alternative for Europeans who might be able to get their hands on it at affordable prices.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro features the TruSeen 5.0 sensor, which provides more accurate heart rate readings and body temperature readings. The watch can track most of the typical readings you’re interested in, and it can also track your steps, sleep, calories burned, and so much more. There’s also a built-in GPS, NFC (market dependent), and Bluetooth. The watch also comes with the 5ATM and IP68 certifications, making it an excellent tool for tracking swimming activities down by the beach or the pool.

Best for fitness and casual users

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is made of stainless steel casing, and it has an industry standard 20mm, quick-release bands. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with an optional always-on mode, weighing just 51 grams. The watch has a built-in GPS, and it’s also 5 ATM water certified.

The Venu 2 Plus provides 24/7 health monitoring features, including heart rate, advanced sleep-tracking, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse OX, stress monitoring, women’s health, and many more. It supports more than 1,400 exercises, and the Garmin Coach planner can help you improve your health.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus supports Siri, Google, and Bixby voice assistants and lets users use Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Those looking for an all around excellent fitness tracker can find the Venu 2 Plus for about $450 in the US, and £400 in the UK.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series

Source: Garmin

The new Garmin Fenix 7 series comes in three sizes and variants: 42mm Fenix 7S, 47mm the standard Fenix 7, and 51mm Fenix 7X. The larger 7X sports an LED flashlight with adjustable red or white lights while doing activities at night. All three models have improved solar charging, and Garmin claims they can last for up to 578 hours with GPS, using the 7X model. The Fenix 7S and 7 get up to 162 and 289 hours, respectively, which is still a lot, and great to see.

The Fenix 7 comes with a 1.3-inch display, and it also has a 10ATM water rating certificate, and 32GB of built-in storage. The watch can track all sports activities and 24/7 respiratory rate, alongside other more advanced features.

The Garmin Fenix 7 series aren’t cheap. We have included it in the “Best for fitness and casual users” because it’s an excellent fitness tracker with all of the essentials built in, and even more, albeit, at a premium price tag. If you’re looking to step up your game and live a very active healthstyle, this is one of the best smartwatches on this list.

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is a great wearable and even supports electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality. It’s approved by the FDA, and it lets you track all of your fitness activities on your wrist. It supports a wide variety of different sports activities, and it’s compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The watch is available in three colors and can last up to six days on a single charge.

The Sense has a 1.58-inch OLED display, and the text looks bright and sharp, even in direct sunlight. It’s water resistant for up to 50 meters, meaning it’s safe to swim with it in a pool or at the beach. It supports fast charging and can provide a full day’s worth of charge in just 12 minutes, while a 10-80% charge will only require about 40 minutes. The watch can track your oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), heart rate, ECG, skin temperature, GPS, sleep, and many more. It’s one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is an excellent budget option for fitness enthusiasts, and those who want to get in shape. The Versa 3 has built-in GPS, a 1.58-inch bright display, and an Always-on display feature. It’s available in four different colors and straps, and it’s water-resistant for up to 50 meters, making it excellent for swimmers. It’s also worth mentioning that even though the Fitbit brand is now owned by Google, the watch still works the same way on Android and iOS, and you can even use Google Assistant as your voice assistant for reminders.

The Versa 3 can last for about 7 days on a single charge, and Fitbit claims it can give you a day’s worth of charge in just 12 minutes, which is certainly impressive if you don’t like taking off your smartwatches too often. The watch can track all the sports activities you need, and it’s one of the most accurate trackers on the market at this price tag. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, then the Fitbit Versa 3 is right up there among one of the best trackers.

Amazfit GTR 4 & GTS 4

The new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are the latest smartwatches from Amazfit. They’re already available in the United States and will soon be available in Europe and other parts of the world at affordable prices. The main difference between the two devices is the battery life and the display. The GTR 4 features a 1.43-inch rounded HD AMOLED display, while the GTS 4 sports a 1.75-inch square HD AMOLED display. Both devices have Always-on Display features, and can track more than 150+ sports activities.

The Amazfit smartwatches work with both iOS and Android smartphones, and it can seamlessly track all of your activities using the Zepp applications, and other third-party apps. It has Amazon Alexa built-in, and the GTR 4 can last for up to two weeks on a single charge, while the GTS 4 will give you more than a week’s worth of battery in just a single charge.

If you’re looking for an all-around beautiful and simple smartwatch that can do it all, then the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches are some of the best on the market at this price tag. We also have an excellent article comparing the Galaxy Watch 5 vs the Amazfit GTR 4.