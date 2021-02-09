What to gift this Valentine’s Day to someone who is a fitness enthusiast? It’s easy: a smartwatch! The device not only keeps track of your fitness but acts as an accessory to your smartphone. If you are on the lookout for the best smartwatch to gift to your partner, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the best ones available right now, for all tastes and wallets.

Apple Watch Series 6

If your partner is serious about his fitness, there can be no better gift than the Apple Watch Series 6. It measures your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app. Plus, it checks your heart rate and takes an ECG on top of it. There is an Always-On Retina display, which is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down, and the watch is powered by 20% faster S6 SiP. You can measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, dance, and many more.

The GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

If your partner is on the Android side of things, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 would make a great choice. It gives you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity. You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone.

Apple Watch SE

If you are on the market for an Apple Watch but don’t have the budget for the latest Series 6, you can go with the Watch SE. It is cheaper than the Watch Series 6 but has features like high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications. You can sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks as well.

The GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. You can track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Fitbit Versa 3

If you are looking at a sub-$200 smartwatch to aid you with fitness tracking, the Fitbit Versa 3 should be your choice. Run, bike, hike, and more phone-free — and see your real-time pace and distance — with built-in GPS. Then check out your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app. It can better track heart rate 24/7 with PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology

Active Zone Minutes uses your resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort and gives you a buzz when you step up the intensity so you can make the most of your workouts

Garmin Vivoactive 4

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 can record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming, and more. You also get easy to follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, including cardio, strength, yoga, and Pilates

It keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition), respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more.

Amazfit GTR 2

The Amazfit GTR 2 (review) is an easy recommendation for $179 or INR 12,999 if you are on the market for a fitness wearable that looks like a smartwatch. It sports a gorgeous design and comes with a range of features, packed in a lightweight body. All of this while offering a solid battery life. Some might argue that it is not the perfect smartwatch since there is no third-party support and you can’t reply to notifications. But for the price, it is a solid device. If he’s into a square dial, the Amazfit GTS 2 is everything the GTR 2 is but in a different design.

The Amazfit GTR 2's curved, bezel-less design features a large 1.39 high-definition AMOLED screen with 326ppi pixel density, covered in 3D glass, which naturally transitions to the stainless steel watch body, resulting in a better visual aesthetic and a wider content display area.

The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress.

Amazfit T-Rex

If he’s into aggressive sports and likes his fitness tracker to be rugged, the Amazfit T-Rex is the one to go for. At $120, it is the best affordable rugged smartwatch you can purchase right now. With 12 military certificates, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is ideal for times when the going gets tough.

Thanks to its rugged exteriors, this smartwatch can withstand tough enviroments like extreme cold (-40 F) to extreme hot weather (+150 F) to 240 hours in damp heat, etc

These are some of the best smartwatches for him. We have compiled a list for all the budgets. You can’t go wrong with any of these.