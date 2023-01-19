The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable and smart speakers that money can buy. Despite the small size, the speaker packs a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker and weighs just 340g. It has Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to the device wirelessly.

The Echo Dot is powered by a 15W adaptor, and it supports Amazon Alexa, which can speak in many different languages, including English, Germany, French, Italian, and Spanish. It can stream your favorite songs from the most popular streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and Audible.

If you’re in the process of making your home smarter, you’ll be glad to find out that Echo products support most popular brands, enabling you to control your smart lights, get alarms, change the thermostat, fan settings, smart plugs and more. Sadly, it lacks support for Zigbee, but it’s still compatible with many devices.

There’s also another Echo Dot with clock available, which packs a clock, allowing you to see the time without asking for it.

