Recently bought an iPhone 14 Pro and need a screen protector to ensure its display is protected? Here are the best options you can buy.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $999, the iPhone 14 Pro features major upgrades over the previous generation. So, if you recently decided to get yourself one due to the value it offers, you might be on the lookout for some protection to ensure it lasts you for quite a while. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro to ensure you're able to keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protectors

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro This Spigen Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro provides vivid clarity, all while accommodating and protecting the new Dynamic Island. It features 9H hardness for maximum protection. The package includes an auto-alignment installation kit and two tempered glass sets. View at Amazon

OtterBox Amplify Antimicrobial Blue Light Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro OtterBox's screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro features anti-scratch technology and drop protection from drops up to 6 feet. It also features blue light protection that protects your eyes from harmful blue light waves. View at Amazon

ESR Armorite Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro ESR Armorite is one of the best affordable screen protectors available for the iPhone 14 Pro. Not only does it feature 110-lb impact resistance, but is also comes with an installation kit for easy installation. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro features 3x shatter resistance and Ion Matrix technology to defend your smartphone against drops, dings, and scratches. It also features oil-resistant technology that hides fingerprints from your screen. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector won't only protect your iPhone 14 Pro from scratches, scrapes, and falls but also keeps your private information from prying eyes. In addition to featuring three screen protectors, the package also comes with three camera protectors. View at Amazon

BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro The BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector not only provides edge-to-edge protection for your iPhone but is also Green Product Mark certified from TUV Rheinland with 30% recycled glass. What's more? The screen protector comes with a (limited) Lifetime Warranty as well. View at Amazon

TORRAS Diamond Shield for iPhone 14 Pro The TORRAS Diamond Shield screen protector features military-grade protection. Drops of 6 feet will not damage the iPhone, claims TORRAS. It is also case friendly and comes with an install frame in the box. The company also offers a 365-day warranty on the product. View at Amazon

QHOHQ Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro If you're looking for a cheap screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro, then QHOHQ's offering is probably the best for you. It not only features 9H Hardness, but it also comes with an installation alignment frame in the box. The company even includes Camera Lens Protector in the box. View at Amazon

Syncwire Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Syncwire screen protectors offers a perfect balance of price and features. The company claims its screen protector can withstand the impact of a 22-pound steel ball falling from the height of 6ft. Like others on the list, it comes with an Screen Auto-alignment Frame in the box. View at Amazon

Which Screen Protector should you buy for iPhone 14 Pro?

The list above comprises some of the most popular iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

Spigen is a brand that is well-known for its assortment of cases (and even chargers), and it has often made its way into our various case recommendations due to the quality and protection it offers. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, we recommend you to go with the GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro, as this will play best and avoid any fouling that can ruin the protector.

Apart from Spigen, OtterBox has an amazing offering in the form of its Amplify Antimicrobial Blue Light screen protector. This screen protector offers drop protection from drops up to 6 feet and features blue light protection that protects your eyes from harmful blue light waves. But if you're not willing to spend this much on a screen protector, we recommend you to check out ZAGG's InvisibleShield Glass+ screen protector.

Now, if you want to protect your iPhone 14 Pro's display not only from drops and scratches but also from prying eyes, we recommend checking out Ferilinso's privacy screen protector. Another great option is ESR's Armorite screen protector, which has great reviews and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.

This marks the end of our screen protector recommendations for the iPhone 14 Pro. What are your thoughts on this collection? Also, if you know of any other great options, make sure to let us know with a comment below.