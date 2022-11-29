Looking for the best screen protector for your Google Pixel 6a? Find the best options on the market right here!

Google Pixel 6a is inarguably one of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy right now. Carrying features such as Android 13, reliable cameras, the same Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and a new design, the Google Pixel 6a offers excellent value for the money — especially now that it's available at massive discounts during the holiday season.

A low price, obviously, means some compromises had to be made. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature Gorilla Glass Victus, the Google Pixel 6a features the decade-old Gorilla Glass 3. Although it's good enough to protect against scratches, it won't survive a concrete fall. In order to keep your Pixel 6a screen protected, you should consider applying a screen protector on it. The market is filled with screen protectors for the Pixel 6a, but which one is best? Here's everything you need to know.

1. Spigen Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon Known for its cases (and even chargers), Spigen has often found itself in our recommendations because of the quality and protection its products offer. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, we recommend you to go with the Spigen GlasTR screen protector for your Pixel 6a, as this screen protector will play best with your phone and avoid any fouling that can ruin the tempered glass. This screen protector features 9H hardness that will keep the daily scratches and scuffs off your Pixel 6a. Spigen also coats every screen protector with an oleophobic coating that protects the tempered glass from fingerprints and smudges. The company even claims that the display retains its original quality after applying the tempered glass. And while we're on the topic of application, Spigen bundles its alignment tray kit in the box for easy installation. We believe that this screen protector provides the best protection for Google Pixel 6a, making it the perfect choice for you. Read More Key Features 9H hardness

Oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance

Spigen case compatibility

Pack of two

Easy installation kit in the box Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Price: $13

$13 Finish Type: Glossy Buy This Product Spigen Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass for Google Pixel 6a 8.60 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector that is officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 6a, then the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector is the best choice. Even though this screen protector is expensive, it comes with features that make up for its price. ZAGG claims this screen protector offers five times better protection against scratches and dents compared to a standard screen protector. Moreover, this screen protector comes with ClearPrint technology that reduces smudges on the screen and makes your Pixel 6a's screen feel as silky as the original one. The company also includes an easy installation kit in the box for simple and accurate application. Read More Key Features 5x stronger than traditional glass

ClearPrint technology — reduces smudges

Silky feel as device’s original screen

Installation kit in the box

Pack of one Specifications Brand: ZAGG

ZAGG Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Price: $49

$49 Finish Type: Glossy Buy This Product ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass for Google Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

3. Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a 8.80 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon If you're looking for an affordable screen protector for your Google Pixel 6a, the Supershieldz tempered glass is the best option on the market. Not only does it come with features such as 9H hardness for keeping scratches and dents at bay, but it also bundles the oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance found in many high-end options. In addition to offering these features, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a also comes with 2.5D rounded edges providing a premium feel. The company also says that the tempered glass retains 99.99% HD clarity and maintains the original touch experience. Supershieldz bundles three tempered glass screen protectors in the box. Read More Key Features 9H Hardness

Anti-bubble

2.5D edges

Oleophobic coating

Pack of three Specifications Brand: Supershieldz

Supershieldz Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Price: $8

$8 Finish Type: Matte Buy This Product Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

4. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 6a 8.60 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is one of the best options on the market for Pixel 6a. Made in the USA, this screen film protects your Pixel 6a's display against scratches and scuffs, all while maintaining the original display clarity. It is ultra-thin and works with the fingerprint sensor on your Pixel 6a. The MilitaryShield has the capability of self-repairing itself, so minor scratches on the film can be eliminated entirely by themselves. It is also dust, oil, and fingerprint-proof. It comes in two units in a box with an installation kit, and ArmorSuit also offers a lifetime warranty on the product. Read More Key Features Ultra HD Clear and Thin

Scratch-proof

Yellow-resistant

Self-repairing technology

Lifetime Replacement Warranty Specifications Brand: ArmorSuit

ArmorSuit Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Price: $11

$11 Finish Type: Smooth Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

5. amFilm Tempered Google Pixel 6a screen protector 8.20 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon The AmFilm Tempered Glass for Google Pixel 6a is one of the best screen protectors that you can buy. Despite being affordable, it carries features that are found on many other high-end screen protectors. Offering 9H hardness, it protects your Pixel 6a's display against scratches and scuffs. It also offers an oleophobic coating for smudge resistance. AmFilm says that this screen protector is 100 percent case compatible and offers the same clarity as the device's original display. The company not only bundles the installation kit in the box, but also two camera lens protectors — something that is uncommon among the Pixel 6a screen protectors. Read More Key Features 9H hardness

Ultra-thin

Retains display's clarity

Smudge resistant

Pack of three + two camera lens protectors Specifications Brand: amFilm

amFilm Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Price: $9

$9 Finish Type: Glossy Buy This Product amFilm Tempered Google Pixel 6a screen protector Shop at Amazon

6. OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Series For Pixel 6a 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon The brand Otterbox is well-known for its screen protectors. With the OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Series for Pixel 6a, you will be able to protect your smartphone's display against scratches, scrapes, and scuffs. Additionally, you will be able to keep your fingerprints off of the screen protector because it offers smudge resistance. Furthermore, the company offers a limited lifetime warranty for it. Read More Key Features Protection against scratches, scrapes and scuffs

Smudge resistant

Installation kit included

Pack of one

Limited lifetime warranty Specifications Brand: OtterBox

OtterBox Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Plastic

Plastic Price: $19.95

$19.95 Finish Type: Glossy Buy This Product OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Series For Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

7. Caseology Snap Fit For Pixel 6a 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See onAmazon Caseology is one of the brands known for its cases, but the company also makes some of the best tempered glasses out there. The Caseology Snap Fit screen protector for Google Pixel 6a features the same feel as the device's original display all while protecting it from scratches and scuffs. The company has also coated this screen protector with an oleophobic coating to protect it from smudges and fingerprints. The company bundles a Snap Fit installation kit in the box so you can easily apply it on your Pixel 6a on your own. Caseology, however, recommends you to turn on the "Increase Touch Sensitivity" option from the device's settings after applying the tempered glass to your Pixel 6a. Read More Key Features Ultra-clear tempered glass

Oleophobic coating

Mimics your phone’s natural feel

Easy installation tray

Compatible with most cases Specifications Brand: Caseology

Caseology Compatibility: Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Material: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Price: $12

$12 Finish Type: Glossy Buy This Product Caseology Snap Fit For Pixel 6a Shop at Amazon

Which Screen Protector Should You Buy for Google Pixel 6a?

The list above comprises some of the most popular Google Pixel 6a screen protectors on the market, but if you still need help choosing one, here are some of our recommendations.

If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector for your Google Pixel 6a, then the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass is inarguably one of the best choices on the market. Not only is this screen protector officially certified by Google to work with your Pixel 6a, but the company also claims that this tempered glass offers five times better protection compared to a standard screen protector. It also features ClearPrint technology that reduces smudges on the screen and makes your Pixel 6a's screen feel as silky as the original one. Even though it is expensive, it is the best option on the market right now.

In case you're not interested in spending this much on a tempered glass screen protector, then you can also opt for Spigen's GlasTR AlignMaster for Pixel 6a or Supershieldz Tempered Glass. Both screen protectors feature 9H hardness, an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and smudges, and case compatibility. Even though the Spigen offering costs a bit more, it comes with an installation kit in the box, using which you can easily apply the tempered glass on your Pixel 6a on your own.

Finally, if you're looking for a TPU film screen protector for your Pixel 6a, then the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is probably the best option on the market. This screen protector is not only ultra-thin and easy to apply, but it also offers self-repairing technology, so minor scratches on the film can be eliminated entirely by themselves. It is also dust, oil, and fingerprint-proof. It comes in two units in a box with an installation kit, and ArmorSuit also offers a lifetime warranty on the product.

This concludes our collection of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6a. Feel free to share any other great recommendations in the comments below.