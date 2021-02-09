Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you are still looking for presents to gift your partner, you’ve come to the right place. Nothing would say “I love you” better than a new smartphone. Here are the best smartphones you can purchase last minute for your partner this Valentine’s Day.

The very best for Big hands

Both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra are the best in their segments. If your partner is in the Apple ecosystem, go for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If he/she prefers Android look at the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Both of these smartphones are powered by powerful chipsets and come equipped with a set of flagship features, including an excellent set of cameras for photography as well as videography. You can’t go wrong with any of these smartphones. Both would last you a whole day easily on a single charge.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple turned back the years and took inspiration from the classic iPhone 4 form factor to design the iPhone 12 series, and it actually works. The stainless steel frame with a metallic lustre complements the glass-made rear panel, creating a beautiful contrast that is hard to take your eyes off. View at Best Buy

The ultra flagship Samsung’s latest note is one of the most powerful Android smartphones out there. Rocking an eye-catching build, feature-rich software, great cameras, and the ever-useful S Pen, the Galaxy Note 20 is a productivity powerhouse that gets it right. View at Samsung

The very best for Small hands

The iPhone 12 mini comes to mind as the first suggestion when you think about phones for small hands. Apple made it for the people who prefer small phones. It might be a compact device, but it doesn’t give up flagship features. The iPhone 12 mini comes with an OLED display, the same set of cameras as the iPhone 12, and an equally beautiful build. If you’d rather want to go with an Android smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a 5G would be a great choice for your partner. It features a flagship-grade camera and is one of the smoothest smartphones to use.

Apple iPhone 12 mini Alright, this is our favorite for reasons more than one. Terrific cameras, an immensely powerful processor, a beautiful OLED display, and a buttery smooth software. However, the best part of iPhone 12 Mini is its compact size, which means one-handed usage would be a comfortable experience. View at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4a The Pixel 4a retains the signature Pixel software experience and offers a fantastic camera output, but at a very accessible price point. However, one aspect that made me fall in love with the latest Google offering is the compact form factor that makes one-handed usage a breeze. View at Amazon

Best premium smartphone

If budget is not a problem and you want to gift the best smartphone money can buy, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the one to go for. It is a head-turner. The smartphone unfolds to give you a premium tablet experience. If glass slabs are his/her thing, go with the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra. It features a gorgeous display, an excellent set of cameras, and an all-day battery life. You can’t go wrong with any of these two smartphones.

Best foldable experience Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the perfect concoction of peak smartphone capability and innovation, something that has given new meaning to how we use smartphones and boost the productivity aspect by blending two form factors in one. It is sleek, fast and a clear glimpse into the future. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung made justice to the Ultra moniker this year, and also brought down the price by $200. The device comes equipped with four rear cameras, two of which are telephoto lenses that offer up to 10x optical zoom range. Plus, the camera features are truly impressive on this device. View at Samsung

Best value for money

Samsung launched a fan edition for its Galaxy S20 series and it went very well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a flagship smartphone at a not-so-flagship price. It comes with a gorgeous display, wireless charging, a great set of cameras, and an amazing design. It is one of the best smartphones in the segment.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung has attempted a few budget flagships in the past, but the Galaxy S20 FE finally got it right. The South Korean electronics giant has made almost no major compromises here, and this device delivers on all parameters, ranging from aesthetics to camera output and raw performance. View at Amazon

Best mid-ranger

If you are on a budget, we’d suggest you go with the OnePlus Nord. It features a splendid design and is one of the best OnePlus smartphones you can buy right now.

OnePlus Nord One of the best budget smartphones to hit the market lately, OnePlus Nord offered a perfect mix of powerful specs, clean software, and an appealing design. Additionally, the phone’s versatile camera hardware also proved to be impressive for its asking price. View at Amazon

These are some of the best smartphones for both him and her on Valentine’s Day. You can’t go wrong with any of these.