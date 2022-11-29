- 8.00/10 1. Spigen Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a
- 8.60/10 2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass for Google Pixel 6a
- 8.80/10 3. Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a
- 8.60/10 4. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 6a
- 8.20/10 5. amFilm Tempered Google Pixel 6a screen protector
- 8.00/10 6. OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Series For Pixel 6a
- 7.50/10 7. Caseology Snap Fit For Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6a is inarguably one of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy right now. Carrying features such as Android 13, reliable cameras, the same Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and a new design, the Google Pixel 6a offers excellent value for the money — especially now that it's available at massive discounts during the holiday season.
A low price, obviously, means some compromises had to be made. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature Gorilla Glass Victus, the Google Pixel 6a features the decade-old Gorilla Glass 3. Although it's good enough to protect against scratches, it won't survive a concrete fall. In order to keep your Pixel 6a screen protected, you should consider applying a screen protector on it. The market is filled with screen protectors for the Pixel 6a, but which one is best? Here's everything you need to know.
Known for its cases (and even chargers), Spigen has often found itself in our recommendations because of the quality and protection its products offer. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, we recommend you to go with the Spigen GlasTR screen protector for your Pixel 6a, as this screen protector will play best with your phone and avoid any fouling that can ruin the tempered glass.
This screen protector features 9H hardness that will keep the daily scratches and scuffs off your Pixel 6a. Spigen also coats every screen protector with an oleophobic coating that protects the tempered glass from fingerprints and smudges. The company even claims that the display retains its original quality after applying the tempered glass. And while we're on the topic of application, Spigen bundles its alignment tray kit in the box for easy installation. We believe that this screen protector provides the best protection for Google Pixel 6a, making it the perfect choice for you.
- 9H hardness
- Oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance
- Spigen case compatibility
- Pack of two
- Easy installation kit in the box
- Brand: Spigen
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Tempered Glass
- Price: $13
- Finish Type: Glossy
If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector that is officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 6a, then the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector is the best choice. Even though this screen protector is expensive, it comes with features that make up for its price.
ZAGG claims this screen protector offers five times better protection against scratches and dents compared to a standard screen protector. Moreover, this screen protector comes with ClearPrint technology that reduces smudges on the screen and makes your Pixel 6a's screen feel as silky as the original one. The company also includes an easy installation kit in the box for simple and accurate application.
- 5x stronger than traditional glass
- ClearPrint technology — reduces smudges
- Silky feel as device’s original screen
- Installation kit in the box
- Pack of one
- Brand: ZAGG
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Tempered Glass
- Price: $49
- Finish Type: Glossy
If you're looking for an affordable screen protector for your Google Pixel 6a, the Supershieldz tempered glass is the best option on the market. Not only does it come with features such as 9H hardness for keeping scratches and dents at bay, but it also bundles the oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance found in many high-end options.
In addition to offering these features, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a also comes with 2.5D rounded edges providing a premium feel. The company also says that the tempered glass retains 99.99% HD clarity and maintains the original touch experience. Supershieldz bundles three tempered glass screen protectors in the box.
- 9H Hardness
- Anti-bubble
- 2.5D edges
- Oleophobic coating
- Pack of three
- Brand: Supershieldz
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Tempered Glass
- Price: $8
- Finish Type: Matte
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is one of the best options on the market for Pixel 6a. Made in the USA, this screen film protects your Pixel 6a's display against scratches and scuffs, all while maintaining the original display clarity. It is ultra-thin and works with the fingerprint sensor on your Pixel 6a.
The MilitaryShield has the capability of self-repairing itself, so minor scratches on the film can be eliminated entirely by themselves. It is also dust, oil, and fingerprint-proof. It comes in two units in a box with an installation kit, and ArmorSuit also offers a lifetime warranty on the product.
- Ultra HD Clear and Thin
- Scratch-proof
- Yellow-resistant
- Self-repairing technology
- Lifetime Replacement Warranty
- Brand: ArmorSuit
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
- Price: $11
- Finish Type: Smooth
The AmFilm Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 6a is one of the best screen protectors that you can buy. Despite being affordable, it carries features that are found on many other high-end screen protectors. Offering 9H hardness, it protects your Pixel 6a's display against scratches and scuffs. It also offers an oleophobic coating for smudge resistance.
AmFilm says that this screen protector is 100 percent case compatible and offers the same clarity as the device's original display. The company not only bundles the installation kit in the box, but also two camera lens protectors — something that is uncommon among the Pixel 6a screen protectors.
- 9H hardness
- Ultra-thin
- Retains display's clarity
- Smudge resistant
- Pack of three + two camera lens protectors
- Brand: amFilm
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Tempered Glass
- Price: $9
- Finish Type: Glossy
The brand Otterbox is well-known for its screen protectors. With the OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Series for Pixel 6a, you will be able to protect your smartphone's display against scratches, scrapes, and scuffs. Additionally, you will be able to keep your fingerprints off of the screen protector because it offers smudge resistance. Furthermore, the company offers a limited lifetime warranty for it.
- Protection against scratches, scrapes and scuffs
- Smudge resistant
- Installation kit included
- Pack of one
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Brand: OtterBox
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Plastic
- Price: $19.95
- Finish Type: Glossy
Caseology is one of the brands known for its cases, but the company also makes some of the best tempered glasses out there. The Caseology Snap Fit screen protector for Google Pixel 6a features the same feel as the device's original display all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs.
The company has also coated this screen protector with an oleophobic coating to protect it from smudges and fingerprints. The company bundles a Snap Fit installation kit in the box so you can easily apply it on your Pixel 6a on your own. Caseology, however, recommends you to turn on the "Increase Touch Sensitivity" option from the device's settings after applying the tempered glass to your Pixel 6a.
- Ultra-clear tempered glass
- Oleophobic coating
- Mimics your phone’s natural feel
- Easy installation tray
- Compatible with most cases
- Brand: Caseology
- Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a
- Material: Tempered Glass
- Price: $12
- Finish Type: Glossy
Which Screen Protector Should You Buy for Google Pixel 6a?
The list above comprises some of the most popular Google Pixel 6a screen protectors on the market, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.
If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector for your Google Pixel 6a, then the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass is inarguably one of the best choices on the market. Not only is this screen protector officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 6a, but the company also claims that this tempered glass offers five times better protection compared to a standard screen protector. It also features ClearPrint technology that reduces smudges on the screen and makes your Pixel 6a's screen feel as silky as the original one. Even though it is expensive, it is the best option on the market right now.
In case you're not interested in spending this much on a tempered glass screen protector, then you can also opt for Spigen's GlasTR AlignMaster for Pixel 6a or Supershieldz Tempered Glass. Both screen protectors feature 9H hardness, an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and smudges, and case compatibility. Even though the Spigen offering costs a bit more, it comes with an installation kit in the box, using which you can easily apply the tempered glass on your Pixel 6a on your own.
Finally, if you're looking for a TPU film screen protector for your Pixel 6a, then the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is probably the best option on the market. This screen protector is not only ultra-thin and easy to apply, but it also offers self-repairing technology, so minor scratches on the film can be eliminated entirely by themselves. It is also dust, oil, and fingerprint-proof. It comes in two units in a box with an installation kit, and ArmorSuit also offers a lifetime warranty on the product.
This concludes our collection of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6a. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.
