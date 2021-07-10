Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones are some of the best in the industry, and they come with class-leading software, camera performance, and top-notch hardware. The high-end phones are built from premium materials, and even the budget devices are made to last and come with great software support. Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, and they compete against Google’s Pixel lineup, OnePlus’ high-end devices, Motorola phones, and rival Apple’s iPhone lineup.
If you’re a fan of One UI, and want a device that’s fast, responsive, and comes with lots of features, then you might want to consider a Samsung phone. We’ve hand-picked several devices in all price categories to help you find the best phone based on your budget, needs, and form factor, so sit back, grab a coffee, and let’s dive in.
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraBest Overall
Samsung Galaxy S23+Best for most
Samsung Galaxy S23Best Compact Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Best Flip Phone in 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4The Best Flip Phone from 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Best Folding Phone in 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4The Best Foldable from 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 FEBest Samsung Phone Under $600
Samsung Galaxy A54 5GBest Midranger
Samsung Galaxy A23 5GBest Budget Phone
Samsung Galaxy A14 5GBest Value
These are the best Samsung Phones money can buy in 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.
- Gorgeous display
- Excellent performance
- Great battery life
- S Pen
- Expensive
- Minor upgrade over the S22 Ultra
- Charging should be much faster in 2023
If you want the absolute best and latest high-end flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is your best choice. It’s large, bold, and beautiful, and it supports the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has the most capable and best camera system, and one of the longest battery life out of all the Galaxy smartphones, and if you want a battery and power champ, this is it.
As a quick reminder, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. It has a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz variable refresh rate, and all movies and games look breathtaking on this device.
The phone has four camera on the back, consisting of a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP periscope telephoto capable of 10x optical zoom, and a more conventional 10MP telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom. It’s a beast of a smartphone, and the S23 Ultra has improved night photography features and performance compared to the previous generation, making it an excellent device in 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S23+
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
- Superb display
- Excellent performance
- Great camera quality
- Long battery life
- Charging speed isn't competitive
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the best Samsung phone for most people. It has a beautiful 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. It’s easy to see even in direct sunlight, and HDR10+ makes it enjoyable to watch movies and videos. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the same chip that powers the more premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The S23 Plus has 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It’s fast and reliable and sports the latest One UI 5.1 software based on Android 13. Samsung has also stepped up its game in recent years, and the latest Galaxy S-series of smartphones receive security patches as fast as Google phones, and the company is also providing four years of OS updates.
When it comes to the camera setup, the S23 Plus comes with a triple system. It contains a 50MP primary, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. It has a 4,700 mAh battery that can comfortably last a full day for power users, and it supports up to 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.
If you’re after a large flagship device that costs less than the S23 Ultra, the S23 Plus is often available for hundreds of dollars less, providing most of the same features and quality you would expect from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
- Compact and great for one-handed use
- Excellent performance
- Great camera
- Charging speed isn't competitive
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is an excellent compact flagship device. It comes with most of the same hardware as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy S23+. There are, however, a few significant differences. The Galaxy S23 has a smaller 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a smaller battery at 3,900 mAh. It supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
It has the same camera as the Galaxy S23+, including the 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical lens. There’s a 12MP front-facing camera, and like its larger sibling, it excels in both daylight and nighttime photography. It captures beautiful photos in all environments, and it’s easily one of our favorite devices in 2023 that’s more affordable and easily usable with one hand.
The Galaxy S23 is recommended for anyone looking for an all-around great high-end smartphone that’s easy to use, small, and comfortable.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5Best Flip Phone in 2023$1000 $1270 Save $270
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more.Pros
Cons
- Large and usable cover display
- Affordable price
- Great performance and camera quality
- Charging speed isn't competitive
- It's a bit thick when folded
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4The Best Flip Phone from 2022$900 $1000 Save $100
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display, a small 1.9-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, dual-12MP cameras, and much more.Pros
Cons
- Beautiful design
- Compact and powerful
- Great specs and battery life
- Slow charging speed
- Small cover screen
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the more affordable Samsung foldable. It starts at $1,000 in the US, and it’s one of the best foldable flip phones you can get your hands on today. This year, Samsung further refined the folding experience, and the company finally added a more user-friendly 3.4-inch cover display, making it much easier to see the time, manage notifications, use selected third-party apps, and use the screen as a viewfinder for taking selfies.
Like other flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a dual 12MP camera system on back and a 10MP selfie camera on the main display, allowing you to take quick selfies while the phone is unfolded. A 3,700 mAh battery ensures the lights are kept on for about a day.
If you miss the classic flip phones and you’re ready to go back, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be the device you’ve been waiting for. It folds flat, it’s compact, and it’s a premium device with flagship hardware and features. It packs a lot, and while there are other competing devices, such as the Motorola Razr+ (Also known as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in some regions), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more widely available, and chances are, it will likely have better software support too.
If you’re looking for an alternative, you might want to consider last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is an excellent value for those who want to save some money, and don’t mind the smaller cover screen. While the phone has an older chip, it’s perfectly capable of most tasks and games, and it has practically the same features as the newer Z Flip 5, but for much less.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Best Folding Phone in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.Pros
Cons
- Beautiful large displays
- Superb performance
- Great overall battery life
- Minor refinement over Z Fold 4
- Expensive
- Slow charging speeds
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4The Best Foldable from 2022$800 $1800 Save $1000
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. Trade in your current device and score up to $1,000 in savings on your new phone.Pros
Cons
- Great displays
- Good battery life and performance
- S Pen support
- Slow charging
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a minor upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, it has so much in common, that it comes with the same camera setup, charging speed, and even the battery. However, it’s not all bad. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, like most premium flagships from the company, which should provide better quality images, increased performance, and more efficient battery life.
The new Fold 5 finally folds shut, and Samsung also made the main display brighter. Sunlight visibility should be significantly improved, and the phone still supports the S Pen. The original Galaxy Case also comes with a new, even smaller S Pen, and the case can easily store the stylus, since the phone doesn’t have an embedded slot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t mind getting last year’s foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a great contender. The phone held up exceptionally well and is more affordable than ever, thanks to recent promotions and sales. It has the same camera setup, display size, and even the battery as the Fold 5, so if you want a foldable that’s already proved itself, this is the way to go.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.
- Great battery life
- Beautiful display
- Excellent performance
- Camera is a bit outdated, but still great overall
Samsung decided to skip the FE series of devices for the Galaxy S22, and now we’re hearing rumors that a new device could return in the future. However, we don’t know when that might be. While we’re awaiting for a successor, we thought we’d include the Galaxy S21 FE on this list due to its unique features, price point, and great hardware.
The Galaxy S21 FE can be yours for much less than its original price tag, making it an appealing device for much less than the Galaxy S23. It sits somewhere in the middle between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The phone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP primary, an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It’s a capable smartphone, despite being one and a half years old, but it’s still an excellent device at a fantastic price. If you want a solid smartphone with a great experience that does more than the Galaxy A54, but doesn’t cost as much as the flagship Galaxy S23, the S21 FE might be an excellent alternative.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging, It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos.
- Compact design
- Beautiful display
- Impressive battery life
- It lacks support for wireless charging
You might want to consider the Galaxy A54 5G if you have a higher budget. The A-series of devices have been some of our favorite and easiest recommendations for several years due to their low price tag and excellent overall value. They’re powerful enough for gamers, have a decent camera setup, and offer flagship features in a compact form factor.
The Galaxy A54 5G launched for $450 in the US. The device is powered by the Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chipset, and the base model has 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Like many budget devices from Samsung, the A54 offers expandable storage via the microSD card slot.
The phone has a three-camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera, making it a great choice for those wanting to take lots of selfies. If you’re looking for a phone that can last all day on a single charge, you’ll be glad to find out that the A54 can last a day on a charge thanks to its large 5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging speed. Perhaps the only downside is that it lacks wireless charging, but some sacrifices had to be made to offer a budget price. At least it’s IP67 rated, so dust and a bit of water shouldn’t destroy it when going to the beach or getting caught in the rain
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
The Galaxy A23 5G packs a large 6.6-inch 120Hz display and supports 5G connectivity. It has four cameras on the back, and it's powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and an excellent midranger.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a great budget smartphone for about $300. It comes with entry-level features, and while the lower-end chipset might be off-putting, it’s worth remembering that it’s still more than capable of browsing, texting friends and family, and even some light gaming.
The Galaxy A23 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Yes, you read that right. The Galaxy A23 5G has an expandable microSD card slot, so if you ever run out of space, you can pop a new card in and store even more cat photos.
The device has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s fair to say that the camera will do a decent job during daytime, but it won’t be as impressive as the higher-end devices in low-light conditions. That said, the phone has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that can last a good day on a single charge, and the device also supports 25W wired charging speeds.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, has a large 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a triple camera setup, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It comes with two years of OS, and four years of security updates.
- Great display quality
- Great if you're on a budget
- Large battery
- Great general performance
- It comes in a single Black color
- Camera quality could be better
The Galaxy A14 5G is an excellent smartphone if you're on a tight budget. While it lacks all the cool features of its more expensive counterparts, it offers a great overall value for the money without many sacrifices. The A14 comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of base storage. It’s worth noting that the phone has expandable storage, and you can, at any time, pop in a microSD card to expand the storage. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, for those still using wired earbuds and headphones.
The Galaxy A14 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, which is impressive given the low price tag. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, and it’s perfect for taking photos out and about, but you shouldn’t expect breathtaking shots at night. That said, it’ll do a decent job for the money, and it’s an excellent budget smartphone for around $200.
Which Samsung phone should you buy?
If you’re looking for the short answer, I would strongly suggest you pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra, assuming you haven’t set a strict budget and want the latest and greatest premium flagship from Samsung. The S23 Ultra is a beast, and it has a high-end chipset, an excellent set of cameras on both the front and back, an all-day long battery life, and a plethora of features to keep you entertained.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra also lets you take notes, draw, and do sketches, thanks to the fan-favorite S Pen stylus. It’s one of the best premium smartphones you can buy in 2023 and the best overall package.
However, if you’re not looking to spend that much, you might want to consider the Galaxy S23+ or the standard Galaxy S23. They’re equally impressive and offer most of the same features and power as the Ultra model, except the camera, battery and the S Pen. The standard S23 is also an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a compact and small smartphone as it’s easy to use with one hand, and it borrows most of the same hardware from its larger sibling, the Galaxy S23+