Gaming on mobile devices has come a long way, and you can now play games such as action, FPS, simulation, shooting, RPG, and even RTS games. You can emulate older and classic games, or play a competitive game such as Fortnite, Diablo, Call of Duty Mobile, and many more. These are often best on dedicated gaming smartphones, although most of the best phones are capable of playing demanding games without a problem, albeit, with less gaming-oriented features and optimizations.

If you have a midranger or a high-end smartphone, you might want to up your game by purchasing dedicated accessories to give you a little bit of an advantage, or simply to keep you entertained for longer. We’ve collected some of our favorite, and most useful accessories that we could find from chargers, portable power banks, gaming controllers, finger sleeves, and even coolers.

Best Portable Chargers

Power banks and chargers are essential for keeping the lights on. Smartphone games are demanding, and as such, they’ll consume more power and drain your battery quickly. If you’re planning a long gaming session out in the wild, or you just happen to be away from the plug for too long, you might want to consider one of these portable power banks, or compact chargers.

  • Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh
    Anker PowerCore 10000
    The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds. 

  • PBI Anker PowerCore Slim 10K PD
    Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD
    The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control.

  • UGREEN 30W USB C pbi Background Removed
    UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger
    The UGREEN 30W USB-C Charger is a compact, powerful charger supporting Samsung's 25W Fast Charging standard. It features an upgraded GaN II chip, foldable plug design, and Thermal Guard technology for real-time protection. With multiple fast charging protocols, it can charge earbuds, phones, and even tablets. It has multiple safety systems for all-round security.

  • Anker Nano II 45W pbi Background Removed
    Anker Nano II 30W Charger
    The Anker 30W GaN II charger has a single USB-C port and features a compact and small form factor. It can charge supported devices at up to 30W, and it easily fits in any backpack.

  • PBI Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
    Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
    Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W.

  • casetify PowerThru Power Bank pbi
    CASETiFY PowerThru Power Bank
    CASETiFY PowerThru Power Bank is one of the best MagSafe-compatible wireless power banks for iPhone. It features 5,000 mAh battery and comes with pass-through charging support as well. It's slim enough to fit in a pocket and keep your iPhone charged up all through the day.

  • PBI Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank
    Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank
    The Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank provides up to 25W of wired power for your compatible Samsung smartphones, and it enables 7.5W charging wirelessly. It can easily provide up to two or three chargers for mobile devices, and it's compact with a large battery.

  • pbi-Belkin USB-C 20,000 mAh Power Bank
    Belkin USB-C 20,000 mAh Power Bank
    The Belkin USB-C portable charger has a large 20,000 mAh battery capacity, and it supports up to 15W of power output. It can charge up to three devices at a time, and it has a USB-C, and two USB-A ports to make the process more convenient. 

Best Gaming Controllers

Gaming controllers provide a more versatile and physical experience to enjoy your games with analog sticks and buttons. They’re effective, sensitive, and provide a comfortable experience with a more immersive feedback. It’s ideal if you want to play FPS, racing, or simulation games.

  • pbi-backbone-one-mobile-gaming-controller
    Backbone One
    Android & iPhone

    The BACKBONE One mobile gaming controller works with iPhone and Android devices, and it supports most games. It has analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks to elevate your gaming experience. The controller is available in two colors, black and white.

  • pbi-razer-kishi-v2-gaming-controller
    Razer Kishi V2
    Editor's Choice

    The Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller is portable, and comes with console-quality controls. It has micro switch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros to bring console-quality gaming to your smartphone.

  • Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
    Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
    Take your gaming to the next level with the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, which will give you an improved mobile gaming experience on Android and iOS devices.

  • pbi- Razer Raiju Mobile
    Razer Raiju Mobile
    Portable

    The Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller features an ergonomic design, an adjustable phone mount, and soft-touch buttons with tactile feedback for the most precision. It comes with a mobile app to let you configure your experience, and it has hair trigger mode for a more competitive advantage.

Best Accessories

Here, we included some of our favorite gadgets and accessories, such as wireless earbuds, finger sleeves, and RGB coolers, to keep your phone, fingers, and ears safe and sound.

  • pbi-nuozme-mobile-gaming-finger-sleeves
    Nuozme 6-pack finger sleeves
    Increase sensitivity

    It's made of a flexible, breathable, and lightweight nanofiber material. It's smooth, and it helps prevent humidity, sweat, and smudges while playing games. It's highly sensitive, and the tips cover the fingertips and sides to increase sensitivity and make the gaming experience more comfortable for longer sessions.

  • pbi-black-shark-fun-cooler
    Black Shark Fun Cooler
    Cool & Effective

    The Black Shark Fun Cooler has seven blades, and it improves the efficiency and cools down the device to prevent throttling, and a downgraded experience. It supports both Android and iOS, and it's portable, and can be powered and charged with a USB-C cable.

  • pbi-razer-phone-cooler-chroma
    Razer Phone Cooler Chroma
    RGB Fan

    The Razer Phone Cooler is compatible with Android and iPhone smartphones, and it has 12 RGB LEDs. It has seven blades to ensure the maximum airflow with minimal noise, and it supports more than 16 million colors. It's MagSafe compatible, and it can be charged by a USB-C cable.

  • pbi-sandisk-microsd-card
    SanDisk MicroSD
    Extra Storage

    If you have a smartphone or tablet with a microSD card slot, you might want to up your storage. Games like Genshin Impact, Asphalt, and COD:Mobile can take up lots of storage, so you could easily run out of storage just by installing some of your favorite titles.

  • PBI Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation
    Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
    Class-leading ANC

    The second-generation AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and it works with all smartphones – although some features and customization options are limited to Apple devices. That said, it has class-leading ANC and Ambient mode, low latency, and an immersive sound experience.

  • PBI Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Low-latency
    Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features.

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro
    Google Pixel Buds Pro
    Immersive Sound

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the flagship wireless earbuds from the software giant. It packs Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, wireless charging and all of the Google Assistant features you need.

  • 2-nothing-ear-2-pbi
    Nothing Ear 2
    Transparent Design

    Nothing Ear (2) are the new true wireless earbuds from the London-based brand. The new earbuds come with features such as Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0 technology, Personal Sound Profile, Dual Connection, Clear Voice Technology, and much more. There is support for Active Noise Cancelation and the earbuds also have IP54 rating.

Should you buy a gaming accessory?

The short answer is: No, you don't have to, but it certainly helps you enhance your experience while gaming on a mobile device.

These are just some of the best essential gaming accessories for mobile gamers to help elevate your experience. Whether you want to gain an advantage over your opponents, or want to keep your device cool, we have plenty of options to choose from, and these controllers, coolers, earbuds, and chargers will ensure you can play for as long, and as comfortable, as possible. The above products are also excellent presents for your friends and loved ones, and while some can go for over $100, an SD card or a finger sleeve are some of the most affordable options to help fellow gamers to enhance their gameplay.