Smartphones continue to set new benchmarks of photography with every new generation, thanks to innovation in imaging technology. One major trend that has emerged lately in the domain of smartphone photography is the use of periscope cameras. The periscope design promises significantly better zooming output by solving the critical space issue. If better zoom output is your primary criteria for buying a camera-centric phone, here are your options:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is not the first phone to pack a periscope camera, but it is definitely the one to bring the technology to the mainstream. The Samsung flagship features a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with an underlying periscope mechanism that claims to deliver 10X hybrid zoom and a whopping 100X space zoom. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s periscope camera has an f/2.5 aperture and has 0.8μm pixels, but it does pixel binning to create a larger 1.6μm pixel for capturing brighter photos. But at $1,400, the Galaxy S20 Ultra ain’t cheap. You can check more details about the Galaxy S20 Ultra here.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

The latest phone to pack a periscope camera system is the OPPO Find X2 Pro flagship. The phone comes equipped with a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/3.0 aperture and a 5-element lens. OPPO Find X2 Pro’s periscope camera hardware delivers 10X hybrid zoom – same as the Galaxy S20 Ultra – and a digital zoom range of 60X. It also supports the proprietary Ultra Night Mode 3.0, which promises to let users capture brighter low-light shots at long range. Read more details about the OPPO Find X2 Pro on this page.

Vivo X30 Pro

Vivo X30 Pro went official back in December last year. It comes equipped with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/3.0 aperture and a periscope mechanism. It is capable of providing 5X hybrid zoom range with minimal loss in image quality and up to 60X digital zoom. However, Vivo X30 Pro’s telephoto lens does some pixel cropping, so the actual image resolution comes around 12-megapixel. Click here to find more about the Vivo X30 Pro and the rest of its internal specifications.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Edition

The OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Edition was the first phone from OPPO to pack periscope camera hardware. The phone’s 13-megapixel telephoto camera has an f/3.0 aperture and is backed by OIS. It provides 6X optical zoom and 10X hybrid lossless zoom output, while digital zoom range goes up to 60X. However, going anywhere beyond the 10x hybrid zoom threshold will result in fuzzy edges and muted colours. Check out more information about the OPPO Reno 10X Zoom Edition phone here.

HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI P30 Pro was the first phone to make a splash with the novel periscope camera hardware, and it was not just a gimmick, as the phone impressed with its control over zoom output and great photos. The HUAWEI P30 Pro features an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture and OIS support. HUAWEI P30 Pro’s telephoto camera delivers 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and up to 50X telephoto zoom. You can find more details about the HUAWEI P30 Pro here.