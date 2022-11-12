Want to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max display from scratches and other damage? Here are the best screen protectors on the market to choose from.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $1,099, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Ceramic Shield, which Apple says offers four times better drop protection than the competition. Nevertheless, it is made of glass, so it is prone to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for Apple's latest and greatest smartphone, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best Tempered Glass

Belkin UltraGlass is one of the best tempered glass screen protectors that you can buy for your iPhone. Apple officially markets this screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which makes it the obvious choice for many fans of the Cupertino-based giant. Belkin says this tempered glass is 2X stronger than a regular screen protector. The company has created this "UltraGlass" using a chemically strengthening process. It also comes with an "easy align" tray in the box for easy application. While it is slightly expensive, the upgraded strength, flexibility, and scratch resistance make it a worthwhile investment.

Belkin UltraGlass for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Double the strength of tempered glass

- Ultra-slim: 0.29mm

- Impact protection

- Scratch proof

Alternate Options You Should Consider

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR2 for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology

- Anti-reflective technology

- Impact protection

- Edge-to-edge protection

OtterBox Alpha Glass for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Survives drops up to 3 feet

- Fingerprint Resistant

- 3X scratch protection

- Preserves natural vibrancy and clarity of the display

Whitestone Dome Glass for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Repair minor screen cracks with liquid adhesive

- Edge-to-edge coverage

- Anti-blue light

- Anti-fingerprint

Best Affordable Tempered Glass

Spigen is a brand known for its cases and chargers, but it's also a provider of some of the best screen protectors in the market. We recommend the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT as one of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro, and it has now made it to our list of the best affordable tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Spigen tempered glass not only offers protection from drops, scratches, and general wear/tear, but it also preserves display clarity and offers a similar touch feeling as the original ceramic shield glass. The company also bundles an installation kit in the box, saving you time and effort.

Spigen Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- 9H hardness

- Preserves display clarity and brightness

- Compatible with Spigen iPhone 14 Pro Max case

- Feels same as original glass

Alternate Options You Should Consider

Ailun Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- 9H hardness

- Camera lens protection included

- 0.33mm ultra-thin

- Anti-fingerprint

amFilm OneTouch for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- 9H hardness

- Dynamic Island Compatible

- 0.33mm thick

- Scratch proof

Caseology Snap Fit for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Edge-to-edge protection

- Durable and slim

- Provides a natural feel

- Two pack

Best Film Screen Protector

If you're looking for a TPU screen protector and not tempered glass, then we recommend you to check out JDHDL's Hydrogel thin film protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Hydrogel film technology allows this screen protector to adhere firmly to screens while providing a pleasant tactile experience. In addition, the screen protectors self-heal from minor scuffs and scratches thanks to auto-repairing technology. Moreover, the company claims that this screen protector doesn't break as easily as tempered glass, thereby protecting the ceramic shield glass and ensuring its long life.

JDHDL Hydrogel Film for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Thin and Soft Hydrogel film

- Protects the Ceramic Shield from breaking

- Automatic Scratch Repair

- Pack of three

Alternate Options You Should Consider

Tech Armor Film Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Ultra HD Clear and Thin

- Bubble-free installation

- Limited Lifetime Warranty

- Maximum coverage

ArmorSuit Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Ultra HD Clear and thin

- Smudge and scratch-proof

- Self-repairing technology

- Lifetime Replacement Warranty

Best Privacy Screen Protector

There are times when we need tempered glass not just to protect our display from scratches and scuffs but also to keep prying eyes away from it. Screen protectors of this type are especially useful if you travel by train or bus to your office. If you fall under this category, then we recommend you to check out Ferilinso's privacy screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition to offering 9H hardness, which protects your device from drops and scratches, this tempered glass screen protector ensures that Face ID remains fully functional on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. What's more? It comes with three camera lens protectors in the box.

Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- The person directly facing the phone can see the screen

- 9H hardness

- Shatterproof and Scratch-Resistant

- Case-Friendly

Alternate Options You Should Consider

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Protects screen from prying eyes

- 0.33mm ultra-thin

- Camera lens protection included

- Dynamic Island Compatible

Fotbor Privacy Screen Protector iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Protects screen from prying eyes

- 9H hardness

- Shatterproof and Scratch-Resistant

- Precision installation frame

- Camera lens protection included

Best Matte Finish Screen Protector

And finally, let's take a look at the screen protectors that offer a matte finish. While many people worry that matte finish screen protectors will affect the display's clarity and transparency, Mothca ensures that its matte finish tempered glass offers the same clarity as the other clear screen protectors out there. It offers a silk-like touch feeling and keeps smudges at bay. Thanks to its 9H hardness, it protects your iPhone 14 Pro Max screen from scratches, daily wear, and drops. The company even bundles camera lens protectors in the box.

Mothca Matte Glass Screen Protector iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Matte finish Tempered Glass

- 9H hardness

- Anti-Glare & Anti-Fingerprint

- Camera protection

Alternate Options You Should Consider

Ambison Matte Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Matte finish

- Dynamic Island Compatible

- Anti-Glare

- Bubble-free installation

MagGlass Matte Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max Key Features:

- Matte finish

- Smudge-Proof

- Installation frame included

- Ltd. Lifetime Warranty

This marks the end of our screen protector recommendations for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Which one are you picking? Also, if you know of any other great options, make sure to let us know with a comment below.