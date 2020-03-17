Periscope cameras provide more detail and quality when you zoom in. Here are the best phones that currently offer periscope camera hardware.

A lot of recently unveiled smartphones come with three, four, and sometimes even five camera sensors on the back. More is better, although, more OEMs have started to tone it down in recent years and include only the necessary sensors on smartphones, which usually means a large primary sensor, an ultrawide, and a telephoto. Some high-end flagships often also benefit from an additional periscope camera, providing even better zooming capabilities and much higher resolution images and quality.

If you’re looking for a device that can zoom in up to 10x, or 100x digitally, you’ve come to the right place. We collected some of the best smartphones with a periscope camera that money can buy in 2022. In case you’re unaware, we have an excellent guide explaining the benefits of the periscope camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones in 2022. It has a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+, making media content look absolutely breathtaking. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and it has 8/12GB of memory with 128/256/512GB and 1TB of storage.

When you flip the device to the back, you’ll immediately notice some of the most impressive and capable camera sensors on any smartphone today. The device comes with a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor with Laser AF, PDAF, and OIS, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. There’s also a 10MP f/4.9, 230mm periscope telephoto sensor, capable of an impressive 10x optical zoom – which makes it one of the best of its kind on the market.

Samsung has been improving its periscope technology for several years and has one of the best software algorithms to provide high-quality images. The user interface is also intuitive, providing an excellent overall experience to both power and non-tech-savvy users to get the best shots out of their devices with little to no tweaking.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Source: Xiaomi

We have written a dedicated article about the Xiaomi 12S, claiming that it may be the most impressive camera phone this year, for several reasons. The device packs a 6.73-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and it has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

But that’s not why we’re here, and let’s look at this camera sensors on the back. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra houses a 50.3MP f/1.9 primary sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and of course, a 48MP f/4.1, 120mm periscope telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom. It also has Leica-branded lenses and optimization, and there are even more features under the hood, making the image and recording capabilities one of the best on the market.

The device has an 8P aspheric lens, helping resolve lens flare, ghosting, and chromatic aberration. There are also Leica-exclusive features, such as “Leica Authentic Look”, and “Leica Vibrant Look” to make the media look more authentic with the unique color science.

The device packs a 4,860 mAh battery cell, and it supports 67W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. There’s also 10W reverse wireless charging, and the device can easily survive a day on a single charge. A full charge only takes 41 minutes, going from 0-100% using the wired method.

HUAWEI P50 Pro

The HUAWEI P50 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. It’s excellent for multitasking, browsing the internet, and playing graphics-intensive games on the fly, and it has a 4,360 mAh battery that can comfortably last for about a day. It also supports 66W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging to juice up quickly.

On the back of the device, the HUAWEI P50 Pro packs an impressive array of camera sensors. It has a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8, featuring PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS, and it also has a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 40MP f/1.6 Black and White camera. Additionally, it also houses a 64MP f/3.5, 90mm periscope telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, and it’s capable of 3.5x optical zoom, and 7x lossless zoom. On the front, it packs a single 13MP f/2.4 sensor, excellent for taking selfies and group photos with friends and family.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro was recently taken over by the newly unveiled HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro, which is also listed here due to its unique periscope camera technology. We’ve made a comparison with the P50 Pro, Mate 50 Pro, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro

The HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone in the series, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. The Mate 50 Pro houses a 6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it also features an IP68 certification against water and dust.

The phone houses three camera sensors in a circular shape on the back of the device. It has a 50MP f/1.4-/f4.0 primary sensor with PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS, a 64MP f/3.5, 90mm, periscope telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. On the front, it packs a 13MP f/2.4 sensor with a depth sensor for face unlock.

The phone is powerful, and packs one of the best cameras on the market for the price. It’s powered by Harmony OS 3.0 in China, and EMUI 13 on the international market. It has a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro

The HONOR Magic 4 Pro was announced earlier this year, and it’s one of the most impressive devices that HONOR has ever unveiled. The device packs a massive 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The device has IP68 certification against water and dust, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

Pocketnow was also allowed to get an inside look at how the device was made, in case you’re interested in finding out more about the device.

The HONOR Magic 4 Pro has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with multi-directional PDAF, and laser AF. It also has a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a TOF 3D depth sensor, and 64MP f/3.5, 90mm periscope telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom. The device also has up to 100x digital zoom, and it has a flicker sensor, and a 3D depth camera for face unlocking.

If the camera department doesn’t make the phone stand out already on its own, take a look at the battery. It has a 4,600 mAh cell inside, which appears pretty generic, until you closely inspect the charging speeds. The HONOR Magic 4 Pro supports 100W fast wired charging, allowing the device to go from 0-100% in just 30 minutes. It’s also the first device to support 100W fast wireless charging, which can top up the device from 0-50% in just 15 minutes.

Vivo X80 Pro

Source: Pocketnow

The vivo X80 Pro comes with a large 6.78-inch LTPO 3 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. It has a beautiful image quality, videos and games look fantastic on the large display. Speaking about the graphics and media, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

The device has a 50MP f/1.6 primary camera on the back, alongside a 12MP f/1.9 telephoto, capable of 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. There’s also an 8MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto camera sensor with PDAF, and OIS, capable of 5x optical zoom. The device is Zeiss optics with the special Zeiss T lens coating, and it has a gimbal OIS sensor for even more stability and unique features.

The phone has a large 4,700 mAh battery, and it supports 80W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging. Vivo claims that the device can go from 0-100% in just 38 minutes with the wired charging technology, and 0-100% in 50 minutes using the wireless charging method.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra was unveiled earlier this year in June. The device features a 6.8-inch, edge-to-edge, AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate display, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, like most flagship devices. It has 8/12/16GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB, and 1TB of storage options. The phone also has a 16MP f/2.0 under-display camera, which is getting better every year, although the image quality is still not quite perfect.

On the back of the device, the Axon 40 Ultra sports three large sensors. The primary camera is a 64MP f/1.6 sensor with PDAF, laser AF, and OIS, and there’s also a 64MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera. The Axon 40 Ultra also sports a 64MP f/3.5, 91mm periscope telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom.

The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery inside and supports 65W fast-wired charging. ZTE says that it can easily last for a full day on a single charge, and we’re confident that some users might also be able to get to day 2 with a more conservative take.