The Google Pixel Fold has finally launched and is now available for purchase. While some customers are experiencing delays with their Pixel Fold pre-order, many have successfully taken advantage of the amazing carrier deals and high trade-in values, and some have even started receiving their devices. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the Pixel Fold is a premium device. It carries a price tag of $1,800 and offers a traditional smartphone-sized 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner foldable display.

Despite having an IPX8 rating and being made of durable materials like Gorilla Glass Victus and a polished aluminum frame, the device is still delicate. Therefore, it is essential to protect your Pixel Fold using a good-quality case and a high-quality screen protector. While we have already gone through the best cases for the Pixel Fold, this article focuses on the screen protectors for the device.

There are several options available in the market, including SuperShieldz, Spigen, and more. To help you choose one and make your decision easier, we have divided this article into two parts: one covering screen protectors for both the front and inner display and another section dedicated to screen protectors for the front display only. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best screen protectors for the Pixel Fold:

Screen Protectors for Both Front and Inner Display