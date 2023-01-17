The Google Glass prototype was an impressive concept when it was first introduced in 2013. Unfortunately, the Google Glass was short-lived due to its short battery life, limited use cases, privacy concerns, and high price tag. Since then, many companies have ventured into the smart wearable business, focusing on a more enhanced audio experience, and offering hands-free cameras to capture important moments. We have an excellent list of the best true wireless earbuds, in case you’re after the best audio experience.

Nowadays, most eyewear devices are considered luxury items, although most can be bought for as much as traditional glasses or a little more. They’re more affordable than ever, and many are even compatible with prescription lenses, offering the best of both worlds for those brave enough to spend $200-$500 on smart glasses.

Some brands have cameras, marketed as hands-free cameras that capture important moments of your life, while others are open-ear speakers that let you listen to music, or your favorite podcasts on the go. There are various technologies, and new ones are on the horizon, offering built-in displays, translating features, navigation, and more. AR (Augmented Reality) will further enhance future smart glasses, helping people see information at glance, without the need of taking out smartphones from the pockets.

Where are AR and smart glasses?

AR glasses are seemingly everywhere, yet they’re nowhere to be found. Many companies release AR smart glasses, but many of them are still under development, or not released in Western markets. Many wearables are also business-focused, requiring users to stay plugged in at their desks, making them less useful for everyday tasks.

AR glasses often have mini projectors or mini displays built-in that let users see additional information, and interact with physical, real-life objects. Smart glasses often combine AR glasses under the same umbrella, but many feature less useful features. Smart glasses often have cameras, and built-in speakers, and microphones that let users listen to music, use voice assistants, and make phone calls.

With that in mind, we primarily focused on smart glasses that are available today, the ones that you buy, or might be able to buy in the near future.

The Ray-Ban Stories is one of the best smart glasses available today. Ray-Ban teamed up with Facebook to create the Stories series of smart glasses, which feature two 5MP cameras that let users record important moments as they happen. The sunglasses also have built-in speakers and microphones. What's great about Ray-Ban Stories is that it can store up to 500 photos or 30 videos on the glasses itself. Once a phone is connected, all of the media contents are transferred over to the device, and are wiped from the glasses, freeing up space for more images. The major downside is that the glasses can only record 30 seconds of video at a time, and it's limited to important moments only. If you're after a hands-free video recording experience, your phone, or a dedicated camera are still better options. That being said, the camera isn't all it's got, and the Stories lets you listen to music, make calls, and talk to digital voice assistants on the go. The glasses come with a case, which lets you charge the device, so that's at least convenient and doesn't require you to fiddle with the charging port all the time. The major downside, though, is that it requires users to use Meta's applications, Facebook or Instagram. Specifications Brand: Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Lens Type: Various

Various Controls: Touch and voice

Touch and voice Weight : 48.19g

48.19g Lens Color: Various Pros Decent video quality

Sharing recorded content is easy

Stylish

Great audio and call quality Cons It requires Facebook

Buy This Product Rayban Stories Wayfarer

The Bose Frames Soprano improves over its predecessor with an improved battery life, microphones, stylish look, and better audio quality. The sunglasses feature a cat-eye look, and have an elegant blend of classic and modern characteristics. It comes with polarized lenses with the ability to block 99% of UVA/B rays. The lens are also scratch resistant, and have reduced glare to improve visibility. Features-wise, the glasses feature the open ear audio technology from Bose. It delivers crips and clear audio quality, although, standard wireless earbuds and headphones are still a better choice for those who want a more enjoyable experience. The glasses can last up to 5.5 hours of continuous listening and fully recharge in just one hour. The Sporano smart glasses can connect to computers, smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth, and have a working rage of up to 30ft (about 10 meters). It lets you listen to your favorite music, make calls, and access Siri, Google Assistant, or even Alexa. Key Features Stylish design

Lightweight

Great audio experience Specifications Connective Technology: Wireless

Wireless Brand: Bose Pros Fast-charging

Stylish design

Great audio quality Cons No charging case

Buy This Product Bose Frames Soprano

The Soundcore Frames by Anker is a great choice if you want to get into the world of smart glasses. It's affordable, has a great and sturdy build, lightweight design, and has lots of customizable frames to personalize your experience. There are several different frame options to choose from, varying from casual to stylish, modern, traditional, and retro. There's a pair for every occasion. The glasses can connect to your smartphone and other compatible devices via Bluetooth, letting you listen to music, and make calls on the go. There are preset commands and voice control options to get the most out of your wearable. It's worth mentioning that despite the Soundcore branding, the sound quality isn't as immersive as some other products on this list, but it's still an enjoyable device. The microphones also let you make calls when you're on the move, and the device can last for about 5.5 hours of continuous playback, which is plenty enough for workouts, to run errands, or a hike. Key Features Stylish looks

Great audio quality and features

Prescription lenses

Easy-switch frame styles Specifications Brand: Soundcore

Soundcore Lens Type: Polarized

Polarized Frame Size: 144mm

144mm Lens Length: 54mm

54mm Bridge Length: 18mm

18mm Controls: Voice and touch Pros Decent sound quality

Very customizable

Good build quality Cons No charging case

Buy This Product Anker Soundcore Frames

The Amazon Echo Frames brings Alexa functionalities straight to your face and ears. It lets you trigger the voice assistant by using the keyword, allowing you to set up alarms, reminders, control smart home devices, make calls, and more. The smart glasses are available in one design only, which isn't the best for those who want different and more modern looks. It's compatible with different lenses, including polarized, blue-light filtering, and even prescription ones. The glasses themselves are also pretty lightweight, and have a touchpad on the right side for easy control. Amazon says the Echo Frames are IPX4 rated, meaning the sweat and small splashes of water shouldn't be a problem. The glasses can reportedly last up to 14 hours on a single charge, letting the user make a two-hour call, 20 Alexa interactions, and 85 minutes of audio playback. In general, the glasses can last for up to four hours at a time, listening to audio. Key Features Stylish

Adjustable temple tips

IPX4 splash resistance Specifications Connective Technology: Wireless

Wireless Functions: Audio

Audio Brand: Amazon Pros IPX4

Adjustable temple tips

Slim and lightweight Cons It requires the Alexa app

Buy This Product Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen)

The Bose Frame Tempo are sport sunglasses. It's slightly different than the Bose Frames Soprano, and it's better suited for those living a more active lifestyle, or those who do sports. Like many smart glasses, it features an IPX4 rating, and it can withstand sweat and splashes of water. It has a much longer battery life, and Bose says it can last for up to eight hours. Depending on usage, it can easily survive heavy workouts, or even a full day. The tighter fit makes is better for activities, and it should always stick to your head, regardless of the sport you're doing. When it comes to sound quality, it has the same audio drivers as the rest of the wearables in the Bose Frames lineup. It should provide clear and crisp audio, and the microphones enable hands-free calls with reduced wind noise. Key Features IPX4 water resistance

Sporty looks

Great audio and microphone quality

Long-lasting battery Specifications Brand: Bose

Bose Lens Type: Polarized

Polarized Controls: Touch and voice

Touch and voice Power: USB-C

USB-C Weight : 50g

50g Dimensions : 65 mm x 17 mm x 136 mm Pros Great battery life

IPX4 certificate

Great audio quality

Great microphone quality Cons The sporty looks might not be everyone's cup of tea

Buy This Product Bose Frames Tempo

Similar to the Bose Frames wearables, the HUAWEI Eyewear 2022 can play audio. What's unique about these is that it supports gesture navigation, and feature slimmer temple arms that make it look like traditional glasses and sunglasses, depending on the lenses you have installed. The HUAWEI Eyewear is a stylish wearable, aimed to help you listen to content on the go. It's marketed as a fashionable device for "traveling, office or even exercise". It can seamlessly connect to most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, PCs, and smartphones, and it has a one-day battery life. The glasses are lightweight, with the full-frame black glasses weighing just 37.64g. A great thing about the glasses is that they're IPX4 rated, meaning that sweat and splashes of water shouldn't damage them. The Eyewear 2022 costs around $240 (converted from Malaysian currency), and it's currently only available in Japan and Malaysia. We're not sure if these will make it to other markets, if ever. Key Features Stylish design

IPX4

Lightweight Specifications Functions: Audio

Audio Brand: HUAWEI Pros Competitive price

Slim temple arms

Buy This Product HUAWEI Eyewear 2022