Gaming on mobile devices has come a long way, and you can now play games such as action, FPS, simulation, shooting, RPG, and even RTS games. You can emulate older and classic games, or play a competitive game such as Fortnite, Diablo, Call of Duty Mobile, and many more. These are often best on dedicated gaming smartphones, although most of the best phones are capable of playing demanding games without a problem, albeit, with less gaming-oriented features and optimizations.

If you have a midranger or a high-end smartphone, you might want to up your game by purchasing dedicated accessories to give you a little bit of an advantage, or simply to keep you entertained for longer. We’ve collected some of our favorite, and most useful accessories that we could find from chargers, portable power banks, gaming controllers, finger sleeves, and even coolers.

Best Portable Chargers

Power banks and chargers are essential for keeping the lights on. Smartphone games are demanding, and as such, they’ll consume more power and drain your battery quickly. If you’re planning a long gaming session out in the wild, or you just happen to be away from the plug for too long, you might want to consider one of these portable power banks, or compact chargers.