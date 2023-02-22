Want to protect your Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone from scratches & other damage? Here are the best screen protectors to choose from.

Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and the S23 Ultra, are now available in the market. The new smartphones come with significant improvements over their predecessors. One of the most significant upgrades is the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display. Samsung touts that the latest iteration of Gorilla Glass used on the Galaxy S23 series provides enhanced durability and scratch resistance compared to its predecessors.

However, even with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is still susceptible to scratches and cracks. Thus, if you want to keep your phone's screen in pristine condition, it's best to invest in a screen protector. Fortunately, there are several excellent options available in the market. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and the S23 Ultra, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Spigen NeoFlex for Galaxy S23 Ultra The Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra offers edge-to-edge coverage for the curved screen. Its wet installation guarantees a bubble-free application and zero lifting. It also prevents glares and rainbow effects. The company has also provided a video tutorial which you can see for perfect installation. Each pack comes with two protectors. See at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S23 Ultra Whitestone's Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra uses patented liquid dispersion technology to create an edge-to-edge, impenetrable barrier. It repairs existing scratches and cracks, and is scratch-resistant and shatterproof. The ultra-thin liquid adhesive ensures super-sensitive touch and bubble-free installation. An installation frame and UV curing light kit are included in the box. See at Amazon

BodyGuardz Eco PRTX for Galaxy S23 Ultra BodyGuardz Eco PRTX is a shatterproof screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is 3x stronger than an unprotected screen and offers precise touch sensitivity with a smooth feel. The edge-to-edge design is case friendly, and the protector is the easiest to install. It is also the world's first TUV Green Mark Product-certified screen protector. See at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra SuperShieldz offers high-quality, low-priced accessories for various phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. Their Screen Protector is made from TPU film, ensuring easy installation and residue-free removal. It provides high definition transparency and real touch sensitivity, protecting against scratches, dust, and scrapes. Includes two screen protectors in the box. See at Amazon

Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra The Case-Mate FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector offers heavy-duty protection with thin, durable FlexiShield material. It provides high touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, and smudge-free experience without compromising on screen sharpness. With ultra-high clarity and precise design, it also maintains touch response accuracy. The box also includes an easy installation kit. See at Amazon

Mous Hybrid Screen Protector for Galaxy S23 Ultra MOUS Resistant Hybrid Glass Screen Protector provides superior screen clarity and protects your Galaxy S23 Ultra from drops, scratches and liquids. This pack of two screen protectors is impact-absorbing, shatterproof, scratch-resistant, and water/oil repellent. It comes with an alignment applicator, cloth, screen wipe, dust sticker, and bubble-eliminating scraper. See at Amazon

Which screen protector should you buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

This list above comprises of some of the best screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra out there. But, if we're to pick one, we would go with the Spigen NeoFlex film. This screen protector maintains your phone's clarity and touch responsiveness while providing adequate protection. For a tempered glass option, consider the scratch-resistant and shatterproof Whitestone Dome Glass. It's easy to install with the included frame and also comes with a UV curing light kit.

Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit For Galaxy S23 The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a top choice for the Galaxy S23. Its 9H hardness rating, oleophobic coating, and easy installation make it a standout. The pack includes two pieces. See at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector For Galaxy S23 Dome Glass offers maximum protection for your Samsung Galaxy S23 screen with its patented liquid dispersion technology. The 9H tempered glass is scratch-resistant and shatterproof, while its liquid adhesive provides bubble-free installation. You'll get a super-sensitive touch response, and the screen protector repairs former cracks and imperfections. See at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector For Galaxy S23 Supershieldz offers a pack of three tempered glass screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. Its 2.5D rounded edge provides comfort, and 9H hardness ensures maximum scratch protection. The hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating reduces fingerprints and sweat. It also maintains the original touch experience and has 99.99% HD clarity. See at Amazon

OtterBox ALPHA FLEX for Galaxy S23 OtterBox ALPHA FLEX Screen Protector is compatible with the Galaxy S23 and offers crystal-clear visual clarity. Its ultra-strong, glass-like material prevents cracking, shattering or chipping. The protector is molded to the screen's shape for a precise fit. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty from OtterBox. See at Amazon

Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion XTR2 Eco For Galaxy S23 The ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR2 Eco Screen Protector provides maximum protection to your Samsung Galaxy S23 with shock-absorbing technology. Its Eyesafe technology filters out 40% of toxic blue light. The protector is made of flexible hybrid polymer and has a smooth surface finish. It's easy to install and comes with a special coating to keep it clean and hygienic. See at Amazon

Case-Mate FlexiShield For Galaxy S23 The Case-Mate FlexiShield screen protector is made with a durable and thin FlexiShield TPU material that provides high touch sensitivity, shatter protection, and scratch resistance. It features ultra-high clarity and an anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch layer. It is easy to install thanks to the included installation kit. See at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit For Galaxy S23 The Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass is an ultra-clear screen protector designed for Samsung Galaxy S23. It comes with an oleophobic coating that prevents smudges and an easy-to-use Snap Fit tray for application and removal. It also includes two glass screen protectors, microfiber cloth, dust removal stickers, and a squeegee. See at Amazon

Which screen protector should you buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23?

These are currently the top screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23. We recommend you to take a close look at all the listings before making a decision. However, for a quick recommendation, we suggest the Spigen Glas.TR or Caseology Snap Fit tempered glass screen protector. For those looking for a premium options, consider Whitestone Dome Glass or ZAGG InvisibleShield. For those who don't want to add the weight of a tempered glass to their device and want a protective film, Case-Mate and Supershieldz are excellent choices.

Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S23+

Spigen Glas.TR EZ Fit for Galaxy S23+ The Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy S23+ offers easy installation with the included auto-alignment kit. It has 9H hardness for durability, oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance, and high clarity to maintain original screen brightness. See at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S23+ Dome Glass offers maximum protection for your Samsung Galaxy S23+ screen with its patented liquid dispersion technology. The 9H tempered glass is scratch-resistant and shatterproof, while its liquid adhesive provides bubble-free installation. You'll get a super-sensitive touch response, and the screen protector repairs former cracks and imperfections. See at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Galaxy S23+ ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector is designed for Samsung Galaxy S23+ with precise laser cutting and made in the USA. It has an ultra HD clear and thin design, with scratch-proof and self-repairing technology that reduces smudges. The kit includes installation spray, squeegee, cloth, and a lifetime replacement warranty. See at Amazon

OtterBox ALPHA FLEX for Galaxy S23+ OtterBox ALPHA FLEX ANTIMICROBIAL Screen Protector offers crystal coating for strength and clarity with flawless touch response. It is designed for Galaxy S23+ with precision fit and easy installation. Antimicrobial ALPHA FLEX helps protect against common bacteria. It also comes with OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. See at Amazon

Case-Mate FlexiShield for Galaxy S23+ Experience premium screen protection with the Case-Mate FlexiShield. Crafted from a durable and ultra-thin TPU material, it delivers shatter and scratch protection while preserving high touch sensitivity. Enjoy ultra-high clarity and smudge-free display with its anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch layer. Installation is hassle-free with the included kit. See at Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Galaxy S23+ The Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, and a smooth touch experience. It also features an hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating to minimize sweat and fingerprints. The pack includes three screen protectors for maximum coverage. See at Amazon

Which screen protector should you buy for the Samsung Galaxy S23+?

If you need a fast recommendation for a Galaxy S23+ screen protector, the Spigen Glas.TR tempered glass is a reliable choice. If you're willing to invest in a high-end option, the OtterBox and Whitestone screen protectors are excellent. For a basic protective film, ArmorSuit and Case-Mate are the top contenders. However, we highly recommend that you thoroughly review each listing before making a well-informed decision.

