The Google Pixel Fold has finally launched and is now available for purchase. While some customers are experiencing delays with their Pixel Fold pre-order, many have successfully taken advantage of the amazing carrier deals and high trade-in values, and some have even started receiving their devices. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the Pixel Fold is a premium device. It carries a price tag of $1,800 and offers a traditional smartphone-sized 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner foldable display.
Despite having an IPX8 rating and being made of durable materials like Gorilla Glass Victus and a polished aluminum frame, the device is still delicate. Therefore, it is essential to protect your Pixel Fold using a good-quality case and a high-quality screen protector. While we have already gone through the best cases for the Pixel Fold, this article focuses on the screen protectors for the device.
There are several options available in the market, including SuperShieldz, Spigen, and more. To help you choose one and make your decision easier, we have divided this article into two parts: one covering screen protectors for both the front and inner display and another section dedicated to screen protectors for the front display only. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best screen protectors for the Pixel Fold:
Screen Protectors for Both Front and Inner Display
Whitestone Screen Protector for Pixel FoldEditor's Choice
If you're looking for a solution that provides all-round protection for your device, Whitestone screen protector is the one to get. Not only does it protect the device's cover display and the inner display, but it also comes with two rear camera lens cover in the box.
Supershieldz TPU Film for Pixel FoldBest Affordable Option
If you're looking for a basic clear screen protector for your Pixel Fold, the Supershieldz option is a great choice. It's made out of 5 clear layers and comes with two clear TPU films for both inner and front displays. What's more? It's quite affordable and costs just over $10.
ArmorSuit Military Shield for Pixel FoldMilitaryShield Protection
If you're looking for military-grade protection, ArmorSuit's MilitaryShield film screen protector has you covered. It's a reliable choice with a self-healing function and a pack that includes protectors for both the interior and exterior screens. This screen protector also avoids dust, oil and fingerprint smudges.
Milomdoi Screen Protector Combo for Pixel FoldCamera Lens Protector Also Included
A great option to consider is the screen protector combo from Milomdoi. This package includes multiple screen protectors for both the cover and inner screens, camera visor guards, and an easy application tool. It is currently the highest-rated screen protector on Amazon and is definitely worth your consideration.
IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector for Pixel FoldScreen Protector With Matte Finish
If you're a fan of matte-finish screen protectors, you should consider getting the IQ Shield screen protector for Pixel Fold. It features a smooth anti-glare finish and comes with two screen protectors in the pack. It's also quite affordable and provides great protection for your Pixel Fold.
Vizvera Screen Protector for Pixel FoldBest Rated on Amazon
Vizvera Screen Protector for Pixel Fold is made of a high-quality EPU film that's ultra-thin and crystal clear and it won't interfere with your viewing experience. This protector also comes with self-healing feature that can repair minor scratches and bubbles. This is one of the best-rated screen protectors on Amazon.
Pixel Fold is expensive, and it's necessary to protect both the front and inner displays. Among the listed options, our favorite is the Whitestone screen protector. It comes with a tempered glass that protects the front display efficiently, while the inner display is protected by a self-healing film. Not only that, but it also features camera lens protectors, making it the best option out there. If you're looking for something affordable, we suggest considering the Supershieldz TPU Film or the Vizvera screen protector.
Screen Protectors for Front Display Only
Spigen Tempered Glass for Pixel FoldEditor's Choice
For front display protection, the Spigen GlasTR tempered glass screen protector is a great option. It provides a precise fit and includes an easy-to-use installation tool. If you prefer not to use a film-type screen protector on the main foldable display, this is the one to get.
Zagg Glass Elite for Pixel FoldPremium Pick
For best-in-class protection of your Pixel Fold's cover display, consider Zagg's Glass Elite screen protector. It is "Made for Google" certified and provides edge-to-edge scratch protection. Although it comes at a premium price, it's worth the investment if you prioritize quality.
dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel FoldHigh Quality Alternative
dbrand's tempered glass for the Pixel Fold is made of high-quality tempered glass that's ultra-thin and scratch-resistant, and it has a perfect fit that won't interfere with the functionality of your phone. It comes with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges and scuffs.
Whitestone EA Glass for Pixel FoldBest Value
This is the best screen protector for the Google Pixel Fold if you want the best possible protection. This 9H hardness premium tempered glass offers full coverage, scratch-resistance, and shatter-proof protection for your Pixel Fold. It also inlcudes an auto-align tray for easy installation.
Milomdoi Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel FoldAffordable and Reliable
This is a great option if you are looking for a more affordable screen protector for the Google Pixel Fold. It comes with two screen protectors as well as two camera lens protectors in the box. This screen protector also features oleophobic coating to keep smudges away.
Case-Mate Ultra Glass for Pixel FoldCertified By Google
Case-Mate's Ultra Glass, similar to Zagg's Glass Elite, is a Google certified tempered glass for the Pixel Fold. Even though it is slightly thicker, it comes with an installation kit in the box and Case Mate even includes a limited lifetime warranty on this product.
When it comes to protecting the front display of your Pixel Fold (who carries their Pixel Fold open anyway?), a tempered glass screen protector is the way to go. A TPU Film screen protector might not be as effective as a tempered glass in case you drop your Pixel Fold. Among the top options in the market, our recommendation will be the Spigen EZ tempered glass. It's simple, reliable, and offers edge to edge protection. You can also opt for ZAGG Elite or Case-Mate Ultra Glass, both of which are Google-certified, although they are a bit expensive.
Google Pixel Fold
The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery.