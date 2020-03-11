We are three months into 2020 and we have already seen a number of smartphones donning Qualcomm’s latest silicon. Moreover, smartphones with Snapdragon 865 chipset range from $550 to $1400. While you make your purchase decision based on your budget, here is a list of the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

The Galaxy S20 lineup offers a wide range of devices. It consists of the vanilla model, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Further, the storage starts at 128GB and 12GB RAM. Moreover, there’s room for expandable storage via a microSD card slot. While the trio varies in screen sizes, battery capacity and camera specs, the latest Samsung flagships use the company’s Quad HD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate in 1080p. They offer 5G connectivity as well as 25W fast charging support. The trio is certainly one of the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OPPO Find X2/X2 Pro

OPPO‘s 2020 flagship features a 6.7-inch 3168×1440 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that works at the highest resolution. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro comes with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the handsets have support for a whopping 65W fast charging support as well. Additionally, the handsets are 5G capable.

Black Shark 3/3 Pro

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark introduced Snapdragon 865 powered two gaming smartphones: Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. The devices feature a 90Hz refresh rate and an industry-first 270Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display whereas its Pro variant packs a 7.1-inch Quad HD+ display. The duo sports a triple rear camera setup and come with the company’s latest custom skin JoyUI 11 which is based on Android 10.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage. It sports a 64MP primary rear camera in its quad-camera setup. Moreover, it packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging, it also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. It is one of the cheapest and the best smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony announced its Snapdragon 865 SoC powered Xperia 1 II recently. The front is taken up by a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio featuring Motion Blur Reduction, which is, according to the company, the equivalent of 90Hz. There’s a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of three 12MP shooters and a ToF sensor. Further, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

The LG V60 ThinQ features a 6.8-inches P-OLED display. It comes with a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution at 395 PPI and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. These numbers are identical in the case of the Dual Screen, with the addition of a 2.1-inch Mono display on the outside, for notifications. As for the battery, the V60 ThinQ packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and Qi wireless charging. The handset offers a triple rear camera system.

iQOO 3

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO recently announced its first 5G smartphone in India. It also has a 4G model. Both of them are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone comes with 55W super flash charge technology that can charge 50% of 4,440mAh battery in just 15 minutes. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and the side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons. It can only be bought on Flipkart.