Apple has launched its 5th generation iPad Pro, which is starting to ship now. While this is not a major redesign, it brings huge improvements on the inside. It is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1. Moreover, you get support for 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more! While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes equipped with a MiniLED display, the 11-inch model sticks to a more traditional screen. If you are planning to buy one, we recommend you get a sleeve to keep your new 11-inch iPad Pro protected. We’ve done the work for you and made it easy to decide which one to buy. Here are the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.
High-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining makes this sleeve abrasion-resistant, dust-proof and splash-resistant. Protect your device from being scratched effectively at a budget.
The pouch bag is made of high-quality polyester external, soft inner lining and thick sponge padding, which is not only splash-proof but also can protect your tablet from scratches and shocks.
It is considered minimal for on-the-go style. An easy access magnetic closure adds thoughtful detail to its slim design for a case you won't want to hide away.
Made with water repellent polyester material, a top opening zipper glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your device.
Soft thick padded lining and hard shell EVA provides shock resistance from bumps, scratches or other impacts, making it fully protected.
This carrying case features a super-soft and highly-dense, fluffy fleece interior padding to increase shock absorption and keep your device safe from accidents.
We recommend the MoKo sleeve for the 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s made of high-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining. It’s dust-proof and splash-resistant. Plus, it protects your device from being scratched effectively. Moreover, there is a built-in thick sponge pad for preventing your tablet from being shocked while it’s falling by accident. There is a smooth zipper closure for best security and provides your iPad Pro with more protection. All of this is packed in a slim and lightweight package, and you can carry the stylish sleeve cover anywhere. This is one of the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.