One of the hottest smartphone trends of the ongoing year is 108-megapixel cameras, especially after Samsung brought it to the mainstream with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Naturally, this will set a precedent for more brands to pack such high-resolution sensors on their respective phones. What if you absolutely want a phone with a 108-megapixel camera right now? Well, here are your options:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Naturally, we start with the one that is currently the talk of the town – Samsung’s beastly Galaxy S20 Ultra. This Snapdragon 865-powered phone uses a different sensor than any other phone with a 108-megapixel camera out there. Samsung has used the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This sensor employs the Nonacell technology for combining 9 pixels into 1 larger pixel, while the older ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor uses the Tetracell tech to do 4-in-1 pixel binning.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that provides 10X hybrid zoom and a whopping 100X digital zoom, alongside a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a ToF 3D camera for depth sensing. You can check out our impressions of Samsung’s $1,400 phone in the video above.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro

This was the first phone to launch packing a 108-megapixel camera. It uses the 1/1.33-inch Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture and performs 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture brighter photos at an effective 27-megapixel resolution. There is OIS for stabilisation too. The phone has a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

And in case you had any doubts regarding its camera prowess, it managed to beat the likes of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note 10+ in DxOMark’s camera tests, and is still in the top five list. The Snapdragon 730G-powered phone is priced at GBP 399 right now, and is available in a host of Asian and European countries. There is also a Mi Note 10 Pro, but the only difference between the two is that Mi Note 10’s main camera has a 7P lens, while the Mi Note 10 Pro’s primary snapper has an 8P lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones around the same time as the Galaxy S20 series made its debut. Despite packing top-of-the-line hardware, the Mi 10 duo costs half as much as Samsung’s flagships. The Snapdragon 865-powered phones pack the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with OIS for stabilisation duties.

It is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As for the Mi 10 Pro, it packs a 20-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There are other goodies on the table as well, such as a 90Hz AMOLED display and 50W charging. The Mi 10 starts at $570, while the Mi 10 Pro will set buyers back by around $750. Both the phones will be launching globally on March 27.