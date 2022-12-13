Stumped on what to get for your Secret Santa this year? Check out our top picks for tech gifts that are sure to impress.

Are you struggling to come up with the perfect gift for your upcoming secret Santa exchange? Don't worry, we've got you covered. In this article, we will go through 25 best tech gadgets that are sure to impress and delight the recipient. From smart home devices and pocket printers to portable chargers and mini heaters, there's something for everyone on this list. Without further ado, let's dive in and find the perfect gift for your secret Santa exchange!

Best Secret Santa Gifts 2022

1. Wireless Charging Station

A wireless charging station makes for a great Secret Santa gift because it provides a convenient and practical way to charge multiple devices at once. This eliminates the need for multiple chargers and cords, creating a clutter-free space. Additionally, it is compatible with most modern devices sold today, including Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Apple Watch, and many wireless earbuds.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand This Belkin wireless charger stand is compatible with Apple MagSafe technology and can charge multiple Apple devices, including the iPhone 14, 13, and 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It uses powerful magnets for easy alignment and comes with a 2-year limited warranty. See at Amazon

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat The mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat can charge up to 4 Qi-enabled devices and 1 USB-A device at the same time. It eliminates cable clutter and can charge through phone cases up to 3mm thick. Its sleek, minimalist design adds a touch of style to any home or office and it is designed with safety in mind, minimizing the risk of overheating or damaging your devices. See at Amazon

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station The Anker 335 Wireless Charger is a 3-in-1 station that can charge your phone, true wireless earbuds, and Apple Watch all at once. It features a foldable design for easy travel and is compatible with a variety of devices, including iPhones and AirPods. The charging station also allows for adjustable angles for a comfortable viewing experience while charging. See at Amazon

2. Mini Heater

As winter approaches and the Christmas season nears, a mini heater can make a great secret Santa gift for those living in cold climates. It provides a convenient way to warm up a small space, such as a desk or bedroom, and is compact and portable for easy use on the go. This gift is sure to be appreciated by anyone who gets a little chilly during the colder months.

Govee Space Heater The Govee Space Heater is a smart thermostat that uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to provide efficient and powerful heating. It is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, and includes a variety of features such as tip-over protection and over-heating protection. The heater is UL 1278 tested and is suitable for indoor spaces such as living rooms, bedrooms, and offices. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Personal Mini Heater Amazon Basics Personal Mini Heater personal space heater is perfect for small spaces. Its compact design allows it to be placed on tables or desktops, and the efficient ceramic coils heat up quickly. It comes in 4 colors to match your decor and includes tip-over protection for extra safety. See at Amazon

KopBeau Oscillating Space Heater This portable heater boasts a 1S instant heating feature and can warm up a room in no time. It offers a wider heating range, dissipation grill, and widespread oscillation for even heat distribution. It also offers a maximum 1500w power, 3 heat settings, 40-99°F adjustable thermostat, and a fan-only setting. This heater is easy to clean and comes with a removable filter. It is also silent, safe, and offers a child-lock function. See at Amazon

3. Portable Battery Back

A portable battery pack is a great gift for those who are always on the go and need to keep their devices charged. It is a convenient and reliable way to ensure that you never run out of power, no matter where you are. Most battery packs are also relatively inexpensive and affordable. There are many options available on the market, so you can find one that fits your budget.

Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank Anker PowerCore III features a 10000mAh cell and the ability to deliver 18 watts of power over wired connections and 10 watts when using wireless charging. It ships with a USB C to USB C cable in the box, making it an accessory that is ready for use with most new gadgets from the get-go. See at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W. See at Amazon

OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank If you're looking for a small MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then look no further than the OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank. The 3,000mAh battery capacity provides more than enough power to charge your iPhone once a day. It features a USB-C port for charging and provides 7.5W wireless charging to your iPhone. Moreover, the USB-C port can be used to charge other Apple products, such as Apple Watch and AirPods, as well. It also features a strong magnet hold and doesn't obstruct the user experience in any way. See at Amazon

4. e-reader

A Kindle or e-reader makes for a great secret Santa gift, especially for book lovers. It allows them to carry a large library of books with them wherever they go without having to lug around heavy physical copies. Most of the e-readers also offer features such as adjustable font size and back-lighting, making them suitable for any reading preference.

Kindle Amazon’s Kindle is the best device you can get if you love reading, as its display will make you feel as if you were reading on real paper, even in direct sunlight, and its adjustable brightness lets you read without an issue anywhere, anytime. See at Amazon (US)

Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables. See at Amazon

Kobo Libra 2 The Kobo Libra 2 is the best alternative to Amazon's Kindle lineup. It features a 7-inch 300ppi HD screen, and it features a waterproof design and 32GB of built-in storage. It supports landscape mode, and it has dedicated page-turn buttons. The screen can also be adjusted to suit your surroundings. See at Amazon (US)

5. Smartwatch

A smartwatch is a great gift for tech-savvy individuals who want to stay connected and on top of their fitness goals. Many smartwatches nowadays, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Google Pixel Watch, offers features such as notifications, fitness tracking, and even payment options, making it a versatile and useful gift.

6. Fitness Tracker

If you're not willing to invest in a smartwatch, you may as well consider a low-cost fitness tracker as a secret Santa gift. They prove a great gift for those who are looking to improve their health and fitness. Most modern fitness trackers provide real-time tracking of steps, calories burned, and even heart rate, making them a great tool for monitoring progress and reaching goals.

Amazon Halo View Amazon Halo View is a health wearable that provides key metrics like heart rate, activity points, and sleep score. The device includes a 12-month membership with exclusive workouts and programs. It also offers movement assessments, sleep tracking, and access to an ever-growing library of expert-backed workouts. Halo also works with Alexa and allows users to receive notifications and control music from their wrist. See at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 5 ships with a new design that implements curves at its edges and a display that brings color to the Charge lineup. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that's good-looking, premium, and highly capable, this is an accessory worth checking out! See at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a health and fitness tracker that allows users to track their daily activity, heart rate, and sleep quality. It features 20+ exercise modes, a free one-year Fitbit Premium trial, and 10 days of battery life. The tracker is also water-resistant and can be used while swimming. See at Amazon

7. Coffee Warmer

Winter season has arrived, and coffee lovers know how quickly their favorite drink can get cold. A coffee warmer is a great gift for anyone who loves to keep their coffee hot and fresh. It provides a simple and convenient way to maintain the ideal temperature without having to reheat the coffee constantly. Plus, it's small and portable, making it perfect for use at home or in the office.

BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer This mug warmer is easy to use, has a built-in gravity induction switch, and can warm your beverage at a desirable temperature. It works best with a thin-walled, flat-bottomed mug that weighs over 0.8lbs. It also has a waterproof design and comes with a 24-month customer support. Its beautiful and compact design makes it a great gift choice. See at Amazon

GARMEE Electric Coffee Warmer The GARMEE Elective Coffee Cup Warmer has an auto-shut off function and two temperature settings, making it easy to keep your hot drinks at a suitable drinking temperature. The large base fits most cups, mugs, and bowls, and the water-resistant design makes it easy to clean. See at Amazon

8. Coffee Maker

A coffee maker is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves coffee. It provides a quick and easy way to brew a fresh cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. This can be especially useful for people who are always on the go or who want to save money on daily coffee shop visits. There are many different types of coffee makers available on the market, so you can choose the one that best fits the recipient's needs and preferences.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig coffee maker brews multiple K-cup pod sizes, has a large 48-ounce water reservoir, and features auto-off and descaling functions. Its simple button controls make it easy to use. See at Amazon

Coffee Maker by Cuisinart Cuisinart's coffee maker is fully automatic and has a 14-cup glass carafe. It has a brew strength control and a 1-4 cup setting. It also includes a stainless steel handle and body, an easy-to-view water window, and a brew pause feature. It also comes with a reusable gold-tone coffee filter and a built-in charcoal water filter. See at Amazon

9. Smart Lights

Source: Unsplash

Smart lights are an excellent secret Santa gift option for anyone who wants to add a touch of convenience and style to their home. Instead of traditional light bulbs, consider giving a smart light panel or ceiling light that can be controlled remotely. This allows the recipient to adjust the brightness, color, and even schedule when the lights turn on and off. In addition to being stylish, these lights are also energy-efficient, making them a practical and eco-friendly gift option.

Govee Triangle Light Panels The Govee Triangle Light Panels are unique, customizable lights that feature RGBIC technology, allowing each panel to display multiple colors at once. They can be controlled via the Govee Home App, and can even be paired with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. These lights are perfect for adding a unique, colorful touch to any room, and are sure to be a hit with anyone who loves home decor. See at Amazon

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles WiFi and Thread Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights Expansion Pack allows you to extend your Shapes Hexagons, Shapes Triangles, and Shapes Mini Triangle with three additional panels. Each expansion pack includes three panels, linkers, and tape, and requires the controller and PSU sold with the Shapes Smarter Kits. See at Amazon

Smart Ceiling Light Fixture This Smart Ceiling Light Fixture allows the recipient to control the light with their phone or voice and can be set to a variety of colors and brightness levels. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Home and has a long lifespan of up to 50,000 hours. It also comes with a 5-year warranty. See at Amazon

10. Pocket Photo Printer

A pocket photo printer can be a great gift for someone who loves taking photos and wants to have physical copies of their favorite memories. This device allows you to easily print high-quality photos from your phone or camera, making it perfect for use at parties, events, or any other occasion where you want to share your photos with others. It's a great way to make your photos come to life and give them a more personal touch.

HP Sprocket Portable 2x3" Instant Photo Printer (Luna Pearl) The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition Printer is a portable and wireless printer that allows users to print 2” x 3” photos directly from their smartphone or social media. It uses ZINK zero ink technology, so there are no expensive toner or ribbon replacements. The glossy, sticky-back photo paper is resistant to water, smudges, and tears. The free HP app allows users to customize their photos with filters, frames, and flair. It comes with a micro USB charging cable and can print up to 35 photos per charge. See at Amazon

Polaroid Hi-Print The Polaroid Hi-Print lets you customize and print 2x3 photos from your phone using dye-sub technology. Connect to the app via Bluetooth to edit and add filters, frames, and text. The device is small and portable, making it easy to print on the go. See at Amazon

KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Printer The Kodak Step printer connects to any iOS or Android device via Bluetooth or NFC, allowing users to print photos instantly. The printer uses Zink technology, eliminating the need for ink cartridges. The free Kodak app allows users to edit and customize their photos with filters, borders, and stickers before printing. The printer is palm-sized, weighs less than a pound, and features a rechargeable battery. It is available in a variety of colors. See at Amazon

11. Smartphone Case

Who doesn't love a smartphone case, right? They are a great gift for those who want to protect their phone and add a touch of personal style at the same time. We here at Pocketnow regularly list the best cases for some of the most popular smartphones on the market, including the iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, Pixel 7 series, and more. You can either use the search function on our website to find the smartphone case you're looking for or use the links given below to our guides that cover cases for the best-selling smartphones right now:

12. Car Charger

A car charger is a great gift for those who are always on the road and need to keep their devices charged while on the road. It is a convenient and reliable way to ensure that you never run out of power, no matter how long your journey is.

Spigen PC2200 (Car charger) If you’re looking for a fast and reliable fast car charger, the Spigen PC2200 is one of the quiet around, supporting most modern smartphones. The charger supports 30W PD and 45W Super Fast charging 2.0 for Samsung phones. See at Amazon

Anker PowerDrive III Duo (Car charger) The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is an excellent and affordable fast car charger that supports up to 40W output, using the two USB-C ports. It can fast charge all of your devices, and it’s an excellent companion on road trips and daily commutes. See at Amazon

UGREEN 130W (Car charger) The UGREEN 130W car charger features two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port. It supports up to 130W fast charging for three devices simultaneously and even comes bundled with a 100W USB-C cable. See at Amazon

13. Car Dash Cam

While we're covering car tech, it's also worth noting that a car dash cam makes for a great secret Santa gift. Dash cams are small, inconspicuous devices that attach to the dashboard or windshield of a car and record video of the road ahead. They can provide valuable evidence in the event of an accident or other incident on the road, and many newer models also come with features like GPS tracking and collision detection. So if you know someone who spends a lot of time on the road, a car dash cam could be the perfect gift for them.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W Garmin Dash Cam 67W is one of the best dash cams out there. It comes with features such as 1440p video recording, 180-degree FoV, Parking Guard feature, Voice Control, built-in GPS, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and more. While it's not the cheapest dash cam out there, it is a top-of-the-line dash cam capable of doing it all. See at Amazon

Kingslim D5 4K Dash Cam If you're not looking to spend a lot of money but want features such as 4K 60fps recording, 170 Field-of-View, and parking monitoring, then the Kingslim D5 4K is one of the best cameras out there. In addition to these features, it comes with a smartphone app to control, GPS, speed monitoring, Night Vision, and more. See at Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 If you don't want a big dash cam taking up a lot of space inside your car, then the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is a perfect choice. This mini camera mounts discreetly behind the rearview mirror and goes virtually unnoticed. It features 140-degree lens that records at 1080p, Parking Guard assist, voice control, and much more. See at Amazon

14. Car Phone Mount/Holder

Continuing with the list of best secret Santa gifts related to cars, you can even go with a car phone holder. It provides a safe and convenient way to keep your phone within reach while driving, allowing you to make hands-free calls, navigate, and access your favorite apps without having to take your eyes off the road.

VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount VANMASS Universal Car Phone Mount is weather resistant and has a super suction power of up to 60LBS. The upgraded bottom tray is wider and sturdier to support any weight phone on bumpy roads. It comes in a luxurious and eco-friendly package. It is compatible with most modern smartphones sold today. See at Amazon

Eronli Car Phone Holder Mount The Eronli 3 in 1 car phone holder can be installed on the dashboard, windshield, or air vent, and comes with a new sticky gel suction cup and metal hook for increased stability. The metal universal ball interface and suction cup base can rotate 360° for a variety of viewing angles, and the support rod can be flipped and retracted by 270°. This holder is compatible with most smarphones. See at Amazon

15. Smart Speaker

A smart speaker is another great secret Santa gift for tech-savvy individuals who want to have access to their favorite music, news, and more with just their voice. It offers features such as hands-free control and compatibility with other smart home devices, making it a convenient and easy-to-use gift.

Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Looking for a smart speaker that isn’t bulky, and won’t nuke the budget? The second-gen Nest Mini is where you put your money. This tiny smart speaker by Google has a pebble-like design with a mesh fabric pattern, and comes in numerous color options, all of which are easy on the eyes. It sounds better than its predecessor and brings a ton of Google Assistant smarts to the table such as music streaming, reading calendar entries, controlling connected smart home devices, and do a lot more. See at Best Buy

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) The new Echo Dot with Alexa offers improved audio quality, allowing for clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound in any room. With the ability to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from various sources, as well as control compatible smart home devices, the Echo Dot offers a convenient and versatile experience. It also features multiple layers of privacy controls, device pairing capabilities, and sustainable packaging. See at Amazon

16. Smart Display

If you're willing to spend a little bit more, you can even gift a Smart Display. Like smart speakers, a smart display is a great gift for those who want to stay connected and have access to their favorite apps, music, and news at a glance. It offers features such as voice control, video calling, and even cooking tutorials, making it a versatile and useful gift.

Google Nest Hub Google's latest Nest Hub features a 7-inch display making it a perfect device for your bedside table. It also comes with many features such as a smart home hub, the ability to make calls, track sleep, ad support for entertainment apps. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. See at Best Buy

Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon Echo Show 10 This Amazon Echo Show has a 10.1" HD screen and premium speakers for video calls and entertainment. The device also has a built-in camera with motion and auto-framing for remote monitoring and photo taking. It can also control smart home devices without a separate hub and offers multiple privacy controls. See at Amazon

17. Laptop Cooling Pad

If you have a colleague or friend who's a workaholic, then a laptop cooling pad is a great gift for them. It helps their laptops run smoothly. It dissipates heat and prevents overheating, ensuring that your laptop runs at optimal performance. It is also lightweight and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Havit HV-F2056 laptop cooling pad The havit Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad is a slim, portable, and lightweight option that protects your investment while on the go. It features two adjustable height settings for ergonomic comfort and a high-quality metal mesh for a stable carrying surface. The three ultra-quiet fans create a noise-free environment, and extra USB ports and a power switch allow for easy connectivity. See at Amazon

Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad The Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad is perfect for 12"-17" laptops. It features 5 quiet fans with LED lights and 2 USB 2.0 ports for additional devices. The adjustable stand allows for comfortable use while the stoppers keep your laptop in place. See at Amazon

18. Item Tracker

If you're looking for the best secret Santa gift for a person who forgets their important belongings, such as car keys or room keys, then an item tracker is a great gift for them. It provides real-time location tracking, allowing you to easily locate your keys, wallet, or any other item you attach to. It is also small and discreet, making it easy to use and carry with you wherever you go.

Apple AirTag The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac. See at Amazon See at Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) The Tile Mate is a versatile tracker that helps you keep track of your belongings. Attach it to keys, bags, and more and use the free app to find them. With Bluetooth range up to 250 ft, water-resistance, and compatibility with iOS and Android, the Tile Mate is a convenient and reliable way to locate your things. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri. See at Amazon

Tile Slim The Tile Slim is a slim and sleek Bluetooth tracker or item locator that will be perfect for finding your wallet, passport, and other kinds of important things. See at Amazon (US)

19. Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker is a great secret Santa gift for music lovers who want to enjoy their favorite tunes on the go. It offers high-quality sound and is portable, making it perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go.

JBL Flip 6 JBL Flip 6 is an inexpensive Bluetooth-enabled speaker to pick for a dorm room. It comes with the ability to pair multiple units together at once. It has an IP rating, and these features will allow you to make the most of Flip 6 outdoors or indoors, as you can use it without worrying about damage and improve the overall audio experience. See at Amazon

JBL Charge 4 The JBL Charge 4 is a waterproof, portable Bluetooth speaker that allows for wireless connection to two smartphones or tablets. Its built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and can charge your device via the USB port. Its IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be used at the beach or pool without worry. The speaker also has JBL Connect plus capabilities, allowing you to amplify your listening experience by connecting more than 100 JBL Connect plus enabled speakers. See at Amazon

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers, but finding the right one that fits your usage scenario is a tough one. In comes the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker, which delivers 12W of bass-heavy audio output and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. But more importantly, this one is water-proof, which means it is perfect for pool parties or for listening to some calming tunes during a relaxing bath.

20. Wireless Earbuds

Source: Pocketnow

Wireless earbuds and earphones make great gifts, especially for those who enjoy listening to music on the go. These compact and discreet devices offer high-quality sound and a comfortable fit, making them ideal for workouts or daily commutes. They are an evergreen gift that is sure to be appreciated.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $79 $159 Save $80 Despite not offering Spatial Audio or Lossless audio, these AirPods are still among the best you can buy for your Apple device. AirPods 2nd Gen features iCloud sync, in-ear detection, "Hey Siri," fast pairing, and more. For this price, they're definitely one of the best earbuds you can buy for your iPhone. View at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest TWS product from Samsung, which promises a great listening experience with ANC in a new lightweight design. At $149.99, it is hard to ignore them, especially if you already own a smartphone from Samsung. See at Amazon

21. Headphones

You can even opt to gift wireless headphones. They offer a higher quality sound experience, with larger drivers that can produce a wider range of frequencies. Additionally, they typically have a more comfortable fit and can be worn for longer periods of time without causing discomfort. Most wireless headphones sold today also offer ANC, which may come in handy in a noisy environment.

Beats Solo3 Wireless The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are high-performance Bluetooth headphones with the Apple W1 chip. They have up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. They have an adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups and a sleek, streamlined design. The multifunction on-ear controls allow you to take calls and control your music, as well as activate Siri. They offer premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics for maximum clarity and balance. See at Amazon

Bose SoundLink II The Bose SoundLink II headphones offer deep, immersive sound and improved EQ for best in class performance. They use the latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audiovideo syncs. The advanced microphone system and HD voice ensure clear calls in any environment, and the rechargeable lithium ion battery provides up to 15 hours of play time. The headphones also have a wireless range of up to 30 feet. See at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 The Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones offer 98% less noise for your journey, with a fully-upgraded noise cancelling system that targets and blocks out a wider range of noises. The headphones also offer 50 hours of playtime in noise cancelling mode, making them ideal for travel. The 40mm drivers produce sound with intense bass and crisp treble, and the headphones are designed for comfort and ergonomic fit. See at Amazon

22. Smart Sunglasses

If you're looking to gift something out of the box, then you should consider gifting smart sunglasses. These sunglasses often have Bluetooth earphones built-in, allowing you to take calls and listen to music on the go. Some even feature polarized lenses that are shatter and scratch-resistant.

Bose Frames Tenor The Bose Frames Tenor are redesigned luxury sunglasses that feature a refined square frame, keyhole bridge, and polarized lenses. They have advanced mic and Bluetooth capabilities, allowing for clear calls and music listening. The glasses have a long battery life and can be charged in just one hour. See at Amazon

Bose Frames Tempo Bose Frames Tempo are sport sunglasses with Bluetooth capabilities, long battery life, and superior audio quality. They have a comfortable and secure fit, a durable design, and are water-resistant. The lenses can be easily swapped and they are prescription ready. See at Amazon

23. Wireless Mouse/Keyboard

Source: Unsplash

A wireless mouse or a keyboard is the perfect Christmas gift for anyone looking to upgrade their computer setup. With no cords to worry about, it offers a convenient and clutter-free way to work or play. It also allows for more flexibility and movement, making it ideal for anyone on your gift list.

Apple Magic Keyboard The Magic Keyboard is a comfortable and precise wireless keyboard that automatically pairs with your Mac and lasts for about a month on a single charge. It comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable for easy pairing and charging. It is compatible with Macs running macOS 11.3 or later, iPads with iPadOS 14.5 or later, and iPhones and iPod touches with iOS 14.5 or later. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard The Logitech MX Keys keyboard offers a comfortable, stable typing experience with its spherically dished keys and metal build. It features smart illumination, hand proximity detection, and automatic backlighting. The keyboard is compatible with multiple devices and operating systems, and has the ability to connect to up to three devices at once. It is also USB-C rechargeable, with a full charge lasting up to 10 days or 5 months with backlighting off. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S is a cordless computer mouse that offers any-surface tracking, with an upgraded 8K DPI sensor for customizable sensitivity. It also introduces quiet clicks for a satisfying feel with 90% less noise. The Magspeed scrolling technology is 90% faster, 87% more precise, and ultra quiet. The ergonomic design offers comfortable use with optimal thumb controls. The upgraded customization software allows for button customization and optimized workflow. See at Amazon

24. Massager

Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime Massage Gun offers deep tissue muscle relief with its percussion therapy. The device is Bluetooth enabled and has 4 attachments and 5 speeds for personalized wellness. It is ultra quiet and has a patented ergonomic handle for comfort. See at Amazon

Boriwat Back Massager with Heat The Boriwat Neck and Back Massager is larger and longer than ordinary massage pillows, fitting perfectly to the curves of the neck and back for a comfortable massage experience. It has 2 heating zones and 2 heating levels, as well as 3 adjustable intensities. The automatic shut-off feature prevents overuse. It makes for a great gift for anyone in need of muscle relief. See at Amazon

25. Security Cameras

Break-ins are at an all-time high during the Christmas season. Smart Security Camera makes for a great Christmas gift for those who want to keep an extra layer of protection on their property. They provide real-time footage and can even be accessed remotely, allowing you to monitor your home or office from anywhere. They are also small and discreet, making them easy to install and use.

Google Nest Security Camera Nest Cam is Google's indoor smart home security solution. It features 1080p HDR video with night vision and offers 3 hours of free event video history. With a Nest Aware subscription, you can get up to 60 days of video history. If your Wi-Fi goes down, the camera will store up to 1 hour of recorded events. The camera comes in a range of colors and has a built-in stand for wall or table placement. You can set up Home & Away Routines to automatically turn the camera off when you're home, and do much more. See at Amazon

Arlo Essential Indoor Smart Security Camera The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera allows you to keep an eye on what matters. The camera captures clear details in full high definition and has a 130-degree viewing angle. It features two-way audio and is easy to set up. With an Arlo Secure plan, you can receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages and even dial emergency response or phone a friend. It also features night vision and works seamlessly with your smart home. See at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Ring Stick Up Cam is a battery-powered camera that allows users to see, hear, and speak to people from their phone, tablet, or Echo device. With Live View and the Ring app, users can check in on their home at any time. The camera can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface and can be connected to other Ring devices for a comprehensive home security system. It is easy to set up, simply by inserting the battery pack and connecting to Wi-Fi. See at Amazon

