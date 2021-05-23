Apple has launched its 5th generation iPad Pro, which is starting to ship now. While this is not a major redesign, it brings huge improvements on the inside. It is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1. Moreover, you get support for 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more! While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes equipped with a MiniLED display, the 11-inch model sticks to a more traditional screen. If you are planning to buy one, we recommend you get a sleeve to keep your new 11-inch iPad Pro protected. We’ve done the work for you and made it easy to decide which one to buy. Here are the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Moki For the Affordable High-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining makes this sleeve abrasion-resistant, dust-proof and splash-resistant. Protect your device from being scratched effectively at a budget. View at Amazon

MoKo For the Multifunctional The pouch bag is made of high-quality polyester external, soft inner lining and thick sponge padding, which is not only splash-proof but also can protect your tablet from scratches and shocks. View at Amazon

Native Union Stow For the Permium It is considered minimal for on-the-go style. An easy access magnetic closure adds thoughtful detail to its slim design for a case you won't want to hide away. View at Amazon

Mosiso For the Looker Made with water repellent polyester material, a top opening zipper glides smoothly and allows convenient access to your device. View at Amazon

Sithon For the Rugged Soft thick padded lining and hard shell EVA provides shock resistance from bumps, scratches or other impacts, making it fully protected. View at Amazon

Comfyable For the Professional This carrying case features a super-soft and highly-dense, fluffy fleece interior padding to increase shock absorption and keep your device safe from accidents. View at Amazon

We recommend the MoKo sleeve for the 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s made of high-quality polyester fabric and high-density fluff lining. It’s dust-proof and splash-resistant. Plus, it protects your device from being scratched effectively. Moreover, there is a built-in thick sponge pad for preventing your tablet from being shocked while it’s falling by accident. There is a smooth zipper closure for best security and provides your iPad Pro with more protection. All of this is packed in a slim and lightweight package, and you can carry the stylish sleeve cover anywhere. This is one of the best sleeves for the 11-inch iPad Pro.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro packs a lot of features and power but is it worth upgrading if you already have the previous generation 11-inch iPad Pro? Here’s what my colleague Anton thinks you should do if you are coming from the previous generation device. Plus, if you are looking for what’s different this time around, you can click here . Although there are a lot of changes including the M1 chip, 5G, Thunderbolt port as well as a new front camera on the latest iPad Pro.