Saint Valentine’s Day is upon us, which means it’s time to rehearse poetry lines for your significant other in advance and sharpen your culinary skills for a great dinner.

And oh, it’s also time to splurge on a meaningful gift too. And with the home-based lifestyle that we are currently living in, the best one would be a smartwatch. It is functional, covers all the basics, and looks good too.

And don’t worry, all the smartwatch options listed below for ‘her’ also look fantastic, and many of them are tailor-made for women. Have a look at our selection of the best smartwatch for her on Valentine’s Day:

Fashion Forward

Michael Kors Access Runaway From the house of Michael Kors, the Access Runaway is easily one of the best smartwatches on the list. It comes in a 41mm size armed with a beautiful rose gold chain and crystals neatly embellished on. Plus, it offers a host of fitness features such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking and runs Wear OS by Google. View at Amazon

Beauty with brains

Fossil Gen 5E The Fossil Gen 5E is one smartwatch that is high on both the fashion quotient as well as functionality. It offers plenty of features such as heart-rate tracking, activity monitoring, NFC payments, and runs Wear OS by Google. It comes in a single 42mm size, and with that beautiful crystal-surrounded bezel, the recipient will surely love it. View at Amazon

Just about perfect

Garmin Lily Easily the most elegant timepiece for women on the list, and one that also doesn’t skip on smartwatch features, the Garmin Lily is made to impress. It features a liquid crystal monochromic display with a beautiful underlying pattern and offers 5ATM water resistance as well. Smartwatch features include heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as SpO2 monitoring. View at Amazon

Best on budget

Mobvoi TicWatch C2 If you don’t want to go overboard with a smartwatch gift for your significant other, without making any major compromises in the style and functionality department, the Mobvoi TicWatch C2 is just about the best option. Rocking a beautiful stainless steel case with a gold (platinum and rose gold too) finish, this one takes a minimalist approach to design. However, it offers plenty of smarts too, with features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, Google Pay payment support and runs Wear OS by Google View at Amazon

For Fashionistas

Kate Spade Scallop 2 Rocking a carbon fiber finish dial and a beautiful stainless steel chain with a uniform gold finish on all sides, the Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch is fit for both formal as well as casual outings. Plus, it runs the feature-rich Wear OS by Google and comes with a ton of health-centric features such as heart-rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS and Google Pay support among others. View at Amazon

Simply the best

Apple Watch Series 6 The Apple Watch truly brought the trend of smartwatches to the mainstream. But aside from offering some life-saving features, they are high in demand for another reason - a beautiful design. If you want the best of what Apple has to offer in terms of a polished design and some advanced features such as ECG monitoring and blood oxygen saturation level measurement, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best option, and it offers plenty of design options too. View at Best Buy

The whole package

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 In case your significant other is not an iPhone user, but you still want to gift her a smartwatch with a clean design and the most advanced features out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best answer to Apple’s offering. This one looks really stunning, especially with that clean round bezel with touch input support. You get heart rate tracking, ECG capability, blood pressure monitoring, optional LTE, and a slew of advanced activity-tracking features. Plus, the 40mm size is just perfect for dainty wrists. View at Amazon

I’ve used my fair share of smartwatches over the years, some heavy on features, while the rest were focused on aesthetics. But one smartwatch in particular that strikes the best balance between form and function for me is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. This one, especially in its 40mm avatar, looks fantastic. And I say that from experience, since my girlfriend has been rocking it for almost a year now, and she absolutely loves it. Some pro tip here – get the new purple or pink shade for her. You’re welcome!

Well, that brings an end to our best smartwatch for her on Valentine’s Day recommendation story. In case you need more tech gift ideas for the special day, do check out our Best Tech for him on Valentine’s Day and Best tablets for him and her on Valentine’s Day gift guides. We have a lot more awesome Valentine’s Day gift ideas for you, so stay tuned for them as well on the Pocketnow website.