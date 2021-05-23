Apple has launched its 5th generation iPad Pro, which is starting to ship now. While this is not a major redesign, it brings huge improvements on the inside. It is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1. Moreover, you get support for 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more! While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes equipped with a MiniLED display, the 11-inch model sticks to a more traditional screen. If you are planning to buy one, we recommend you get a sleeve to keep your new 11-inch iPad Pro protected. We’ve done the work for you and made it easy to decide which one to buy. Here are the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

    Moki

    For the Affordable

    High-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining makes this sleeve abrasion-resistant, dust-proof and splash-resistant. Protect your device from being scratched effectively at a budget.
    MoKo

    For the Multifunctional

    The pouch bag is made of high-quality polyester external, soft inner lining and thick sponge padding, which is not only splash-proof but also can protect your tablet from scratches and shocks.
    Native Union Stow

    For the Permium

    It is considered minimal for on-the-go style. An easy access magnetic closure adds thoughtful detail to its slim design for a case you won't want to hide away.
    Mosiso

    For the Looker

    Made with water repellent polyester material, a top opening zipper glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your device.
    Sithon

    For the Rugged

    Soft thick padded lining and hard shell EVA provides shock resistance from bumps, scratches or other impacts, making it fully protected.
    Comfyable

    For the Professional

    This carrying case features a super-soft and highly-dense, fluffy fleece interior padding to increase shock absorption and keep your device safe from accidents.

We recommend the MoKo sleeve for the 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s made of high-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining. It’s dust-proof and splash-resistant. Plus, it protects your device from being scratched effectively. Moreover, there is a built-in thick sponge pad for preventing your tablet from being shocked while it’s falling by accident. There is a smooth zipper closure for best security and provides your iPad Pro with more protection. All of this is packed in a slim and lightweight package, and you can carry the stylish sleeve cover anywhere. This is one of the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro packs a lot of features and power but is it worth upgrading if you already have the previous generation 11-inch iPad Pro? Here’s what my colleague Anton thinks you should do if you are coming from the previous generation device. Plus, if you are looking for what’s different this time around, you can click here. Although there are a lot of changes including the M1 chip, 5G, Thunderbolt port as well as a new front camera on the latest iPad Pro.



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
The LG 34-inch UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor, gaming peripherals and more are on sale today
Today’s best monitor deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several LG monitors, Logitech gaming peripherals, and more on sale
16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video
Save $300 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Chromebooks and more also on sale
We continue to find the largest and most powerful Intel-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, as well as Logitech products on sale
Apple AirPods 3
Apple’s new AirPods 3 could launch as soon as next week
It seems that the new AirPods 3 are getting very close to a possible launch, as this time we also get a specific launch date