Want to protect your Google Pixel 7 Pro display from scratches and other damage? Here are the best screen protectors on the market to choose from.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is arguably one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. Priced at $899, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Even so, its curved edges make it susceptible to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought a Pixel 7 Pro, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Screen Protectors

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pro If you are looking for a screen protector for your Pixel 7 Pro that is officially recommended by Google to use with your smartphone, then we recommend using the Spigen NeoFlex screen protector. Since the film is made of PET, it won't prevent your display from shattering when dropped, but it can help prevent scratches. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass For Pixel 7 Pro The Supershieldz tempered glass is curved on the edges so that it perfectly fits on your Pixel 7 Pro. It comes with a 2.5D rounded edge to give smooth touch feeling. It comes with two pieces in the box. The company notes that you might need to re-scan your fingerprint after the protector's application. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Curve For Pixel 7 Pro ZAGG's InvisibleShield screen protector for Pixel 7 Pro features a hybrid polymer that prevents your screen protector from chipping or shattering. The screen protector provides the best coverage thanks to the curved edges. In addition, the surface is coated with an anti-microbial agent to prevent the growth of unwanted microorganisms. View at Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 7 Pro If you're looking for a tough screen protector for your Pixel 7 Pro, then the Whitestone Dome Glass is one of the best options out there. Not only it comes with an easy installation kit, but it features 9H hardness to protect the display from scratches and shatters. In addition, the screen protector blocks the blue light protecting your eyes from harmful rays. View at Amazon

Whitestone UV GEN Film Screen Protector for Pixel 7 Pro Whitestone UV GEN Film offers edge-to-edge coverage and protection against scratches and scuffs. It features a hard coating that protects the display from sudden jerks. Moreover, it comes with a UV light installation tool that helps you to apply the product perfectly easily. View at Amazon

OtterBox Screen Protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro OtterBox screen protector for Google Pixel 7 Pro offers scratch and smudge resistance. The company includes an installation kit in the box for easy application. OtterBox even offers limited lifetime warranty on this screen protector for the Pixel 7 Pro. View at Amazon

Case-Mate FlexiShield For Pixel 7 Pro Case-mate Flexishield screen protector is made with an extremely durable yet thin reinforced polymer film that provides protection against shatters and scratches. It offers edge-to-edge protection and even comes with a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

amFilm Elastic Skin Screen Protector for Pixel 7 Pro AmFilm screen protector offers full edge-to-edge coverage. Despite its affordable price tag, the pack includes two screen protectors as well as an alignment tool for easy installation. It also features self-healing properties to help it heal minor scratches over time. View at Amazon

LK Screen Protector for Pixel 7 Pro If you're looking for an affordable screen protector for your Pixel 7 Pro, then we recommend you to check out LK's offering. It comes with two screen protectors, two camera lens protectors, and an installation frame in the box. It has great reviews and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. View at Amazon

Which Screen Protector should you buy for Google Pixel 7 Pro?

The list above comprises some of the most popular Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

Spigen is a well-known brand for its assortment of cases (and even chargers). It even made its way into our Pixel 7 Pro case recommendations, thanks to the quality and protection it offers. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, we recommend you to go with the company's NeoFlex Screen Protector, as it will play best and avoid any fouling that can ruin the protector.

Even though Face Unlock is available on the Pixel 7 Pro, many users still prefer to use the under-display fingerprint sensor. If you fall into that category, you'll want a screen protector that won't fiddle with your Pixel 7 Pro's fingerprint sensor. So, we would recommend you to go with either OtterBox's Clearly Protected Film or ZAGG's InvisibleShield Fusion Curve screen protector. These screen protectors are officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 7 Pro.

Lastly, if you aren't interested in TPU film protectors and would like to purchase a tempered glass for your Pixel 7 Pro, then do take a look at the Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Protector. This tempered glass not only offers 9H hardness for screen protection, but also features liquid dispersion technology that automatically repairs scratches and scuffs over time. However, if you want an affordable screen protector, then Whitestone's UV GEN Film Screen is also worth checking out.

This concludes our collection of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.