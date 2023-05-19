Smart home devices have become a must-have in 2023. Whether you want your coffee ready when you wake up or come home to a vacuumed house after work, there's a smart home device for that. What's more? These devices not only make your life easier — by automating a task and by allowing us to control our home with just a tap on our smartphones — but they also promote energy conservation, preventing unnecessary wastage.

It's 2023, and there are hundreds (if not thousands) of smart devices available in the market. However, the question remains: which smart home device should you buy? In this article, we'll explore some of the best devices available to help you make an informed decision.

The best smart home devices you can buy in 2023

In order to help you find the best smart home product for your needs, we have structured this article into various smart home categories. From smart speakers to security cameras and more, each category has its dedicated section. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Smart Speakers

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Clock Best Amazon Smart Speaker The new Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation comes with an all-new audio experience, a new LED display that shows you the weather, song titles, and more when you ask, and a temperature sensor. Echo Dot with Clock Echo Dot without Clock

Google Nest Audio Best Google Smart Speaker If you're looking for a Google Assistant-based smart home speaker, then the Nest Audio is the best option out there. While Nest Mini works great, this smart speaker has much better sound quality, making it our recommended choice. $99 at Best Buy $99 at B&H

Sonos One Smart Speaker with Best Sound If you're looking for a speaker that offers the best-quality audio along with smart home features, the Sonos One is the best option out there. Not only does it offer the best sound, but it also comes with the choice of voice assistant — Google or Amazon. See at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

One of the first gadgets you must purchase while building your own ecosystem of smart home products is a smart speaker. Thankfully, Amazon and Google both offer a wide range of smart speakers. While the base Echo Dot from Amazon is sufficient for most, the Echo Studio delivers much better sound for a premium price. Similarly, if you're looking for the best smart speaker in the Google ecosystem, we recommend taking a look at the Nest Audio rather than the Nest Mini.

However, if you're looking for a smart speaker that offers the best audio quality, Sonos One is an excellent choice. It delivers the best in class sound and provides an option to choose the voice assistant you like — Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. On the other hand, if you're a part of the Apple ecosystem, you can also opt for the HomePod mini or the recently introduced HomePod 2nd Gen.

Smart Displays

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) Best for Amazon ecosystem The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter smart home devices. See at Amazon

Google Nest Hub Best for Google ecosystem Google's latest Nest Hub (2nd Gen) features a 7-inch display making it a perfect device for your bedside table. It also comes with many features such as a smart home hub, the ability to make calls, track sleep, ad support for entertainment apps. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. $99.99 at Best Buy $99.99 at Adorama

Google Pixel Tablet Best Value The Google Pixel Tablet aims to provide the best large-screen entertainment center at home. It's powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset, and has many smart home features built-in. It comes with a speaker dock to provide the ultimate portable home entertainment experience. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Sometimes, having a smart speaker isn't enough. We often need to interact with our digital assistants visually, and such devices can serve as interactive tools for children or offer surveillance capabilities when combined with a security camera. The above-mentioned products are some of the best smart speakers with displays on the market.

The Nest Hub offers an excellent choice if you're in the Google ecosystem. The Echo Show stands as a solid competitor in this space as well. However, Google brought a new dimension to this product category this summer with the launch of the Pixel Tablet. Offering the best Android tablet experience, this device also functions as a smart speaker when docked, making it the ideal choice for those looking for a multi-purpose product.

Security Cameras

Blink Mini Best basic security camera The Blink Mini indoor smart security camera offers motion detection and two-way audio, allowing you to monitor and communicate with people in your home from your smartphone. You can customize motion detection zones and receive alerts as well. See at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Best indoor security camera Ring Stick Up Cam is a battery-powered camera that lets users check in on their homes at any time. The camera can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface, It can also be connected to other Ring devices for a comprehensive home security system. See at Amazon

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Best outdoor security camera The Nest Cam with floodlight is Google's smart home security solution for the outdoors. It sends alerts directly through the Google Home app and can be checked in on 24/7 with 1080p HDR video and night vision. The floodlight's brightness can be adjusted through the app. See at Amazon

In today's world, it's become essential to invest in a smart home security camera. These devices not only allow you to check in on your home from any part of the world, but they also often alert you about potential intruders and allow you to communicate when someone arrives at your door.

There are a number of smart home security cameras out there, catering to both indoor and outdoor requirements. Mentioned above are just some of the best options on the market. Therefore, we recommend you to check out the comprehensive smart home security guide to select the best smart camera that suits your need.

Smart Locks

August Smart Lock Premium Pick August smart lock is the best Wi-Fi enabled lock on the market. You can attach it to your existing deadbolt without pulling it apart. It also comes with several smart app features. $191 USD at Amazon See at Best Buy

eufy Security C210 Editor's Choice If you're looking for an affordable smart lock, the eufy Security C210 is one of the best options out there. It offers five ways to open the lock (from the app, keypad, voice assistant, and even smartwatch) and comes with 18-month aftersales service. $139 USD at Amazon

Wyze Lock Bolt Best Value If you're looking for an even more affordable option, then you should consider the Wyze Lock Bolt. It offers keyless entry using your fingerprint and comes with a companion app as well. $79 USD at Amazon

Doorbells

Blink Video Doorbell Editor's Choice The Blink Video Doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere with its 1080p HD video and two-way audio. It has a long-lasting battery life of up to two years and offers customizable alerts, privacy settings, and more. See at Amazon

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wire-Free) Offer Smart Speaker Connectivity The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a simple, wire-free doorbell camera that features HDR footage, a 180-degree wide field view, night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance. It can also be connected with other smart home devices. See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Overall Best The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a 1080p HD video doorbell with improved motion detection, privacy zones, and audio privacy. It can be powered by a rechargeable battery pack and is easy to set up. See at Amazon

Smart video doorbells allow you to answer your front door even when you're away from home. Using Wi-Fi, a camera, and a microphone, they allow you to communicate when someone arrives at your door. There are a number of smart doorbells available in the market. Mentioned above are some of the best options on the market, but we recommend you to go through our comprehensive guide to find the right video doorbell for your home.

Thermostats

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat 2nd Gen Editor's Choice Ecobee3 is one of the best smart thermostats on the market. It features an automatic pause function when a door or window is left open and comes with a companion app as well. $149 USD at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat Premium Pick Google Nest Learning Thermostat, even though it is on the expensive side, is one of the best thermostats on the market. It comes with features such as auto-schedule. It learns from you and programs itself. $189 USD at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat Best Value If you're looking for a smart home thermostat but are not looking to break the bank, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is one of the best options. It comes with comparable features and costs less. $79 USD at Amazon

Smart Vacuum Robots

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Editor's Choice iRobot Roomba i3 Evo features a powerful suction and cleaning system. This smart robot vacuum learns your home and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room you want. $299 USD at Amazon

eufy RoboVac G30 Best Rated The eufy RoboVac G30 comes with hard-hitting suction and app control with a cleaning history. This robot vacuum also features BoostIQ tech that increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed. $279 USD at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Premium Pick The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is one of the best options on the market right now. It comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris and it also comes with LiDAR vision that quickly and accurately maps your home. $399 USD at Amazon

Smart robot vacuums have transitioned from being a luxury to an essential household item. These small robots map your home and clean them when needed. There are many smart robot vacuums on the market, and they differ based on the factors such as suction power, whether they feature built-in trash bins or not, battery capacity, and other features. Choosing one can be overwhelming for many, so here are our top recommendations.

Lights

Philips Hue White and Color A19 Premium Pick This is the default and best smart light bulb from Philips. If you're looking for a long-lasting, colorful and bright smart bulb, this is one of the best on the market. $84 USD at Amazon

WYZE Bulb Color Editor's Choice If you're looking for a cheaper and reliable alternative, the Wyze Bulb Color is a great option. It also offers millions of colors to choose from and features a companion app to control the lighting. $22 USD at Amazon

Sengled Smart Bulb Best Value This smart build is easy to setup and does not require a hub. The companion app helps change the colors and also tracks energy consumption, but lacks advanced automation features. $29 USD at Amazon

Smart lights elevate the look of your home, offering millions of colors, so you can set it to your mood. Philips Hue stands out as the top choice, but you can also opt for the WYZE Bulb Color and Sengled Smart Bulb. If, however, you're looking for the full array of Philips smart bulbs, then we recommend you to check out our full guide on the same.

Coffee Makers

Keurig K-Supreme Smart Coffee Maker Best Value The Keurig K-Supreme is one of the best smart coffee makers out there. You can program it to make the coffee of the taste that you like and it also comes with MultiStream Technology for richer flavors. $179 USD at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker Editor's Choice Hamilton Beach's Smart Coffee Maker works with Alexa, allowing you to ask your digital assistant to start brewing, change brew strength or turn it off. You can also program it to get your coffee ready when you wake up. $89 USD at Amazon

Mueller Drip Coffee Maker Affordable If you're looking for an affordable option, you should consider the Mueller Drip Coffee Maker. A Keep Warm Function keeps the coffee warm at the temperature you like when you wake up, and it also has anti-drip and anti-slip features. $29 USD at Amazon

If you're someone who just can't do without a cup of coffee in the morning, you should consider investing in a smart coffee maker. The Hamilton Beach is downright the best choice, considering it offers support for Alexa as well as morning routines, but you can also opt for the ever-reliable Keurig K-Supreme Smart Coffee Maker. If you're looking for a machine that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, you can also consider the Mueller Drip Coffee Maker.

Smart Plugs

Wemo Smart Plug Editor's Choice Wemo Smart Plug is the best option on the market as it comes with Thread support. This means you can set up this device no matter the ecosystem you're invested in, since it is compatible with Apple's HomeKit as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. $19 USD at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug HS103 Best Value Kasa Smart Plug adds voice control to your socket as it is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with the scheduling feature. $15 USD at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug Best for Amazon Ecosystem Amazon Smart Plug is Alexa-enabled and offers features such as scheduling and automatic on-off. It features a compact design and requires no hub to set up. $24 USD at Amazon

Smart plugs are an essential part of a smart home. These devices not only allow you to control connected appliances via an app or voice assistant, but they also allow you to conserve energy. Moreover, most smart plugs also come with features such as scheduling and automation of tasks like turning on/off lights or coffee makers. The products listed above are the best on the market right now, but if you're looking for a reliable choice, then you should consider the Wemo Smart Plug, which offers support for the newer Matter smart home standard.

Smart Appliances

Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub is one of the best refrigerators out there. It offers ample 29 cu. ft of space and comes with a smart display that lets you manage calendars, stream music, and do much more right from the door of your refrigerator. See at Samsung See at Amazon

LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Washing Machine The LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled all-in-one washer features a variety of cycles to accommodate different types of fabrics. It also comes with app support, in order to keep your appliance running smoothly. The washer also features energy monitoring. See at Amazon

SHARP Smart Dishwasher SHARP Smart Dishwasher features Alexa support so you can schedule your washing cycles or just ask the dishwasher to run from the comfort of your bed. It is quiet and also supports smart reordering so it can automatically order the liquid when the supply is running low. $999 USD at Amazon

Concluding our compilation of the best smart home devices, here are some smart appliances worth considering. The Sharp and LG appliances simplify the monitoring of dish and laundry cycles, while Samsung's smart fridge elevates the refrigeration experience. So which smart home devices are you getting? Let us know in the comments section below!