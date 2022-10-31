Want to protect your Google Pixel 7 display from scratches and other damage? Here are the best screen protectors on the market to choose from.

Google Pixel 7 is arguably one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $599, the Pixel 7 offers flagship features at a not-so-high price. You might be on the lookout for some screen protection if you recently purchased one. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best Google Pixel 7 Screen Protectors

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 7 Spigen makes some of the best screen protectors for smartphones. This tempered glass protector for Pixel 7 offers 9H hardness while maintaining a crystal-clear view of the screen. It comes with 2 screen protectors in the box, along with an aligner for easy installation. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 The Supershieldz screen protector offers 9H hardness, 2.5D rounded edge glass, and oleo-phobic coating to reduce sweat and reduce fingerprints. It comes with three pieces in the box. The company notes that you might need to re-scan your fingerprint after the protector's application. View at Amazon

OtterBox ALPHA Screen Protector for Pixel 7 OtterBox Alpha for Pixel 7 beats other screen protectors on the list since this product is officially recommended by the search to use with your Google smartphone. It offers edge-to-edge protection and even comes with lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass for Pixel 7 ZAGG Invisible Shield is another tempered glass that is officially recommended by Google to use with your Pixel 7. It offers 5X shatter protection vs. a traditional glass screen protector and comes with an EZ Apply tray in the box. The ClearPrint technology disperses the oil from your fingertips, making them nearly invisible. View at Amazon

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 7 If you're looking for a cheap and reliable screen protector for your Pixel 7, then AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one of the best options out there. It offers 9H hardness and comes with an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints. The company also packs three pieces in the box in case you mess up while installing one. View at Amazon

Caseology Tempered Glass for Pixel 7 Caselogy screen protector for the Pixel 7 comes with a snap-fit, thanks to the easy installation tray that comes bundled in the box. The company also claims that the tempered glass provides premium protection while mimicking your phone’s natural feel. View at Amazon

Case-Mate Tough Screen Protector for Pixel 7 If you're looking to pick up a clear case for your Pixel 7 and a screen protector, then Case-Mate's TOUGH combo is one of the best options out there. The screen protector offers 10 feet drop protection, and the case also features wireless charging support and anti-yellow technology. Moreover, it doesn't cost a lot. View at Amazon

Tocol Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pixel 7 comes with a metal camera visor that can pick up scratches quite easily. If you're looking to protect not only your display but the camera visor as well, then the TOCOL offering is the best one out there. It comes with three screen protectors and three camera protectors in the box. View at Amazon

IMBZBK Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 If you're looking for an affordable screen protector for your Pixel 7, then we recommend you to check out IMBZBK's offering. It comes with four screen protectors, four camera lens protectors, and an installation frame in the box. It has great reviews and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. View at Amazon

Which Screen Protector should you buy for Google Pixel 7?

The list above comprises some of the most popular Google Pixel 7 screen protectors, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

Known for its cases (and even chargers), Spigen has often found itself in our recommendations because of the quality and protection its products offer. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, we recommend you to go with the Spigen GlasTR screen protector for your Pixel 7, as this will play best and avoid any fouling that can ruin the protector.

However, if you're looking for a screen protector that won't fiddle with the fingerprint sensor of your Pixel 7, we would recommend you to go with either OtterBox's ALPHA or ZAGG's Invisible Shield Glass screen protector. These screen protectors are officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 7.

Now, if you are a new Pixel 7 owner and are in the market for a new case as well as a screen protector, Case-Mate offers a Tough bundle that comes with a clear case as well as two screen protectors in the box. What's more? The Case-Mate bundle doesn't cost a lot.

Lastly, if you're looking for an affordable screen protector to use with your Pixel 7, then we recommend you to check out the IMBZBK screen protector bundle. It comes with four screen protectors, four camera lens protectors, and an installation frame in the box. There are great reviews for this product, and it is quite inexpensive.

This concludes our collection of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 7. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.