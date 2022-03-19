The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most compact Android smartphones available, meaning holding the device is an easy task for most. Add to it the Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+, and you have one of the best devices in terms of durability. But, irrespective of the better grip-ability and robust nature of the exterior, accidents happen, and it is always better to be safe than sorry. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best screen protectors available for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Screen Protector First-party Film Protector Samsung's Galaxy S22 Screen Protector offers great clarity and protection without sacrificing touch sensitivity. It ships with an application tool in the box. Unfortunately, only a single protector is included, unlike options from competing brands. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR Reinforced with D3O The ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion XTR is an all-in-one type of accessory with an ability to filter blue light, not affect touch sensitivity, and protect against impact with its D3O component. The accessory comes bundled with an installation kit. Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass Inexpensive 2-Pack The Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass is a thin and flexible protector that will protect your smartphone against damage from most falls. It also comes with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudging and will ensure compatibility with most cases. The OEM includes two units in the box along with an installation kit. Amplify Glass Screen Protector Engineered with Corning OtterBox's Amplify Glass Screen Protector, engineered in collaboration with Corning, features long-lasting strength and scratch resistance, allowing for perfect clarity. The OEM also includes a set of installation tools. Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard Screen Protector Blue Light Filtration This screen protector from OtterBox brings more function to the traditional screen protector with its ability to filter blue light. And ensuring other aspects like clarity and touch response remain unaffected. There is a set of application tools included in the package. Alpha Flex Antimicrobial Screen Protector Anti-microbial Properties The Alpha Flex Antimicrobial Screen Protector uses a glass-like material to add scratch protection to your Galaxy S22 and keeps its display feeling smooth and responsive. The accessory ships with an installation kit which eases the process of application. Whitestone Film Screen Protector 4-Pack Offering The Whitestone Film Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 is an inexpensive option that you can purchase if you often find yourself switching the film or tend to have a hard time with installation. The package comes with four protectors and two additional camera protectors. Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Simple Glass Protector The Whitestone Dome Glass EZ is an accessory with a 2.5D curve at its edges that allows it to properly cover the screen of the smartphone. The OEM includes two units and an installation tool in the retail package. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector With Liquid Dispersion Tech The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector makes use of the OEM's patented liquid dispersion technology to spread liquid glass all over the screen filling in minor scratches and helping towards a bubble-free installation. The OEM includes necessary equipment like a UV Curing Light and Frame in shipped units. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector Self-repairing Technology The ArmorSuit Military Shield Screen Protector brings full coverage to the screen on Galaxy S22. The film also features a self-repair property which allows it to negate minor scratches that occur with daily use. The OEM includes two units in a single pack and some equipment to aid with installation. amFilm Privacy Screen Protector Additional Privacy The amFilm Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy S22 makes it so that the display on your smartphone is only visible to you when you look at it head-on or up to 35-degrees. Anything greater will render the display blurry or blacked out allowing you to keep the contents of your phone to your eyes only.

Which Screen Protector should you buy for Samsung Galaxy S22?

If you have scoured through this list but haven't been able to pick out an option, here are some of our thoughts on which screen protector you should consider buying.

Now, it is important to look at purchases from a value for money perspective. Hence, if you wish to only add protection against scratches, we recommend buying screen protectors from Whitestone. The OEM includes multiple units in its offerings, giving you the freedom of trying several times to get a perfect application. The protectors are available in protective film and tempered glass options.

In case you're looking to derive more than just protection from your applied protector, the amFilm Privacy Screen is the option to consider. And if you want to filter blue light, the Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard from OtterBox or ZAGG's InvisibleShield with D3O are the ones to check out.

This marks the end of our screen protector recommendations. Do you know of any better options available? Let us know with your comments below.