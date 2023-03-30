Smartphones have come a long way in the past decade or so, but the idea of using a stylus is still exciting for many. While drawing and note-taking are possible with your fingers, using a stylus is more natural and comfortable, and luckily, some manufacturers noticed the gap in the market. There aren’t many phones out there with proper stylus support, but if you’re after a unique feature, you’ll be glad to know that there are several options at different price ranges. Our top pick in 2023 remains the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we have many other alternatives.
In this guide, we collected some of the best smartphones with stylus support in 2023. We have plenty of high-end flagship devices, a couple of foldables, and even a few affordable mid-rangers. All of these devices can take notes and do sketches, and some even come with additional functionality like solving math problems. Depending on what you’re after, latency might differ on these phones, but rest assured; they’re perfect for everyday use.
If you pick up one of these devices, you might also be interested in some additional protection. We recommend you check out one of our excellent smartphone accessories guides.
1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best and highest-end Android flagship devices on the market in 2023. It features a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with 120Hz variable refresh rate. It has 1750 nits of peak brightness, making it easy to see even in direct sunlight. The panel features low latency, making it hands down the best device to be paired with the dedicated S Pen stylus, which is embedded in the bottom of the device.
The phone with various software features aimed to be used with the pen, allowing users to take screenshots, draw, take notes, sketch, and even copy items on display. It’s one of the best software experiences for stylus users, as everything comes bundled with the device.
Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an excellent battery life, providing a full day of use on a single charge. If there’s a downside, it’s that its 45W wired charging is slower than the one offered by the competition, but luckily it’s still fast enough to juice up the phone to a comfortable level in just an hour.
If you’re looking for the best smartphone with the S Pen stylus, and a plethora of features built-in by Samsung, then the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone to buy in 2023.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Operating System: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13
- Front camera: 12MP f/2.2
- Rear cameras: 200MP primary f/1.7, 10MP periscope 10x optical zoom, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
- Charging: 45W wired (0-65% in 30 mins)
- IP Rating: IP68
- Stylus type: S Pen
- Beautiful, bright, and responsive display
- Excellent battery life
- Superb camera performance
- Fast performance
- Charging speed isn't up to date
- Expensive
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If the Galaxy S23 Ultra is outside of your budget, we’d strongly recommend last year’s contender, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The two devices feature a near identical design, and although last year’s S22 Ultra no longer sports the latest and the greatest hardware, it’s still respectable. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with plenty of memory and storage to store your pictures, apps, and drawings. Speaking of the drawings, the S22 Ultra also comes with the same embedded S Pen stylus as the newer S23 Ultra, and it has the same features, latency, and functions as well.
The camera is powerful, enabling users to take breathtaking photos day and night, and the battery can last more than a day on a single charge, depending on your usage. There’s a 5,000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on. The device is backed by 45W fast wired charging that can top up the device from 0-100% in about an hour.
Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra might not be the latest and the greatest device anymore, but it sure packs everything that qualifies it as a recommended device in 2023. You can often get it for half price and sometimes for less. If you don’t want to spend more than $1,000 in one go, the S22 Ultra is an excellent alternative.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Front camera: 40MP f/2.2
- Rear cameras: 108MP primary f/1.8, 10MP periscope telephoto, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
- Charging: 45W wired (0-100% in about an hour)
- IP Rating: IP68
- Stylus type: S Pen
- Excellent S Pen features
- Beautiful display
- Powerful hardware
- Charging could be faster
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable flagship devices in 2023. It’s a small improvement on the outside, compared to the Fold 3, but many quality of life changes make this foldable the best on the market. For starters, both the cover and main displays support the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, supporting 120Hz refresh rate. That said, only the main display supports the S Pen functionality, which packs the same features that could be found in the Galaxy Note, and now, the Galaxy S22/Galaxy S23 Ultra series.
It’s worth mentioning that the S Pen stylus is an optional accessory, and it cannot be stored within the phone’s body, unlike on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some special cases let you carry the pen with you, but this adds a significant bulk and hassle to the device.
On the inside, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It holds up well in day-to-day use, and it’s an excellent smartphone for playing games on a large display. It has a capable camera setup, enabling you to take photos in all lighting conditions. While it won’t beat the latest flagships, or even the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it can take capture beautiful images.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Display: Cover:6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Main: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Battery: 4,400 mAh
- Operating System: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13
- Front camera: 4MP f/1.8 under display, 10MP f/2.2 on cover screen
- Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm (Unfolded)
- Charging: 25W
- IP Rating: IPX8 water resistant
- Stylus type: S Pen
- Great battery life
- Superb performance
- Beautiful and responsive displays
- Great camera setup
- S Pen is sold as an optional accessry
- Expensive
- It charges slowly
4. Honor Magic Vs
The HONOR Magic Vs was unveiled at MWC 2023, and it’s the second foldable flagship from the company. It sports a beautiful 7.9-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.45-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is responsive and fast, and the main screen lets you use the optional stylus to take notes and sign documents. The large screen is excellent for drawing and sketching, but the downside is that it’s an optional accessory. This means you’ll have to carry it separately, and it can’t be stored within the phone’s body.
That said, it’s an excellent device with only a few compromises. The phone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a triple camera setup and is one of the best-looking foldables in 2023.
Despite the compact and slim form factor, the Magic Vs packs a large 5,000 mAh battery, one of the largest in a foldable available today. It also supports 66W fast wired charging, but unfortunately, it lacks wireless charging. If you’re looking for an alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, this is it. It’s available in the UK, Europe, and parts of Asia.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Display: Cover: 6.45-inch OLED, 120Hz, Main: 7.9-inch OLED, 90Hz
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Operating System: Magic OS 7.1 based on Android 13
- Front camera: 16MP f/2.5
- Rear cameras: 54MP f/1.9 primary, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 160.3 x 141.5 x 6.1 mm (Unfolded)
- Charging: 66W wired
- IP Rating: -
- Stylus type: Supports stylus input (optional)
- Wide cover display and compact form factor
- Excellent camera setup
- Large battery and 66W fast charging
- Excellent performance
- No IP rating
- It lacks wireless charging
- Expensive
- Unavailable in North America
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was unveiled back in August 2021. Even though it’s 2023, the phone held up exceptionally well, and so did its price. You can get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for less than $1,000 in the US, making it one of the cheapest foldables on the market.
While many consider it an “old” device, don’t let the age fool you. The Fold 3 kept up well and is still an exceptional foldable flagship you can buy today. It’s powered by the, still very powerful, Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12 GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. It has a capable camera setup, and most importantly, supports the S Pen. It has all of the same features as the Galaxy S22/S23 Ultra series, and even the Fold 4, making it a no-brainer, especially if you’re looking to enter the foldable world.
Just like we mentioned for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it’s worth remembering that the S Pen is an optional accessory and cannot be stored within the Fold 3’s body. It’s not ideal, but at least the phone is one of the rare devices to sport compatibility with the accessory.
The Galaxy Fold 3 comes with a triple 12MP camera setup on the back, enabling users to take beautiful photos day and night. As for the battery, it sports a 4,400 mAh cell with support for 25W wired charging. It’s an excellent first foldable device if you’re on a budget, and 2023 is the best time to take it for a spin and try it.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Display: Cover: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Main: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Battery: 4,400 mAh
- Operating System: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13
- Front camera: 4MP f/1.8 under-display, 10MP f/2.2 on cover screen
- Rear cameras: 12MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm (Unfolded)
- Charging: 25W wired
- IP Rating: IPX8
- Stylus type: S Pen (Optional)
- Excellent performance
- Beautiful and responsive display
- IPX8 water resistant
- Perfect S Pen compatibility
- Not the best battery life and slow charging
- Decent camera performance
- Narrow and small cover display
6. Moto G Stylus 2022
The Motorola G Stylus 2022 is the latest midranger by the company to offer support for the built-in stylus. While it’s not as responsive, and doesn’t support the same low-frequency as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s still more than capable of taking notes, signing documents, and drawing on the large 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate.
As for the hardware, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by the Snapdragon 685 5G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB expandable storage. While the phone lacks an IP rating, Motorola has a special water-repellent coating that prevents accidental water damage in rainy conditions.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 can often be found at around $120 on Amazon, making it one of the most affordable devices to support a stylus. The new Moto G Stylus 2023 is rumored to arrive in a month or two, but if you’re on the verge of upgrading, it might be just the device you’re looking for.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Front camera: 16MP f/2.2
- Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.9 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 depth
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3 mm
- Charging: 10W wired
- IP Rating: Water-repellent
- Micro SD card support: Yes
- Stylus type: Built in stylus
- Affordable
- Decent performance
- Responsive and large display
- Built-in stylus
- Expandable storage
- Slow charging
7. TCL Stylus 5G
The TCL Stylus 5G is another excellent midranger supporting 5G and a stylus. It’s powered by the budget MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with just 4GB of memory and 128GB expandable storage. This isn’t for the gamers, but for those who want to use a few apps, and sign documents. It’s an excellent entry-level device with great stylus features, enabling users to get the most out of their device at this low price range.
The TCL Stylus 5G features TCL UI 4.0, based on Android 12. It has a quad-camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery, allowing users to take photos, draw and sign documents on the go. It’s available at T-Mobile and often discounted, making it a great budget alternative to the Moto G Stylus.
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Display: 6.81-inch IPS LCD, 60Hz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Operating System: TCL UI 4.0 based on Android 12
- Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 primary, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth
- Connectivity: 5G, LTE
- Dimensions: 169.6 x 76.5 x 9 mm
- Charging: 18W wired
- IP Rating: None
- Micro SD card support: Yes
- Stylus type: Built-in stylus
- Great design and hardware for the price
- Built-in stylus comes with useful features
- MicroSD card slot lets you expand storage
- Affordable
- 60Hz refresh rate display
- Small battery
- Outdated software