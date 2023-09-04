Labor Day is here, and we have a vast selection of crazy deals for anyone looking to save big bucks on a new smart TV. First, we have TCL’s 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV, which now sells for just $3,000 after a $2,000 price drop. This smart TV is also available at Best Buy, but you will find that it will only be available for this price until midnight.

TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV $3000 $5000 Save $2000 TCL’s XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV featured an amazing 98-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for the latest and most popular streaming services, including HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, and more. $3000 at Amazon $3000 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV is an excellent option for anyone looking to have a massive display in their homes without breaking the bank. This 2023 model arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, Dolby Atmos, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. It will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion to provide a blur-free viewing experience, no matter what you’re watching.

Yes, you will also find great deals on TCL’s Q series smart TVs and other great options from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. But there’s another excellent option for those who want a new smart TV on a budget, as the Hisense U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV starts at $748 with 32 percent savings. This model packs Quantum Dot Color technology, 144Hz refresh rates with Game Mode Pro, a very bright image that will reach up to 1,500 nits, Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free voice control, and support for the best digital assistants around.