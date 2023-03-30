The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best and highest-end Android flagship devices on the market in 2023. It features a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with 120Hz variable refresh rate. It has 1750 nits of peak brightness, making it easy to see even in direct sunlight. The panel features low latency, making it hands down the best device to be paired with the dedicated S Pen stylus, which is embedded in the bottom of the device.

The phone with various software features aimed to be used with the pen, allowing users to take screenshots, draw, take notes, sketch, and even copy items on display. It’s one of the best software experiences for stylus users, as everything comes bundled with the device.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an excellent battery life, providing a full day of use on a single charge. If there’s a downside, it’s that its 45W wired charging is slower than the one offered by the competition, but luckily it’s still fast enough to juice up the phone to a comfortable level in just an hour.

If you’re looking for the best smartphone with the S Pen stylus, and a plethora of features built-in by Samsung, then the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone to buy in 2023.

