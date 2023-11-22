Getting your first smart TV might not be an easy task, considering that there are tons of options to choose from. You can easily be seduced by purchasing a new TV with a massive 100-inch display if your budget allows it, but some of us don’t have the money or the space to get them into our homes. However, there’s a sweet spot that will let you enjoy your favorite content without breaking the bank, which usually falls around the $500 budget, as these models normally include several premium features and a screen that’s large enough to keep everyone happy.

That’s why we have decided to handpick the best smart TVs you can get for $500 to help you save time and some money on your quest to get the best TV for your home. There are several interesting options, including some from big names like Samsung and LG, but you will soon find out that other great options will get you more for your cash.

Best smart TVs for under $500

TCL Q6 QLED TV Editor's Choice $498 $700 Save $202 Those looking for a feature-packed yet affordable smart TV can pick up the TCL Q6 QLED TV. This TV supports up to 120Hz refresh rate while gaming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ playback. Pros Amazing image and audio quality

Elegant design

Large display Cons Could be brighter

Local Dimming would've been great $498 at Amazon

Our top pick is also one of the most affordable options you can get at the time of writing, as TCL’s 65-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is currently available for just $498 after receiving a 29 percent discount. This smart TV normally sells for $700, which means that it fits perfectly in our price range, and it offers excellent features and a decent screen size. The 2023 version of the Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is also available in other size options that usually sell for more, but it seems that Black Friday savings are making every variant even more compelling, so hurry and get yours.

The TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV is an excellent option for those interested in a new Google TV, as it will deliver 4K image at 60Hz, and it will also deliver exceptional image and sound quality thanks to tons of features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, support for HDR Pro+ and more. And to make things better, you can also control your smart TV with Alexa, making everything simpler.

Hisense U6K Series Runner up $498 $800 Save $302 The Hisense U6K series features Mini-LED technology and is one of the best options on the market due to its support for QLED technology. It even has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos standards. Pros Outsdanting image and audio quality

Great for gaming

Low input lag Cons Doesn't support HDMI 2.1 bandwidth

Tops out at 60Hz refresh rates $498 at Amazon

Our runner-up might be just as good as our top pick, but we also have to thank the latest Black Friday offers for bringing Hisense’s U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD smart Google TV to a very affordable and competitive under $500 price tag. This model is currently receiving a massive 38 percent discount, making it drop down from its regular $800 price tag.

Hisense’s U6 Series Mini-LED Smart TV also features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for an exceptional media experience, but you get a slight bump in quality with Dolby Vision IQ. You also get Quantum Dot Color, a very convenient Game Mode Plus, 60Hz refresh rates, and other great features. So, if you want to take advantage of this deal, I suggest you pick up the 65-inch model of Hisense’s U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV, as it’s now available for just $498.

Roku Plus TV Best Value $380 $500 Save $120 Without a doubt, one of the best smart TVs you can get for the money, as you won't spend more than $500, and you will be taking a fairly large display that will let you enjoy anything you want. Pros Roku OS is fast and fluid

Extremely affordable

Good picture quality Cons Struggles in bright scenarios

No gaming extras $380 at Best Buy

Next in line is Roku’s 55-inch Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV, as it now stands at $380 thanks to a $120 price drop. We tried going for the larger 65-inch variant, but it was $50 over our budget, and we’re really trying to pick out the best you can get for your money.

The Roku Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV was created and designed to deliver a premium entertainment experience at a very affordable price tag. The best part is that this product arrives with a stunning QLED screen that will also give you a very pleasant media experience. Unfortunately, you get 10 inches less of screen size, which is why I honestly think that this will be a better option for those interested in a smaller TV. Roku has already made itself a great name in the streaming industry, so it was only logical that we received a smart TV that runs on Roku, which means you get a simple experience and even free streaming, depending on where you’re based.

Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV Samsung's affordable option $448 $548 Save $100 The Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV arrives with some of the company’s best features, including Dual LED technology, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, a convenient Game Hub, Alexa built-in, 4K content upscaling and more. Pros Extremely bright image

Excellent smart-TV features

Perfect for gaming Cons Limited viewing angle

Wish we could've gotten a larger display $448 at Amazon

Now, we couldn’t leave Samsung and other big names out of the selection, even though our options won’t be as large as we’d wish. For instance, you can get Samsung’s QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR smart TV with Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, and other great features for just $448 thanks to a very interesting 18 percent discount. This option normally sells for $550, which means you get to save $100 if you can live with a 43-inch smart TV that’s not as small as you might think, but then again, you can get a larger screen with other options. But in the end, you know that you can rest assured that Samsung will deliver an excellent product that will last for years to come.

LG UQ75 Series 4K Smart TV Excellent 2022 model $447 $630 Save $183 LG's UQ75 Series 4K Smart TV is the perfect combination of great features and a very affordable price if you can settle by having an older model from 2022. Pros Excellent AI 4K upscaling

webOS customization Cons Could manage games better

webOS might not be for everyone $447 at Amazon

LG has some of the best displays you can get on the market, so it’s only logical that we get one of their smart TVs in this selection. You can currently get one of these 65-inch smart TVs for just $447, thanks to a 29 percent discount, and you can also add $17 extra savings if you don’t forget to add the on-page coupon. LG’s UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV features AI-powered 4K Active HDR, a very practical game optimizer, 4K upscaling thanks to its a5 Gen5 AI processor, and more.

The LG UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV also runs on webOS, which is perfect for those who love customization, as you can tweak your settings with separate accounts and get personalized recommendations for every family member. You also get support for the best streaming services around, so you will be more than covered with this option.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon's best $440 $600 Save $160 Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV features an amazing display, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, and hands-free Alexa voice control to help you watch your favorite content without making an effort. Pros Fire OS is fast and fluid

Works perfectly with other Alexa-enabled devices

Fire TV Ambient Experience is great Cons narrow viewing angles

content upscaling needs some work $440 at Amazon

Another excellent option, and maybe the best you can get if you’re in love with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, as the company’s latest smart Fire TVs have gotten better with every iteration. We picked the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV for this list because it’s now available for $440, thanks to a 27 percent discount. The best part about Amazon’s offering is that the company is always trying to give us more for our money, meaning that you will get some of the best value for your investment.

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV arrives with Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, Adaptive Brightness, and hands-free control with Alexa voice commands. You will also be able to enjoy fast and snappy navigation, as Fire OS is one of the best UIs I have ever experienced.

Final Thoughts : Best smart TVs for under $500

There are tons of excellent smart TVs out there, and we might also want to include some honorable mentions that didn’t make the selection because they exceeded the price tag or they arrived with a smaller screen size than the one I was looking for. Yes, a 65-inch screen is just about perfect for every scenario and almost every need, as it will be perfect for games, movies, and just about anything else you can think of. Still, You also have the chance to check out TCL’s Q7 or Hisense’s U7 series smart TVs. They’re both listed for under $500, but they will only get you a 55-inch screen.

Either way, you will be more than happy with any of the options listed in this selection, especially if you’re also managing to save big bucks on your new smart TV thanks to the ongoing Black Friday deals. TCL’s Q6 Series Smart TV remains the top choice for those who want excellent audio and image quality on a large canvas, but you will do just as well with Hisense’s Q6 Mini-LED smart TV.