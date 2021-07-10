Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones are some of the best in the industry, and they come with class-leading software, camera performance, and top-notch hardware. The high-end phones are built from premium materials, and even the budget devices are made to last and come with great software support. Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, and they compete against Google’s Pixel lineup, OnePlus’ high-end devices, Motorola phones, and rival Apple’s iPhone lineup.

If you’re a fan of One UI, and want a device that’s fast, responsive, and comes with lots of features, then you might want to consider a Samsung phone. We’ve hand-picked several devices in all price categories to help you find the best phone based on your budget, needs, and form factor, so sit back, grab a coffee, and let’s dive in.

These are the best Samsung Phones money can buy in 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Overall $450 $1200 Save $750 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. Pros Gorgeous display

Excellent performance

Great battery life

S Pen Cons Expensive

Minor upgrade over the S22 Ultra

Charging should be much faster in 2023 $950 at Amazon $1049 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

If you want the absolute best and latest high-end flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is your best choice. It’s large, bold, and beautiful, and it supports the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has the most capable and best camera system, and one of the longest battery life out of all the Galaxy smartphones, and if you want a battery and power champ, this is it.

As a quick reminder, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. It has a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz variable refresh rate, and all movies and games look breathtaking on this device.

The phone has four camera on the back, consisting of a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP periscope telephoto capable of 10x optical zoom, and a more conventional 10MP telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom. It’s a beast of a smartphone, and the S23 Ultra has improved night photography features and performance compared to the previous generation, making it an excellent device in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Best for most $250 $1000 Save $750 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. Pros Superb display

Excellent performance

Great camera quality

Long battery life Cons Charging speed isn't competitive $850 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $250 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the best Samsung phone for most people. It has a beautiful 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. It’s easy to see even in direct sunlight, and HDR10+ makes it enjoyable to watch movies and videos. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the same chip that powers the more premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The S23 Plus has 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It’s fast and reliable and sports the latest One UI 5.1 software based on Android 13. Samsung has also stepped up its game in recent years, and the latest Galaxy S-series of smartphones receive security patches as fast as Google phones, and the company is also providing four years of OS updates.

When it comes to the camera setup, the S23 Plus comes with a triple system. It contains a 50MP primary, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. It has a 4,700 mAh battery that can comfortably last a full day for power users, and it supports up to 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

If you’re after a large flagship device that costs less than the S23 Ultra, the S23 Plus is often available for hundreds of dollars less, providing most of the same features and quality you would expect from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Best Compact Flagship The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. Pros Compact and great for one-handed use

Excellent performance

Great camera Cons Charging speed isn't competitive $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is an excellent compact flagship device. It comes with most of the same hardware as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy S23+. There are, however, a few significant differences. The Galaxy S23 has a smaller 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a smaller battery at 3,900 mAh. It supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

It has the same camera as the Galaxy S23+, including the 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical lens. There’s a 12MP front-facing camera, and like its larger sibling, it excels in both daylight and nighttime photography. It captures beautiful photos in all environments, and it’s easily one of our favorite devices in 2023 that’s more affordable and easily usable with one hand.

The Galaxy S23 is recommended for anyone looking for an all-around great high-end smartphone that’s easy to use, small, and comfortable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the more affordable Samsung foldable. It starts at $1,000 in the US, and it’s one of the best foldable flip phones you can get your hands on today. This year, Samsung further refined the folding experience, and the company finally added a more user-friendly 3.4-inch cover display, making it much easier to see the time, manage notifications, use selected third-party apps, and use the screen as a viewfinder for taking selfies.

Like other flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a dual 12MP camera system on back and a 10MP selfie camera on the main display, allowing you to take quick selfies while the phone is unfolded. A 3,700 mAh battery ensures the lights are kept on for about a day.

If you miss the classic flip phones and you’re ready to go back, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be the device you’ve been waiting for. It folds flat, it’s compact, and it’s a premium device with flagship hardware and features. It packs a lot, and while there are other competing devices, such as the Motorola Razr+ (Also known as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in some regions), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more widely available, and chances are, it will likely have better software support too.

If you’re looking for an alternative, you might want to consider last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is an excellent value for those who want to save some money, and don’t mind the smaller cover screen. While the phone has an older chip, it’s perfectly capable of most tasks and games, and it has practically the same features as the newer Z Flip 5, but for much less.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best Folding Phone in 2023 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. Pros Beautiful large displays Superb performance Great overall battery life Cons Minor refinement over Z Fold 4 Expensive Slow charging speeds $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Best Foldable from 2022 $800 $1800 Save $1000 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. Trade in your current device and score up to $1,000 in savings on your new phone. Pros Great displays Good battery life and performance S Pen support Cons Slow charging $1761 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung



The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a minor upgrade over last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. In fact, it has so much in common, that it comes with the same camera setup, charging speed, and even the battery. However, it’s not all bad. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, like most premium flagships from the company, which should provide better quality images, increased performance, and more efficient battery life.

The new Fold 5 finally folds shut, and Samsung also made the main display brighter. Sunlight visibility should be significantly improved, and the phone still supports the S Pen. The original Galaxy Case also comes with a new, even smaller S Pen, and the case can easily store the stylus, since the phone doesn’t have an embedded slot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t mind getting last year’s foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a great contender. The phone held up exceptionally well and is more affordable than ever, thanks to recent promotions and sales. It has the same camera setup, display size, and even the battery as the Fold 5, so if you want a foldable that’s already proved itself, this is the way to go.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Best Samsung Phone Under $600 $385 $600 Save $215 The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments. Pros Great battery life

Beautiful display

Excellent performance Cons Camera is a bit outdated, but still great overall $385 at Amazon $525 at Best Buy $600 at Samsung

Samsung decided to skip the FE series of devices for the Galaxy S22, and now we’re hearing rumors that a new device could return in the future. However, we don’t know when that might be. While we’re awaiting for a successor, we thought we’d include the Galaxy S21 FE on this list due to its unique features, price point, and great hardware.

The Galaxy S21 FE can be yours for much less than its original price tag, making it an appealing device for much less than the Galaxy S23. It sits somewhere in the middle between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP primary, an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It’s a capable smartphone, despite being one and a half years old, but it’s still an excellent device at a fantastic price. If you want a solid smartphone with a great experience that does more than the Galaxy A54, but doesn’t cost as much as the flagship Galaxy S23, the S21 FE might be an excellent alternative.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Best Midranger The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging, It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos. Pros Compact design

Beautiful display

Impressive battery life Cons It lacks support for wireless charging $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

You might want to consider the Galaxy A54 5G if you have a higher budget. The A-series of devices have been some of our favorite and easiest recommendations for several years due to their low price tag and excellent overall value. They’re powerful enough for gamers, have a decent camera setup, and offer flagship features in a compact form factor.

The Galaxy A54 5G launched for $450 in the US. The device is powered by the Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 chipset, and the base model has 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Like many budget devices from Samsung, the A54 offers expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The phone has a three-camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera, making it a great choice for those wanting to take lots of selfies. If you’re looking for a phone that can last all day on a single charge, you’ll be glad to find out that the A54 can last a day on a charge thanks to its large 5,000 mAh battery and 25W charging speed. Perhaps the only downside is that it lacks wireless charging, but some sacrifices had to be made to offer a budget price. At least it’s IP67 rated, so dust and a bit of water shouldn’t destroy it when going to the beach or getting caught in the rain

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Best Budget Phone The Galaxy A23 5G packs a large 6.6-inch 120Hz display and supports 5G connectivity. It has four cameras on the back, and it's powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging and an excellent midranger. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a great budget smartphone for about $300. It comes with entry-level features, and while the lower-end chipset might be off-putting, it’s worth remembering that it’s still more than capable of browsing, texting friends and family, and even some light gaming.

The Galaxy A23 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Yes, you read that right. The Galaxy A23 5G has an expandable microSD card slot, so if you ever run out of space, you can pop a new card in and store even more cat photos.

The device has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s fair to say that the camera will do a decent job during daytime, but it won’t be as impressive as the higher-end devices in low-light conditions. That said, the phone has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that can last a good day on a single charge, and the device also supports 25W wired charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Best Value $100 $200 Save $100 The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, has a large 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a triple camera setup, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It comes with two years of OS, and four years of security updates. Pros Great display quality

Great if you're on a budget

Large battery

Great general performance Cons It comes in a single Black color

Camera quality could be better $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $100 at Samsung

The Galaxy A14 5G is an excellent smartphone if you're on a tight budget. While it lacks all the cool features of its more expensive counterparts, it offers a great overall value for the money without many sacrifices. The A14 comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of base storage. It’s worth noting that the phone has expandable storage, and you can, at any time, pop in a microSD card to expand the storage. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, for those still using wired earbuds and headphones.

The Galaxy A14 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, which is impressive given the low price tag. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, and it’s perfect for taking photos out and about, but you shouldn’t expect breathtaking shots at night. That said, it’ll do a decent job for the money, and it’s an excellent budget smartphone for around $200.

Which Samsung phone should you buy?

If you’re looking for the short answer, I would strongly suggest you pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra, assuming you haven’t set a strict budget and want the latest and greatest premium flagship from Samsung. The S23 Ultra is a beast, and it has a high-end chipset, an excellent set of cameras on both the front and back, an all-day long battery life, and a plethora of features to keep you entertained.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Editor's Choice $450 $1200 Save $750 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. $950 at Amazon $1049 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also lets you take notes, draw, and do sketches, thanks to the fan-favorite S Pen stylus. It’s one of the best premium smartphones you can buy in 2023 and the best overall package.

However, if you’re not looking to spend that much, you might want to consider the Galaxy S23+ or the standard Galaxy S23. They’re equally impressive and offer most of the same features and power as the Ultra model, except the camera, battery and the S Pen. The standard S23 is also an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a compact and small smartphone as it’s easy to use with one hand, and it borrows most of the same hardware from its larger sibling, the Galaxy S23+